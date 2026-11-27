GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 227 Vacancies, Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
GSSSB has announced a total of 227 Laboratory Technician vacancies. The online application process will begin on December 1, 2026 and will continue till December 15, 2026. Check this article for eligibility, age limit, salary and selection details. Check all details here.
Key Points
- GSSSB released the official notification on November 27, 2026, for 227 vacancies.
- Online applications are open from December 1 to December 15, 2026, via OJAS website.
- Eligibility requires a Bachelor's degree in science and a relevant diploma/PG Diploma.
GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) Gandhinagar has officially released the official notification for Laboratory Technician Recruitment on November 27, 2026. Through this recruitment drive the board aims to fill 227 Laboratory Technician (Class 3) vacancies under the Health and Family Welfare Department. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official OJAS website from December 1 to December 15, 2026. The examination fees can be paid till December 18 2026.
Candidates can check the article for notification PDF, educational qualifications, age limit, salary and other important recruitment details.
GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
GSSSB has published the detailed recruitment notification under Advertisement No 472/2026-27 for the Laboratory Technician, Class 3 post. The detailed notification contains crucial details related to the category-wise vacancies, eligibility conditions, the selection process, application dates and other recruitment guidelines.Candidates are advised to read the official notification once. Check the official notification in the table below.
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GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026: Overview
The GSSSB has announced a total of 227 vacancies across different offices under the department. These include 169 posts under the Directorate of Health, 36 under Medical Services and 22 under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme. Candidates can check the important details of the GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Post Name
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Laboratory Technician
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Advertisement Number
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472/2026-27
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Department
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Health and Family Welfare Department
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Total Vacancies
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227
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Job Category
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Government Job
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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December 1, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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December 15, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 36 Years
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Selection Process
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Written Examination, Document Verification and Final Merit List
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Salary
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Rs. 40,800 per month (Fixed for 5 Years)
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB Laboratory Technician Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the educational qualification and age limit prescribed by GSSSB to apply for the Laboratory Technician posts. Check details below.
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Eligibility Criteria
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have a Bachelor degree in Chemistry, Microbiology, Biochemistry or Biotechnology from a recognised university
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Additional Qualification
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Diploma in Laboratory Technician/Medical Laboratory Technician, PG Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or a one-year relevant training course from a government-recognised institution
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Computer Knowledge
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Basic knowledge of computer applications as prescribed under Gujarat Civil Services Rules
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Language Requirement
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Adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi, or both
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Minimum Age Limit
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18 Years
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Maximum Age Limit
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36 Years
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Age Calculation Date
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December 15, 2026
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Age Relaxation
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Applicable for reserved categories, women, PwD candidates and ex-servicemen as per government rules
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.