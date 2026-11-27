Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Police Issue Urgent Route Alerts as Heavy Evening Congestion Hits Major South Delhi Corridors Nov 27
Commuters in the national capital face heavy evening delays on November 27, 2026. Over 36 weddings in South Delhi, the final day of IITF 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, and a Ring Road vehicle breakdown have prompted urgent Delhi Traffic Police route advisories.
Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Police Issue Urgent Route Alerts as Heavy Evening Congestion Hits Major South Delhi Corridors on November 27.
Commuters across the national capital should plan for slow evening travel under the Delhi traffic advisory today. The official alerts from the Delhi Traffic Police state that more than 36 marriage functions are scheduled across South Delhi. At the same time, the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) concludes at Bharat Mandapam, and a heavy transport vehicle breakdown has disrupted movement on Ring Road between Ashram and Nehru Nagar.
Read more about the alerts and advisories today for South Delhi to avoid long traffic jams hereon.
What is Delhi Traffic Advisory Today for South Delhi Routes?
Evening traffic is expected to crawl on eight major arterial corridors in South Delhi as wedding processions and guest vehicles converge on farmhouses and banquet halls. Police personnel have been stationed at key intersections to clear roadside bottlenecks.
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Affected Corridor
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Primary Cause of Delay
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Recommended Action
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SSN Marg
100 Foota Road
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36+ wedding venues in Chhatarpur
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Avoid peak evening hours;
Use Delhi Metro
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Aurobindo Marg
Anuvrat Marg
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Heavy banquet hall spillover
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Plan extra travel buffer time
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MG Road
Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road
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Cross-border NCR wedding movement
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Follow on-ground diversion signs
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Mandi Road
Jonapur Road
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Narrow carriageways near venues
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Park strictly in designated lots
🚦 TRAFFIC ADVISORY | FRIDAY, 27 NOVEMBER 2026— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 27, 2026
💍 36+ Marriage Functions in South Delhi on 27.11.2026 (Friday)
Several marriage functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and M.G. Road.
👥 Expected Gathering: 14,700+ persons
🚗 Expected… pic.twitter.com/IXSeqIN91h
What are Central Delhi Route Restrictions and Ongoing Diversions Today?
Beyond South Delhi, central and west Delhi corridors face separate restrictions that directly affect daily office commuters due to the ongoing International Trade Fair 2026:
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Bharat Mandapam (IITF 2026): Today marks the final day of the trade fair, open until 7:30 PM. Heavy congestion surrounds Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, and Purana Qila Road. Visitors are urged to use the Supreme Court or Pragati Maidan Metro stations.
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Ring Road Vehicle Breakdown: An earlier breakdown of a heavy transport vehicle from Ashram toward Nehru Nagar slowed traffic, though hydra cranes were deployed for clearance.
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New Rohtak Road: Both carriageways between Kamal T-Point and Ramswaroop Vidyarthi Marg remain restricted for 10 days due to ongoing Delhi Jal Board pipeline work.
Why Does Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisories on Friday Evenings?
TomTom Traffic Index reports that New Delhi’s average congestion hovers around 60%, often spiking past 100% during the 6:00 PM rush hour.
When Friday office departures overlap with auspicious wedding dates and major exhibitions, road capacity drops sharply.
Unauthorised roadside banquet venues remain the biggest trigger for sudden jams. Even a single row of parked cars cuts a three-lane road down to two, creating ripple delays that stretch kilometres back onto main highways.
Commuter Guidelines and Emergency Helplines
In its official notice, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that motorists should switch to public transport wherever possible and avoid parking on main roads. Stage-I and Stage-II curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also remain active across the city, requiring valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.
Travellers can check live lane updates via the official @dtptraffic handle on X or contact the 24x7 traffic helpline at 1095 and 011-25844444 for real-time route assistance.
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