School Assembly News Headlines (November 18, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
Read the latest school assembly news headlines for November 18, 2026, covering top national, international, education and business updates from India and around the world.
Here are the top school assembly news headlines for November 18, 2026. Today’s updates include important national developments, international affairs, education announcements, and business news. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the East Asia Summit to new education initiatives in Bihar and West Bengal, let’s take a look at the major events making headlines today.
Top National News (November 18, 2026)
East Asia Summit: PM Modi reiterates India’s vision of peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific
PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila
PM Modi calls for greater India-ASEAN cooperation to ensure peace and stability in Indo-Pacific
Cyclonic Storm Akvan likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by November 19
Char Dham Yatra concludes with closure of Badrinath Dham for winter
India re-elected to International Telecommunication Union Council for 2027-2030 term
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Japan for two-day talks on bilateral defence cooperation
President Droupadi Murmu calls for sustained research and public participation to eliminate malaria
Vice President administers oath of office to Hardeep Singh Puri as Rajya Sabha member
NITI Aayog launches five-part national workshop series on PM Modi’s 25 years as Head of Government
India calls out Turkiye over exclusion of New Delhi and several other countries from UN consultations on OIC cooperation resolution
CSIR and Belarus National Academy of Sciences sign cooperation pact for 2027-2029 to strengthen bilateral scientific and technological ties
Top World News (November 18, 2026)
Trump arrives in Manila for Quad talks ahead of China visit
Ukraine damages Crimean bridge in major strike as Russia pounds Kyiv bridges
Iran attacks US military radar system in Bahrain with drones
US presses UN agency over Taiwan flight restrictions, China hits back
Canada and China extend trade deals as Xi meets Carney ahead of APEC summit
Britain sanctions Israeli settlement firms in push to protect two-state solution
Top Education News (November 18, 2026)
Bihar To Start Evening Classes for Academically Weak Students in Classes 9 to 12
West Bengal Government To Waive Exam Fees, Offer 2-Year Age Relaxation And Rs 50,000 Aid To Girl Students
SC Students Scholarship 2026: Apply for Top Class Education Scheme Through NSP by November 30
JEE Main 2027: Over 7 Lakh Students Complete Registration, Application Window Closing Soon, Says NTA
No exam fees, two-year age relaxation and Rs 50,000 student aid in Bengal’s 1 lakh jobs push
States to Nandan Nilekani task force: Give weightage to Class 12 board exam scores in NEET
Top Business News (November 18, 2026)
Amazon plans $7 billion renewable energy investment in India by 2030
India, Egypt agree to set up working group to explore bilateral trade deal
GDP growth likely to ease to 5-quarter low of 7.5% in July-September: Icra
Google flags first autonomous AI cyberattack, warns of growing threats
Anil Agarwal warns Vedanta block transfer to ONGC could deter investors
Thought of the Day
“Success comes to those who stay focused, keep learning and never stop trying.”
Questions and Answers for School Assembly
Q1. Which countries are involved in the East Asia Summit discussions attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi?
Answer: India and ASEAN member countries are participating in discussions on regional cooperation and Indo-Pacific stability.
Q2. Which state is introducing evening classes for academically weak students in Classes 9 to 12?
Answer: Bihar.
Q3. How much financial assistance has West Bengal announced for girl students under its new initiative?
Answer: Rs 50,000.
Q4. Until which date can students apply for the Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students for 2026–27?
Answer: November 30, 2026.
Q5. How many students have completed JEE Main 2027 registration and paid the application fee, according to NTA?
Answer: More than 7 lakh students.
Q6. Which country has re-elected India to its International Telecommunication Union Council for the 2027–2030 term?
Answer: India has been re-elected to the International Telecommunication Union Council.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.