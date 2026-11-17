MI IPL Retention List 2027: Who did Retain and Release ahed of Goa Mini-Auction? Check List
Mumbai Indians have hit the reset button ahead of the December 16 mini-auction in Goa. Following Hardik Pandya’s trade to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh, the five-time champions released Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar to free up ₹21.75 crore and rebuild their leadership core.
MI IPL 2027 Retention List: At 6:01 PM IST on November 17th 2026, Mumbai Indians made it clear that sentiment does not survive a trophy drought at Wankhede.
Just days after trading away former skipper Hardik Pandya the MI IPL Retention List 2027 dropped another bomb by releasing veteran left-arm pacer Trent Boult alongside Deepak Chahar.
You can feel the franchise tearing down its turbulent 2024 to 2026 blueprint piece by piece. The December 16 mini auction in Goa is fast approaching. And MI have chosen cash flexibility and a fresh Indian pace core over big-name nostalgia.
Let’s read more about who did MI retained and let go in their final IPL 2027 retention list here on along with theip purse for upcoming auction in Goa.
Complete MI IPL 2027 Retained and Released Players List
Despite major exits, MI held onto their heavyweight Indian batting spine and core overseas match-winners:
|
S. No.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Status (Retained/Released)
|
1
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹18.00 crore
|
Retained (Traded In)
|
2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
₹18.00 crore
|
Retained
|
3
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
₹16.35 crore
|
Retained
|
4
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
₹16.30 crore
|
Retained
|
5
|
Trent Boult*
|
Bowler
|
₹12.50 crore
|
Retained*
|
6
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
₹8.00 crore
|
Retained
|
7
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.25 crore
|
Retained
|
8
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.25 crore
|
Retained
|
9
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
₹4.80 crore
|
Retained
|
10
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Retained
|
11
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.00 crore
|
Retained
|
12
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.00 crore
|
Retained
|
13
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹1.00 crore
|
Retained
|
14
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹1.00 crore
|
Retained
|
15
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
₹75 lakh
|
Retained
|
16
|
Robin Minz
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹65 lakh
|
Retained
|
17
|
Ashwani Kumar
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
18
|
Atharva Ankolekar
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
19
|
Raghu Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
20
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
21
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
₹9.25 crore
|
Released
|
22
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
23
|
Danish Malewar
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
24
|
Mayank Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
25
|
Mohammed Izhar
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
*Listed as retained in the pre-broadcast report; subsequent 6:00 PM IST broadcast updates indicate MI released Trent Boult.
Read more about IPL 2027 Retention List Live update here!
List of Big MI Retained Players for IPL 2027
|
S. No.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
1
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹18.00 crore
|
2
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
₹18.00 crore
|
3
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
₹16.35 crore
|
4
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
₹16.30 crore
|
5
|
Trent Boult*
|
Bowler
|
₹12.50 crore
|
6
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
₹8.00 crore
|
7
|
Naman Dhir
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.25 crore
|
8
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.25 crore
|
9
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
₹4.80 crore
|
10
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.60 crore
|
11
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.00 crore
|
12
|
Shardul Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.00 crore
|
13
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹1.00 crore
|
14
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹1.00 crore
|
15
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
₹75 lakh
|
16
|
Robin Minz
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
₹65 lakh
|
17
|
Ashwani Kumar
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
18
|
Atharva Ankolekar
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
19
|
Raghu Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
20
|
Raj Bawa
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
Players Released by Mumbai Indians Ahead of the IPL 2027 Mini-Auction
If you expected MI to play it safe their release sheet proved otherwise. Early afternoon reports suggested only five exits. But the official evening reveal confirmed Trent Boult (₹12.50 crore) was also let go.
|
S. No.
|
MI Released Player Name
|
Role
|
1
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
2
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
3
|
Danish Malewar
|
Batter
|
4
|
Mayank Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
5
|
Mohammed Izhar
|
Bowler
MI Trades Hardik Pandya for PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh
The biggest trade ahead of IPL retention list declaration came on November 11 2026 when the IPL Governing Council confirmed a straight player-for-player trade between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.
Hardik Pandya who endured two rocky seasons leading MI was moved to PBKS at a revised fee of ₹18 crore.
Mumbai in return brought in India's premier T20 left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh, at his existing ₹18 crore contract.
Pairing Arshdeep with Jasprit Bumrah gives MI arguably the strongest Indian death bowling duo in the tournament.
What is MI Remaining Purse and Available Slots for the Goa Auction?
Before today’s deadline, salary cap math looked grim for Mumbai. Even with the BCCI raising the IPL 2027 auction purse ceiling from ₹125 crore to ₹130 crore MI’s top four Indian stars alone ate up ₹68.65 crore, more than half the budget.
-
Pre-release estimated MI purse: ~₹3.90 crore (after accounting for the ₹1.65 crore net trade difference between Hardik and Arshdeep).
-
Funds freed by Chahar and Boult: ₹21.75 crore combined.
-
Uncapped releases (Markande, Malewar, Rawat, Izhar): ~₹1.20 crore combined.
That gives MI roughly ₹26.85 crore heading into the December 16 mini-auction in Goa, with six squad slots, including one overseas spot, to fill.
Who is Likely to Lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027?
Hardik’s departure leaves a massive leadership vacuum. Management has not named a successor yet, leaving three clear candidates:
-
Suryakumar Yadav: The obvious frontrunner. As India’s T20I captain, he already commands dressing-room authority and tactical respect.
-
Tilak Varma: The long-term investment. At 24, handing him the armband now mirrors MI’s 2013 gamble on a young Rohit Sharma.
-
Rohit Sharma: The stopgap option. Turning 40 during the 2027 season, Rohit could take the reins for one final farewell campaign while grooming Tilak.
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