AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 Out: Download Various Posts Intimation Slip PDF Link Active Here
AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 Out: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has issued an important notice on November 27, 2026 regarding the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO), and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination. The Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination is scheduled to be held on December 8, 9, and 10, 2026. Check all details here.
AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 Out: The Allahabad High Court (AHC) has issued an important notice on November 27, 2026 regarding the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination. The AHC has uploaded the city intimation slip download link for the preliminary examination for these posts. The authority is set to conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://allahabadhighcourt.in.
Candidates should note that earlier the Stage-I (Preliminary Examination-General Studies) was scheduled to be conducted in OMR based Mode butnow be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode in various shifts and on different dates.
AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 Download Link
The AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026 download link for registered candidates are now available on the official website. Candidates are required to click on the concerned link available on the official website to download the city slip. You can download the city slip directly through the link given below-
|AHC RO ARO City Slip 2026
|Download Link
Allahabad High Court RO ARO City Slip 2026 Overview
The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has uploaded the City Intimation Slip download link for the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer/Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2026. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Recruitment Organization
|High Court of Judicature at Allahabad
|Advt. No.
|02/Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer/Computer Assistant/2026
|Post Name
|Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, Computer Assistant
|Total Vacancy
|543
|Exam Name
|Stage-I (Preliminary Exam – General Studies)
|Exam Date
|08, 09 & 10 December 2026
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|City Slip Status
|Released
|Official Website
|allahabadhighcourt.in
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