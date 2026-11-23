Mumbai Indians (MI) will be led by a new skipper in IPL 2027 after Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings. Pandya led Mumbai Indians from 2024 to 2026, but his stint as captain has not been fruitful for the franchise. The 5 times champions, despite qualifying for the playoffs multiple times missed out on getting their hands on the coveted title.

With MI still eyeing their sixth title and looking to end their long standing drought, it will be interesting to see who leads the side in the upcoming season. The squad is filled with several match winners who have the ability to captain the team.

In this article, we will explore 3 such names who could be ideal choices to lead the franchise in IPL 2027.

3 Players Who Can Captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027

1. Rohit Sharma

The most likely option for Mumbai Indians could be going back to Rohit Sharma for the captaincy role. One of the greatest names in the history of the league, Rohit led the side to 5 IPL titles. He remains an integral part of MI and has scored more than 6,000 IPL runs for the franchise. Rohit is also regarded as one of the greatest captains in world cricket, having led India to 2 ICC titles.