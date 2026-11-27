RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card for the School Lecturer Special Education Competitive Examination 2026. As per the press note dated November 26, 2026 the commission stated that the hall ticket would be available for download from December 5, 2026 through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO Portal. The city intimation slip would be released on December 1, 2026 while the exam would be conducted on December 8, 2026. Candidates can check this article for download link, examination schedule and steps to download admit cards.

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Release Date

According to the latest announcement by RPSC the School Lecturer Special Education Admit Card 2026 will be uploaded on December 5, 2026. Candidates can then access their hall tickets through the commission's official website and the Rajasthan SSO portal.