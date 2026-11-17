MI IPL 2027 Retention List: At 6:01 PM IST on November 17th 2026, Mumbai Indians made it clear that sentiment does not survive a trophy drought at Wankhede.

Just days after trading away former skipper Hardik Pandya the MI IPL Retention List 2027 dropped another bomb by releasing veteran left-arm pacer Trent Boult alongside Deepak Chahar.

You can feel the franchise tearing down its turbulent 2024 to 2026 blueprint piece by piece. The December 16 mini auction in Goa is fast approaching. And MI have chosen cash flexibility and a fresh Indian pace core over big-name nostalgia.

Let’s read more about who did MI retained and let go in their final IPL 2027 retention list here on along with theip purse for upcoming auction in Goa.

Complete MI IPL 2027 Retained and Released Players List

Despite major exits, MI held onto their heavyweight Indian batting spine and core overseas match-winners: