The Allahabad High Court has shared the direct link to download the City Intimation Slip in its official notice. Candidates can use the links below to download the slip and the official notice PDF. They will need their login details to access the slip.

Allahabad High Court RO ARO City Slip 2026: The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026 , for the Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination. According to the public notice dated November 27, 2026, the Stage-I Preliminary Examination will be held on December 8, 9 and 10, 2026 , in several shifts across 14 cities of Uttar Pradesh . The exam will now be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), instead of the OMR mode mentioned earlier. Registered candidates can download their city slip from the official website to know their exam city in advance.

High Court of Judicature at Allahabad

Candidates can check the key details of the Allahabad High Court RO, ARO and Computer Assistant City Intimation Slip 2026 in the table below. It covers the exam dates, mode, conducting agency and other important information released in the latest notice.

How to Download Allahabad High Court RO ARO Exam City Slip 2026?

Candidates can download their RO & ARO Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 online by following a few simple steps. Keep your login details ready before you begin. Check the steps below:

1. Visit the official website of the Allahabad High Court, allahabadhighcourt.in, or click the direct link given in the notice.

2. On the homepage, find the link for "City Intimation Slip – RO/ARO/Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026".

3. A login page will open on your screen.

4. Enter your login details, such as your registration number/user ID and password or date of birth.

5. Click on the "Login" or "Submit" button.

6. Your City Intimation Slip will appear on the screen.

7. Check your exam city, exam date and other details carefully.

8. Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.