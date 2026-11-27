RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Here Soon
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission will release the School Lecturer Special Education Admit Card 2026 on December 5, 2026 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the SSO portal. Check the admit card download link, exam schedule, important details and steps to download the hall ticket here.
Key Points
- RPSC School Lecturer Special Education Admit Card 2026 releases Dec 5, 2026.
- The exam for School Lecturer Special Education will be held on Dec 8, 2026.
- City intimation slip for the exam will be available on December 1, 2026.
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the admit card for the School Lecturer Special Education Competitive Examination 2026. As per the press note dated November 26, 2026 the commission stated that the hall ticket would be available for download from December 5, 2026 through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or SSO Portal. The city intimation slip would be released on December 1, 2026 while the exam would be conducted on December 8, 2026. Candidates can check this article for download link, examination schedule and steps to download admit cards.
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Release Date
According to the latest announcement by RPSC the School Lecturer Special Education Admit Card 2026 will be uploaded on December 5, 2026. Candidates can then access their hall tickets through the commission's official website and the Rajasthan SSO portal.
The examination will be conducted on December 8, 2026 in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM while the second shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important examination and admit card details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Examination Name
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School Lecturer Special Education Exam 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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December 5, 2026
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Examination Date
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December 8, 2026
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Examination District Details
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December 1, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Login Credentials
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Application Number and Date of Birth
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 download link will be active on December 5, 2026 on the commission's official website. Candidates can also download their hall tickets through the Rajasthan SSO portal by logging in and selecting the Recruitment Portal option under Citizen Apps (G2C). The direct download link will also be provided here once it becomes available.
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RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (To Be Active Soon)
Steps to Download RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their RPSC School Lecturer Hall Ticket 2026
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Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the admit card section.
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Now scroll down to look for the link titled School Lecturer Special Education Examination 2026.
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the login window.
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Submit the details to access your hall ticket.
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Download the admit card PDF and take a printout for examination day.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.