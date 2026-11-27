GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Gandhinagar has officially released the official notification for Laboratory Technician Recruitment on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 227 Laboratory Technician (Class 3) vacancies under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official OJAS website from December 1 to December 15, 2026. The examination fees can be paid till December 18 2026.

Candidates can check the article for notification PDF, educational qualifications, age limit, salary and other important recruitment details.

GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

GSSSB has published the detailed recruitment notification under Advertisement No 472/2026-27 for the Laboratory Technician, Class 3 post. The detailed notification contains crucial details related to the category-wise vacancies, eligibility conditions, the selection process, application dates and other recruitment guidelines.Candidates are advised to read the official notification once. Check the official notification in the table below.