Assam Police UP ASI Answer Key 2026 at slprbassam.in: Download Assistant Sub-Inspector PDF Direct Link Active
Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026 will be released on December 02, 2026, by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) on its official website. The authority will release the of Soft-copy of OMR Answer Sheet on the official website.
Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released a short notice regarding the release of the soft copy of OMR Answer Sheet for the posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) ASI (UB) on its official website. The authority will upload the Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026 on December 02, 2026, on its official website. Candidates part of the selection process for the ASI (UB) posts can download their answer key and response sheet after using their login credentials at the link at the official website - www.sebaonline.org and the website of SLPRB, Assam-www.slprbassam.in.
Candidates will have to provide their login credentials, including Roll No. and Year of Birth to download the Admit card from the link provided on the website.
Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026: Download Link
As per the short notice released, the online Portal will be live to accept applications for downloading the soft copy of OMR Answer Sheet from 11.30 A.M. of 2nd December, 2026 to 9th December, 2026. The link will be available on the websites of ASSEB, Div-I (erstwhile SEBA)- www.sebaonline.org and SLPRB, Assam- www.slprbassam.in.
Assam Police UB Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release the answer key download link for the posts of Constables/LNKs/NKs/HCs for departmental examination for promotion to the rank of ASI (UB) on its official website. On receipt of the application with payment, the Candidate will be able to download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer Sheet along with the Answer Key within next one week using the same login credentials in the same Portal.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam
|Department
|Assam Police
|Examination Name
|Departmental Examination for Promotion to ASI (UB)
|Credentials required
|Roll No. and Year of Birth
|Answer Key Status
|soon
|Admit Card Mode
|Online
|Official Website
|slprbassam.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.