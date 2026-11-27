SMAT 2026: Jaydev Unadkat Rewrites Record Books With a Historic Feat, Check Details
Jaydev Unadkat made headlines in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 after producing a record-breaking batting performance for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu.
Jaydev Unadkat has etched his name in the T20 record books recently. The left-arm pacer, who is known for his bowling, has made a batting record and achieved something that the cricketing world has never seen before.
Playing for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Jaydev became the highest run-scorer by a No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket. Jaydev scored 40 runs in just 26 deliveries during his side's last glimpse of hope for victory, but that wasn't enough.
Jaydev Unadkat's Innings in the Match Against Tamil Nadu
In the Elite Group B clash between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra won the toss and opted to field first.
Tamil Nadu put up a handy total on the board, powered by Sunny Sandhu's 44 runs in just 17 deliveries and some valuable contributions from other players as well.
Saurashtra came out to bat but got off to a poor start, with Vishvaraj Jadeja getting out for a duck. Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad got starts but couldn't convert their innings into big, match-winning ones.
As wickets kept tumbling, the middle and lower order failed to provide any sort of fightback. Meanwhile, Jaydev came out to bat at No. 11 when the side was struggling at 92/9.
He took charge and scored 40 runs in just 26 deliveries, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 153.85. The innings gave his side a little hope of victory, but it wasn't enough as Jaydev eventually got out while going for a big shot.
Despite the loss, Jaydev has now become the highest run-scorer by a No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket.
List of Highest Scores by No. 11 Batters in Men's T20 Cricket
Before Unadkat, Danny Briggs held the record with an unbeaten 35-run innings for Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League in 2020.
Below is the list of the top 10 batters with the highest scores at No. 11 in men's T20 cricket.
|
Batter
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Balls
|
Opposition
|
Ground
|
Jaydev Unadkat
|
Saurashtra
|
40
|
26
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Indore
|
Danny Briggs
|
Adelaide Strikers
|
35*
|
18
|
Hobart Hurricanes
|
Hobart
|
Dominic Drakes
|
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
|
34*
|
14
|
Barbados Tridents
|
Basseterre
|
Khalid Ahmadi
|
Belgium
|
31*
|
18
|
Malta
|
Marsa
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Brisbane Heat
|
27
|
22
|
Adelaide Strikers
|
Brisbane
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Brisbane Heat
|
27
|
13
|
Adelaide Strikers
|
Adelaide
|
S. Silva
|
Saracens Sports Club
|
26*
|
23
|
Bloomfield
|
Colombo (Colts)
|
Steve Kirby
|
Gloucestershire
|
25
|
22
|
Glamorgan
|
Cardiff
|
Mark Cleary
|
Leicestershire
|
24*
|
27
|
Durham
|
Leicester
|
P. Rukmal
|
Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club
|
24
|
14
|
Colts CC
|
Colombo (CCC)
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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