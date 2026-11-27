Jaydev Unadkat has etched his name in the T20 record books recently. The left-arm pacer, who is known for his bowling, has made a batting record and achieved something that the cricketing world has never seen before.

Playing for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Jaydev became the highest run-scorer by a No. 11 batter in men's T20 cricket. Jaydev scored 40 runs in just 26 deliveries during his side's last glimpse of hope for victory, but that wasn't enough.

Jaydev Unadkat's Innings in the Match Against Tamil Nadu

In the Elite Group B clash between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu, Saurashtra won the toss and opted to field first.

Tamil Nadu put up a handy total on the board, powered by Sunny Sandhu's 44 runs in just 17 deliveries and some valuable contributions from other players as well.