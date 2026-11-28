Key Points RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 to be released soon on rrb.digialm.com.

Exam held on November 23 and 25, 2026, for 590 paramedical vacancies.

Provisional answer key expected in 1st week of December 2026; objection window to open.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 soon on its official response sheet portal at rrb.digialm.com. All those candidates who have appeared for the Paramedical exam conducted on November 23 and 25, 2026 can then check their provisional answer key and response sheet online. Through this recruitment drive under CEN No. 05/2026 the RRB aims to fill 590 vacancies across various paramedical posts. Once released candidates can download the PDF using their login credentials. RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 Release Date The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the official release date of the RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 yet. Based on previous trends the provisional answer key is expected to be released within 7 to 10 days after the examination. However the RRB has not confirmed any specific date for its release. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for the latest updates.

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026: Key Highlights The RRB has announced a total of 590 vacancies that would be filled across various posts such as Pharmacist, Health & Malaria Inspector Grade 2, Nursing Superintendent Lab Assistant Grade II, Radiographer X-Ray Technician. Check the details related to the recruitment exam in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Examination Name RRB Paramedical Examination 2026 Advertisement Number CEN No 05/2026 Exam Dates November 23 and 25, 2026 Total Vacancies 590 Answer Key Release Date 1st Week of December 2026 Response Sheet Available Along With the Answer Key Objection Window To Be Announced Selection Process Single stage CBT, Document Verification and at last Medical Exam Official Website Regional RRB websites

RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link The RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated shortly on the official website. Candidates can then access their question paper, responses and provisional answer key by logging in with their registration number and date of birth or password. The board will also provide an opportunity to raise objections against any incorrect answer within the prescribed dates. We will also provide a direct link to download the response sheet below when activated. RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 Link Click Here (To be Activated Soon) Steps to Download RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to download the RRB Paramedical Answer Key and response sheet once the link becomes active- Visit the official RRB response sheet portal at rrb.digialm.com.

On the homepage click on the link titled "RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2026".

Now you have to enter your registration number and date of birth/password in the login window.

Submit the details to access your candidate dashboard.

The provisional answer key and response sheet pdf will open on your screen.

Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.