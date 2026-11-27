NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has started the online application process for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the organisation aims to fill 250 vacancies across various engineering and technical disciplines including Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, IT, Environment, Geology and Electronics & Communication. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website at nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply online is December 26, 2026.

NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application process for NHPC Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 has started on November 27, 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements and have valid GATE scores can register online through the official NHPC website. Candidates must check the detailed notification once and keep their required documents ready before filling the application form. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification below.