AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 Out: The Allahabad High Court (AHC) has issued an important notice on November 27, 2026 regarding the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination. The AHC has uploaded the city intimation slip download link for the preliminary examination for these posts. The authority is set to conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://allahabadhighcourt.in.

Candidates should note that earlier the Stage-I (Preliminary Examination-General Studies) was scheduled to be conducted in OMR based Mode butnow be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode in various shifts and on different dates.