Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Physics MCQs: Prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre-Board and Board Exams 2027 (scheduled for 16 February 2027) with these Top 50 MCQs. Aligned with the 2026-27 rationalized syllabus, exam pattern, and competency-based typology, this comprehensive question bank covers all nine units from Electrostatics to Electronic Devices to sharpen accuracy and boost exam scores.
Top 50 CBSE Class 12 Physics MCQs: Top 50 Multiple Choice Questions of CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2027 are designed in a manner that assists students in enhancing their conceptual understanding and gaining proficiency in answering questions precisely so as to achieve high scores in their upcoming board examination. According to the date sheet that has been officially issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, the CBSE Class 12 Physics (Code 042) Exam is set to be held on Tuesday, 16 February 2027. As per the latest CBSE exam pattern, MCQs have remained highly influential in the Physics theory paper, particularly Section A.
Owing to the growing significance of competency-based, assertion-reasoning, and application-oriented questions, practice of good MCQs along with solutions is imperative for grasping concepts of important units like Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Alternating Current, Optics, Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, Atoms and Nuclei, and Electronic Devices. These 50 most significant MCQs are selected in strict adherence to the latest CBSE rationalized syllabus for 2026-27 session.
CBSE Class 12 Physics: Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
That table outlines the CBSE 12th Physics exam pattern:
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Sections
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Type and Number of Questions
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Marks (Per Question)
|
Weightage (Total Marks)
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A
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16 Questions
|
1
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16
|
B
|
5 Questions
|
2
|
10
|
C
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7 Questions
|
3
|
21
|
D
|
2 Case Study-Based Questions
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4
|
8
|
E
|
3 Long Answer Questions
|
5
|
15
|
Total Marks
|
|
|
70
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026–27 with Solutions, Download PDF
Top 50 MCQs of CBSE Class 12 Physics
Unit 1: Electrostatics (Q1 to Q7)
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Two point charges +4q and -q are placed at a distance r apart in air. At what distance from -q on the line joining them is the net electric field zero?
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A) r2 between the charges
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B) r on the side of -q away from +4q
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C) 2r on the side of +4q away from -q
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D) r3 between the charges
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An electric dipole of dipole moment p is placed in a uniform electric field E. The torque acting on the dipole is maximum when the angle between p and E is:
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A) 0
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B) 45
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C) 90
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D) 180
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A Gaussian sphere encloses an electric dipole consisting of charges +q and -q. The total electric flux leaving the spherical surface is:
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A) 2q0
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B) q0
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C) 0
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D) -q0
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Which of the following is NOT a property of equipotential surfaces?
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A) No work is done in moving a test charge over an equipotential surface.
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B) The electric field is always perpendicular to the equipotential surface at every point.
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C) Two equipotential surfaces can intersect each other at a point of zero field.
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D) Equipotential surfaces are closer together in regions of strong electric field.
-
A parallel-plate air capacitor of capacitance C has its plate separation doubled and a dielectric medium of dielectric constant K=4 inserted to fill the space completely. The new capacitance is:
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A) C2
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B) C
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C) 2C
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D) 8C
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The electrostatic potential energy of a system of two point charges q1 and q2 separated by distance r in vacuum is given by:
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A) 140q1q2r2
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B) 140q1q2r
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C) 140q1+q2r
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D) 120E2
Unit 2: Current Electricity (Q8 to Q13)
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When the temperature of a metallic conductor increases, the relaxation time () of free electrons and its resistivity () behave as follows:
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A) increases and decreases
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B) decreases and increases
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C) Both and increase
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D) Both and decrease
-
A copper wire of resistance R is stretched uniformly until its length becomes twice its original length. Assuming constant volume, its new resistance is:
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A) 2R
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B) 4R
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C) R2
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D) R4
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Kirchhoff’s junction rule and loop rule are based respectively on the conservation of:
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A) Energy and charge
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B) Charge and momentum
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C) Charge and energy
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D) Mass and charge
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A cell of emf 2.0V and internal resistance 0.5 is connected to an external resistor of 3.5. The terminal potential difference across the cell is:
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A) 2.00V
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B) 1.75V
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C) 1.50V
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D) 0.25V
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In a balanced Wheatstone bridge, if the battery and the galvanometer are interchanged, the deflection in the galvanometer will:
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A) Change to the opposite direction
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B) Increase to maximum
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C) Remain zero
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D) Oscillate continuously
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Which of the following materials has a negative temperature coefficient of resistivity?
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A) Copper
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B) Nichrome
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C) Germanium
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D) Aluminium
Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism (Q14 to Q19)
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A proton and an -particle enter a uniform magnetic field perpendicularly with the same kinetic energy. The ratio of the radii of their circular paths (rp:r) is:
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A) 1:1
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B) 1:2
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C) 2:1
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D) 1:4
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Two long parallel straight wires carrying currents I1 and I2 in the same direction separated by distance d experience:
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A) A repulsive force per unit length of 0I1I22d
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B) An attractive force per unit length of 0I1I22d
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C) Zero net magnetic force
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D) A torque proportional to d2
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To convert a galvanometer of resistance G into an ammeter of range 0 to I, one must connect:
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A) A high resistance in series with the galvanometer
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B) A low resistance (shunt) in parallel with the galvanometer
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C) A high resistance in parallel with the galvanometer
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D) A low resistance in series with the galvanometer
-
The magnetic susceptibility () of a diamagnetic material is:
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A) Large and positive
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B) Small and positive
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C) Small and negative
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D) Large and negative
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The magnetic field at the centre of a circular current-carrying coil of radius R and N turns carrying current I is:
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A) 0NI2R
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B) 0NI2R
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C) 0I4R2
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D) 0NIR
-
For a paramagnetic substance, the magnetic susceptibility () varies with absolute temperature (T) according to Curie’s law as:
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A) T
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B) T2
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C) 1T
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D) is independent of T
Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents (Q20 to Q25)
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According to Lenz’s law, the direction of induced current in a closed conducting loop is always such that it opposes the cause that produces it. This law is a direct consequence of the law of conservation of:
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A) Charge
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B) Linear momentum
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C) Energy
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D) Angular momentum
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A metallic rod of length L is rotated with angular velocity in a plane perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field B about an axis passing through one of its ends. The induced emf between its two ends is:
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A) BL2
-
B) 12BL2
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C) 12B2L
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D) 2BL2
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The self-inductance of a long air-cored solenoid does NOT depend on:
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A) Number of turns per unit length
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B) Area of cross-section of the solenoid
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C) Length of the solenoid
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D) Current flowing through the solenoid
-
In a series LCR circuit driven by an AC source of angular frequency , the condition for resonance is:
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A) R=L
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B) L=1C
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C) L=C
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D) Z=0
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A pure inductor of inductance L is connected to an AC voltage source V=V0(t). The average power consumed by the inductor over one complete cycle is:
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A) 12V0I0
-
B) VrmsIrms
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C) 0
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D) V02L
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In a step-up transformer, which of the following quantities decreases from the primary coil to the secondary coil?
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A) Voltage
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B) Current
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C) Frequency
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D) Magnetic flux per turn
Unit 5: Electromagnetic Waves (Q26 to Q28)
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The displacement current id between the plates of a charging capacitor arises due to:
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A) Flow of free electrons through the air gap
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B) Time-varying electric flux between the plates
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C) Steady magnetic field between the plates
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D) Drift of positive ions across the dielectric
-
In a plane electromagnetic wave propagating along the +z-axis, if the electric field vector E at a given instant points along the +x-axis, the magnetic field vector B points along the:
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A) -x-axis
-
B) +y-axis
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C) -y-axis
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D) -z-axis
-
Which region of the electromagnetic spectrum is widely used in water purifiers to kill harmful bacteria and germs?
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A) Infrared rays
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B) Microwaves
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C) Ultraviolet (UV) rays
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D) Radio waves
Unit 6: Optics (Q29 to Q36)
-
A ray of light travels from a denser medium of refractive index into air. If the critical angle for total internal reflection is 30, the refractive index of the denser medium is:
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A) 1.5
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B) 2
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C) 2.0
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D) 0.5
-
An equiconvex lens of focal length 20cm is cut into two equal halves along a plane perpendicular to its principal axis. The focal length of each plano-convex half is:
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A) 10cm
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B) 20cm
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C) 40cm
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D)
-
A converging lens of focal length +25cm is placed in contact with a diverging lens of focal length -20cm. The net power of the combination is:
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A) +9D
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B) +1D
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C) -1D
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D) -5D
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In an astronomical telescope adjusted for normal adjustment (final image at infinity), the magnifying power is given by:
-
A) fefo
-
B) fofe
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C) fo+fe
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D) fofe1+feD
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In Young’s double-slit experiment (YDSE), if the distance between the two slits is halved and the distance between the slits and the screen is doubled, the fringe width () will:
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A) Remain unchanged
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B) Become double
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C) Become four times
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D) Become one-fourth
-
Two coherent monochromatic light waves of intensities I and 4I interfere at a point. The ratio of maximum intensity to minimum intensity in the interference pattern is:
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A) 5:3
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B) 9:1
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C) 4:1
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D) 16:1
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In a single-slit diffraction experiment, the angular width of the central maximum is inversely proportional to:
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A) Wavelength of light used
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B) Distance between slit and screen
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C) Width of the slit
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D) Intensity of incident light
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According to Huygens’ wave theory, when a plane wavefront is incident obliquely on a plane reflecting mirror, the reflected wavefront is:
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A) Spherical
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B) Cylindrical
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C) Plane
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D) Elliptical
Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter (Q37 to Q39)
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In a photoelectric effect experiment, if the intensity of incident monochromatic light (above threshold frequency) is doubled while keeping its frequency constant, which of the following doubles?
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A) Stopping potential
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B) Maximum kinetic energy of photoelectrons
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C) Saturation photoelectric current
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D) Work function of the metal
-
The work function of a photosensitive metal is 3.3eV. Its threshold frequency is approximately (h=6.610-34J):
-
A) 41014Hz
-
B) 81014Hz
-
C) 1.61015Hz
-
D) 51013Hz
-
An electron and a proton are accelerated from rest through the same potential difference V. The ratio of their de Broglie wavelengths (e:p) is:
-
A) 1:1
-
B) mpme
-
C) mpme
-
D) memp
Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei (Q40 to Q43)
-
In Rutherford’s -particle scattering experiment, at the distance of closest approach (r0), the entire initial kinetic energy of the -particle is converted into:
-
A) Nuclear binding energy
-
B) Electrostatic potential energy
-
C) Rotational kinetic energy
-
D) Magnetic potential energy
-
The total energy of an electron in the first excited state (n=2) of a hydrogen atom is:
-
A) -13.6eV
-
B) -3.4eV
-
C) -1.51eV
-
D) +3.4eV
-
Two nuclei have mass numbers in the ratio 1:27. The ratio of their nuclear radii is:
-
A) 1:27
-
B) 1:9
-
C) 1:3
-
D) 3:1
-
The mass defect of a nucleus is 0.05u. Taking 1u931.5MeV/c2, the total binding energy of the nucleus is:
-
A) 18.63MeV
-
B) 46.575MeV
-
C) 93.15MeV
-
D) 465.75MeV
Unit 9: Electronic Devices (Q44 to Q46)
-
To obtain a p-type semiconductor, pure silicon (tetravalent) should be doped with:
-
A) Phosphorus
-
B) Arsenic
-
C) Indium
-
D) Antimony
-
When a p-n junction diode is forward biased, the width of the depletion layer and the effective barrier height:
-
A) Both increase
-
B) Both decrease
-
C) Depletion width increases, barrier height decreases
-
D) Remain unchanged
-
In a full-wave rectifier operating with an AC mains frequency of 50Hz, the fundamental ripple frequency of the output pulsating DC voltage is:
-
A) 25Hz
-
B) 50Hz
-
C) 100Hz
-
D) 200Hz
47. The capacity of the parallel plate capacitor increases when
-
a. area of the plate is decreased
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b. area of the plate is increased
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c. distance between the plates increases
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d. None of the option
48. The unit of conductance is ____.
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a. Dyne
-
b. Siemen
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c. Ohm
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d. Volts
49. State true or false: The total resistance in the series combination is more than the greatest resistance in the circuit.
-
a. True
-
b. False
50. Magnetic field can be produced due to __
-
a. A charge at rest
-
b. A changing electric field
-
c. A moving charge
-
d. Both b and c
CBSE 12th Physics Exam Pattern 2026: Typology of Questions
The 70-mark theory examination is marked such that 38% (27 marks) is awarded for recall and comprehension, 32% (22 marks) for application of concepts to a new situation, and 30% (21 marks) for the higher order abilities of analysing, evaluation, and creation.
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Typology of Questions
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Total Marks
|
Approximate Percentage
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
|
27
|
38%
|
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
Applying: Solve problems in new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32%
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
|
21
|
30%
|
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
|
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
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Total Marks
|
70
|
100
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