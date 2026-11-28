CSIR NET City Slip 2026 Out: सीएसआईआर नेट दिसंबर एग्जाम सिटी स्लिप csirnet.nta.nic.in जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें डाउनलोड
CSIR NET City Slip 2026 Out: सीएसआईआर यूजीसी नेट दिसंबर 2026 परीक्षा की सिटी स्लिप जारी कर दी गई है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
CSIR NET City Slip 2026 Out: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने संयुक्त सीएसआईआर-यूजीसी नेट दिसंबर 2026 की एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप जारी कर दी है। जिन उम्मीदवारों ने इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन किया है, वे वेबसाइट csirnet.nta.nic.in पर जाकर अपनी परीक्षा का शहर चेक कर सकते हैं। उम्मीदवारों को सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड करने के लिए अपना Application Number और Password दर्ज करना होगा।
एनटीए की ओर से यह सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप 27 नवंबर 2026 को जारी की गई है। इसके माध्यम से उम्मीदवार अपने एग्जाम सिटी सेंटर जानकारी चेक कर सकते हैं। जिससे आप अपनी यात्रा और अन्य जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं समय रहते कर सकेंगे।
Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 Examinations can now check their allotted examination city and download their City Intimation Slip from the official website. Exam Dates: 19, 22 & 27 December 2026 🔗 Download City Intimation Slip: https://t.co/bdulOOkKxD 96.75% candidates were allotted cities out of their four choices, of which 91.90 % were allotted their first choice. For queries, contact: csirnet@nta.ac.in 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026: परीक्षा शहर सूचना पर्ची (City Intimation Slip) जारी! संयुक्त CSIR-UGC NET दिसंबर 2026 परीक्षाओं में शामिल होने वाले अभ्यर्थी अब आधिकारिक वेबसाइट से अपना आवंटित परीक्षा शहर देख सकते हैं और अपनी सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। परीक्षा तिथियाँ: 19, 22 और 27 दिसंबर 2026 सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप डाउनलोड करें: https://t.co/bdulOOkKxD 96.75% अभ्यर्थियों को उनके चार विकल्पों में से परीक्षा शहर आवंटित किए गए, जिनमें से 91.90% को उनकी प्रथम वरीयता का शहर आवंटित किया गया। किसी भी सहायता के लिए संपर्क करें: csirnet@nta.ac.in 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 https://t.co/x6CqwlBa5V #CSIRNET2026 #CSIRUGCNET #NTA #राष्ट्रीयपरीक्षाएजेंसी #CityIntimationSlip— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 27, 2026
CSIR NET December Exam 2026 City Slip 2026 Download link
एनटीए ने स्पष्ट किया है कि एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप एडमिट कार्ड नहीं है। इसमें केवल परीक्षा के लिए आवंटित शहर की जानकारी दी जाती है। परीक्षा केंद्र का पूरा पता, रिपोर्टिंग टाइम और अन्य जरूरी निर्देश एडमिट कार्ड में उपलब्ध होंगे। एनटीए द्वारा एडमिट कार्ड अलग से जारी किया जाएगा।
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CSIR नेट सिटी स्लिप 2026
CSIR NET December 2026: कब होगी परीक्षा?
सीएसआईआर यूजीसी नेट दिसंबर 2026 परीक्षा का आयोजन 19, 22 और 27 दिसंबर 2026 को कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट (CBT) मोड में किया जाएगा। परीक्षा पांच विषयों के लिए आयोजित होगी। इसमें लाइफ साइंसेज, बायोटेक्नोलॉजी, केमिकल साइंसेज, अर्थ साइंसेज, मैथमेटिकल साइंसेज और फिजिकल साइंसेज शामिल हैं।
Subject Wise Exam 2026 Shift & Time
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19 दिसंबर 2026: लाइफ साइंसेज और बायोटेक्नोलॉजी (दोपहर 3 से शाम 6 बजे तक)।
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22 दिसंबर 2026: केमिकल साइंसेज और अर्थ, एटमॉस्फेरिक, ओशन एंड प्लैनेटरी साइंसेज (सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक)।
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27 दिसंबर 2026: मैथमेटिकल साइंसेज और फिजिकल साइंसेज (दोपहर 3 से शाम 6 बजे तक)।
CSIR NET City Slip 2026 कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
सीएसआईआर नेट दिसंबर परीक्षा की सिटी स्लिप डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए स्टेप्स फॉलो कर सकते हैं।
1. सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट csirnet.nta.nic.in पर जाएं।
2. होमपेज पर CSIR UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. अब अपना एप्लीकेशन नंबर और पासवर्ड दर्ज करें।
4. स्क्रीन पर दिए गए सिक्योरिटी कोड को भरकर लॉगिन करें।
5. आपकी एग्जाम सिटी इंटिमेशन स्लिप स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगी।
6. इसे डाउनलोड करके भविष्य के लिए प्रिंटआउट निकाल लें।
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Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.