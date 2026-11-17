Here are the top school assembly news headlines for November 18, 2026. Today’s updates include important national developments, international affairs, education announcements, and business news. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the East Asia Summit to new education initiatives in Bihar and West Bengal, let’s take a look at the major events making headlines today.

Top National News (November 18, 2026)

East Asia Summit: PM Modi reiterates India’s vision of peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila

PM Modi calls for greater India-ASEAN cooperation to ensure peace and stability in Indo-Pacific

Cyclonic Storm Akvan likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by November 19

Char Dham Yatra concludes with closure of Badrinath Dham for winter