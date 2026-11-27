Bank Holidays In December 2026: Banks Closed For 7 Days Nationwide, Check State-Wise Holiday List
Bank Holidays in December 2026: Planning a bank visit in December? Check the complete RBI bank holiday calendar for 2026, featuring nationwide closures, regional festivals and state-wise holidays across India.
Bank Holidays in December 2026: The last month of the year is here, and with that comes a long list of holidays across all sectors. If you were planning to complete any pending bank-related work before the year ends, take a quick look at the holiday calendar before heading out to avoid an unexpected closed-door experience.
Whether you need to deposit a cheque, clear a payment or complete an important banking transaction, knowing the dates in advance can save you time and effort.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed different bank holidays for states and regions under the Negotiable Instruments Act. While some holidays apply nationwide, others are restricted to specific states due to regional festivals and important occasions. Banks will also remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of December.
List Of National Bank Holidays In December 2026
Banks across India will remain closed on the following dates in December 2026:
-
December 6 (Sunday): Weekly bank holiday.
-
December 12 (Saturday): Second Saturday bank holiday.
-
December 13 (Sunday): Weekly bank holiday.
-
December 20 (Sunday): Weekly bank holiday.
-
December 25 (Friday): Christmas Day.
-
December 26 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday bank holiday.
-
December 27 (Sunday): Weekly bank holiday.
Important: December 25 (Christmas Day) is the month's nationwide festival-related bank holiday. All Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays are regular banking closures.
State-Wise List Of Bank Holidays In December 2026
Apart from nationwide closures, the RBI Holiday Matrix lists additional holidays for selected states. These holidays apply to bank branches under the respective RBI regional offices.
|
Region
|
State/UT
|
Date
|
Occasion
|
North India
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
North India
|
Delhi
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
North India
|
Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Chandigarh
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
North-East India
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
December 1
|
Indigenous Faith Day
|
North-East India
|
Nagaland
|
December 1, 24
|
State Inauguration Day; Christmas Eve
|
North-East India
|
Sikkim
|
December 9, 10, 11
|
Losoong / Namsoong Festival
|
North-East India
|
Meghalaya
|
December 12, 18, 24, 30
|
Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma Death Anniversary; U SoSo Tham Death Anniversary; Christmas Eve; U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary
|
North-East India
|
Mizoram
|
December 24, 31
|
Christmas Eve; New Year's Eve
|
North-East India
|
Manipur
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
North-East India
|
Assam, Tripura
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
West India
|
Goa
|
December 3, 19
|
Feast of St. Francis Xavier; Goa Liberation Day
|
Central India
|
Chhattisgarh
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
West India
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
Central India
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
East India
|
West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
South India
|
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
|
South India
|
Puducherry
|
December 25
|
Christmas Day
Note: December 12 and 26 are regular second and fourth Saturday bank holidays, respectively. All Sundays are also weekly bank closures. The table lists the dates from the supplied holiday information; verify each state's final notified schedule against the RBI Holiday Matrix before publication.
How to Check the Official RBI Holiday List?
Before planning a bank visit, a quick check can save you an unnecessary trip! Customers can visit the Reserve Bank of India's official website and access the Holiday Matrix to verify city-wise closures. Since holidays vary by region, confirm the December 2026 schedule with your bank branch before heading out.
(Check Official Updates On RBI Holiday List)
Also Read: UP Government Holidays 2027: Uttar Pradesh Releases Holiday Calendar; Check Full List of Public and Restricted Holidays
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.