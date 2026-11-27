Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released a short notice regarding the release of the soft copy of OMR Answer Sheet for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) on its official website. The authority will upload the Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026 on December 02, 2026, on its official website. Candidates part of the selection process for the ASI (UB) posts can download their answer key and response sheet after using their login credentials at the link at the official website - www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials, including Roll No. and Year of Birth to download the Admit card from the link provided on the website.

Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026: Download Link