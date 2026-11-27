Bank Holidays in December 2026: The last month of the year is here, and with that comes a long list of holidays across all sectors. If you were planning to complete any pending bank-related work before the year ends, take a quick look at the holiday calendar before heading out to avoid an unexpected closed-door experience.

Whether you need to deposit a cheque, clear a payment or complete an important banking transaction, knowing the dates in advance can save you time and effort.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed different bank holidays for states and regions under the Negotiable Instruments Act. While some holidays apply nationwide, others are restricted to specific states due to regional festivals and important occasions. Banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of December.