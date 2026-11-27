Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Police Issue Urgent Route Alerts as Heavy Evening Congestion Hits Major South Delhi Corridors on November 27.

Commuters across the national capital should plan for slow evening travel under the Delhi traffic advisory today. The official alerts from the Delhi Traffic Police state that more than 36 marriage functions are scheduled across South Delhi. At the same time, the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) concludes at Bharat Mandapam, and a heavy transport vehicle breakdown has disrupted movement on Ring Road between Ashram and Nehru Nagar.

Read more about the alerts and advisories today for South Delhi to avoid long traffic jams hereon.

What is Delhi Traffic Advisory Today for South Delhi Routes?

Evening traffic is expected to crawl on eight major arterial corridors in South Delhi as wedding processions and guest vehicles converge on farmhouses and banquet halls. Police personnel have been stationed at key intersections to clear roadside bottlenecks.