NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 250 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Here
NHPC has started the online application process for 250 Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer vacancies. Eligible candidates with valid GATE scores can apply online at nhpcindia.com until December 26, 2026. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and application procedure here.
Key Points
- Online applications for NHPC Trainee Engineer/Officer started Nov 27, 2026.
- A total of 250 vacancies are available; apply by Dec 26, 2026.
- Candidates with valid GATE scores can apply online at nhpcindia.com.
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has started the online application process for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the organisation aims to fill 250 vacancies across various engineering and technical disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, IT, Environment, Geology and Electronics & Communication. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply online is December 26, 2026.
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application process for NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 has started on November 27, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have valid GATE scores can register online through the official NHPC website. Candidates must check the detailed notification once and keep their required documents ready before filling the application form. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification below.
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NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Link
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NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification Advt No 07/2026
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NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Notification Advt No 09/2026
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Overview
NHPC has announced a total of 250 vacancies through two separate recruitment notifications for engineering and officer level positions. The recruitment will be conducted through GATE scores, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Check the details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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NHPC Limited
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Post Name
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Trainee Engineer/Officer
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Total Vacancies
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250
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Advertisement No.
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NH/Talent Acquisition/07/2026 & 09/2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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November 27, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 26, 2026
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Selection Process
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GATE Score, GD and Interview
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Maximum Age
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30 Years
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Salary
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Rs. 50,000–1,60,000
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Official Website
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nhpcindia.com
NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility requirements as stated in the official notification. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Civil Engineering: Candidates must have a regular Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade.
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Electrical Engineering: Candidates must have graduated in any discipline degree in Electrical Engineering or eligible equivalent disciplines with a minimum of 60% marks.
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Mechanical Engineering: Candidates must have a Bachelor degree in Mechanical, Production, Thermal or Mechanical and Automation Engineering with 60% marks.
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Electronics and Communication:Candidates must have a Bachelor degree in Electronics and Communication or eligible equivalent disciplines.
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Environment: Candidates must have a Bachelor degree B.E./B.Tech in Environmental Engineering or M.Sc. in Environmental Science with 60% marks.
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Information Technology: Candidates must have a Bachelor degree in IT, Computer Science or Computer Engineering, or MCA with 60% marks.
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Geology: Candidates must have a M.Sc in Geology or M.Tech in Applied Geology with the required subject combination.
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Geophysicist: M.Tech/M.Sc. (Tech) in Applied Geophysics, Exploration Geophysics or Geophysics.
2. Age Limit-
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The maximum age limit is 30 years.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government rules.
Steps to Apply for NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their online applications-
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Visit the official NHPC website at nhpcindia.com.
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On the homepage navigate to the career section
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Now click on the link titled NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 application.
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Read the instructions once and fill the online application form with the required details including the GATE registration number.
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Upload the educational certificates, photograph, signature and other supporting documents.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Download and take a printout of the form for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.