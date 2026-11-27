Allahabad High Court RO ARO City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Exam City Details at allahabadhighcourt.in
Allahabad High Court RO/ARO City Intimation Slip 2026: Allahabad High Court has released the City Intimation Slip 2026 for the RO, ARO and Computer Assistant exam. The Stage-I exam will be held in CBT mode on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026, across 14 Uttar Pradesh cities.
Key Points
- City Intimation Slip released on November 27, 2026, for RO, ARO, CA exams.
- Stage-I Preliminary Exam scheduled for December 8, 9, 10, 2026, in 14 UP cities.
- Exam mode changed to Computer Based Test (CBT) by TCS from earlier OMR mode.
Allahabad High Court RO ARO City Slip 2026: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026, for the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination. According to the public notice dated November 27, 2026, the Stage-I Preliminary Examination will be held on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026, in several shifts across 14 cities of Uttar Pradesh. The exam will now be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), instead of the OMR mode mentioned earlier. Registered candidates can download their city slip from the official website to know their exam city in advance.
AHC RO ARO City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
The Allahabad High Court has shared the direct link to download the City Intimation Slip in its official notice. Candidates can use the links below to download the slip and the official notice PDF. They will need their login details to access the slip.
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Allahabad High Court RO ARO City Intimation Slip 2026
High Court RO ARO Exam City Slip 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the key details of the Allahabad High Court RO, ARO and Computer Assistant City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table below. It covers the exam dates, mode, conducting agency and other important information released in the latest notice.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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High Court of Judicature at Allahabad
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Exam Name
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Review Officer / Assistant Review Officer / Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026
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Advertisement No.
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02/Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer/Computer Assistant/2026
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Advertisement Date
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June 1, 2026
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Notice Date
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November 27, 2026
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Document Released
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City Intimation Slip
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Status
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Out
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Exam Stage
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Stage-I (Preliminary Examination – General Studies)
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Exam Dates
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December 8, 9 and 10, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT), changed from OMR mode
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Conducting Agency
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd.
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Exam Cities
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14 cities of Uttar Pradesh
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Official Website
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allahabadhighcourt.in
How to Download Allahabad High Court RO ARO Exam City Slip 2026?
Candidates can download their RO & ARO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 online by following a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you begin. Check the steps below:
1. Visit the official website of the Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in, or click the direct link given in the notice.
2. On the homepage, find the link for "City Intimation Slip – RO/ARO/Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026".
3. A login page will open on your screen.
4. Enter your login details, such as your registration number/user ID and password or date of birth.
5. Click on the "Login" or "Submit" button.
6. Your City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.
7. Check your exam city, exam date and other details carefully.
8. Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com