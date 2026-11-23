MI Captaincy: Which 3 Players Can Replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians Captain in IPL 2027?
With Hardik Pandya moving to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027, Mumbai Indians could appoint a new captain. Check 3 players who could lead the five-time IPL champions next season.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will be led by a new skipper in IPL 2027 after Hardik Pandya was traded to Punjab Kings. Pandya led Mumbai Indians from 2024 to 2026, but his stint as captain has not been fruitful for the franchise. The 5 times champions, despite qualifying for the playoffs multiple times missed out on getting their hands on the coveted title.
With MI still eyeing their sixth title and looking to end their long standing drought, it will be interesting to see who leads the side in the upcoming season. The squad is filled with several match winners who have the ability to captain the team.
In this article, we will explore 3 such names who could be ideal choices to lead the franchise in IPL 2027.
3 Players Who Can Captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027
1. Rohit Sharma
The most likely option for Mumbai Indians could be going back to Rohit Sharma for the captaincy role. One of the greatest names in the history of the league, Rohit led the side to 5 IPL titles. He remains an integral part of MI and has scored more than 6,000 IPL runs for the franchise. Rohit is also regarded as one of the greatest captains in world cricket, having led India to 2 ICC titles.
However, Rohit is already 39 years old and might not remain part of the franchise for very long. If the Mumbai Indians management is looking for a long term option, Rohit might not be the frontrunner.
Rohit Sharma's captaincy record for Mumbai Indians:
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Matches: 158
-
Wins: 87
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Win percentage: 55.06%
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IPL titles: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020)
2. Suryakumar Yadav
Another option for Mumbai Indians could be Suryakumar Yadav. Also known as SKY, he has led India in T20 Internationals and has an impressive record both as a captain and batter. Suryakumar also led India to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year.
He has also been exceptional in T20 cricket, scoring 9,896 runs at a strike rate of nearly 153. Taking up the captaincy role at Mumbai Indians could further enhance his leadership credentials while also providing him with an opportunity to continue his excellent batting form.
At 36, SKY also has a couple of more years compared to Rohit Sharma, which could make him a suitable option for the franchise.
Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy record for India in T20Is:
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Matches: 52
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Wins: 40
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Win percentage: 80.76%
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ICC T20 World Cup titles: 1 (2026)
3. Tilak Varma
The third name on the list is Tilak Varma. The young and talented left-handed batter made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2022 and has remained an integral part of the team ever since. Tilak is also currently leading India A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
For Mumbai Indians, he has scored 1,858 runs at a strike rate of 144.7. Given his young age of just 24, MI could consider him a long term captaincy option. However, with several more senior and experienced players in the squad, the franchise might prefer to go with an established name for the leadership role rather than handing him the responsibility immediately.
Mumbai Indians Updated Squad for IPL 2026
Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks
Source: MI
Mumbai Indians Year-Wise Performance in IPL (2008–2026)
|
Year
|
Captain
|
Performance
|
2008
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2009
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
7th (League Stage)
|
2010
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
Runners-up
|
2011
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2012
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
4th (Playoffs)
|
2013
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2014
|
Rohit Sharma
|
4th (Playoffs)
|
2015
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2016
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2017
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2018
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2019
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2020
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2021
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2022
|
Rohit Sharma
|
10th (League Stage)
|
2023
|
Rohit Sharma
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2024
|
Hardik Pandya
|
10th (League Stage)
|
2025
|
Hardik Pandya
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2026
|
Hardik Pandya
|
9th (League Stage)
Mumbai Indians have won a total of 5 titles from 2008 to 2026.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
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