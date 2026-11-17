Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practice the top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027 with answers. Check important questions from Themes in Indian History Parts I, II and III.
The CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the upcoming board examinations. History requires students to understand historical events, timelines, sources, archaeological findings, important personalities and the socio-political developments of different periods.
Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) can help students revise important concepts, improve factual understanding and strengthen their ability to interpret historical sources.
To help students prepare effectively, we have compiled 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering all three parts of the prescribed NCERT textbook, Themes in Indian History. The questions include important topics from ancient, medieval and modern Indian history, along with answers and explanations.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2027: Important Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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12
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Subject
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History
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination
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Pre-Board Exam 2027
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Textbook
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Themes in Indian History, Parts I, II and III
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Theory Marks
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80
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Internal Assessment
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20
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Exam Duration
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3 hours
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers
Top 50 Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027
The following questions are divided into ancient, medieval and modern Indian history. Students should attempt the questions independently before checking the answers.
Section 1: Themes in Indian History- Part I (Ancient India)
Q1. Which of the following was one of the major cities of the Harappan Civilisation?
(A) Pataliputra
(B) Mohenjo-daro
(C) Taxila
(D) Mathura
Answer: (B) Mohenjo-daro
Q2. The Great Bath was discovered at which Harappan site?
(A) Harappa
(B) Lothal
(C) Mohenjo-daro
(D) Kalibangan
Answer: (C) Mohenjo-daro
Q3. Which material was commonly used by Harappan people to make seals?
(A) Iron
(B) Steatite
(C) Gold
(D) Silver
Answer: (B) Steatite
Q4. Who deciphered the Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts in the 1830s?
(A) Alexander Cunningham
(B) James Prinsep
(C) John Marshall
(D) Daya Ram Sahni
Answer: (B) James Prinsep
Q5. Which ancient text provides information about the social organisation and rituals of the Vedic period?
(A) Arthashastra
(B) Rigveda
(C) Indica
(D) Rajatarangini
Answer: (B) Rigveda
Q6. Who was the author of the book Indica?
(A) Megasthenes
(B) Kautilya
(C) Banabhatta
(D) Kalidasa
Answer: (A) Megasthenes
Q7. Who was the founder of the Mauryan Empire?
(A) Ashoka
(B) Bindusara
(C) Chandragupta Maurya
(D) Bimbisara
Answer: (C) Chandragupta Maurya
Q8. Which ruler is associated with the Kalinga War and the spread of Dhamma?
(A) Chandragupta Maurya
(B) Ashoka
(C) Samudragupta
(D) Harshavardhana
Answer: (B) Ashoka
Q9. The teachings of Gautama Buddha are primarily associated with which concept?
(A) The Four Noble Truths
(B) The Doctrine of Divine Right
(C) The Theory of Kingship
(D) The Caste System
Answer: (A) The Four Noble Truths
Q10. Who was the founder of Jainism according to traditional Jain belief?
(A) Mahavira
(B) Rishabhanatha
(C) Parshvanatha
(D) Gautama Buddha
Answer: (B) Rishabhanatha
Q11. Who was the twenty-fourth Tirthankara of Jainism?
(A) Rishabhanatha
(B) Parshvanatha
(C) Mahavira
(D) Ajitanatha
Answer: (C) Mahavira
Q12. The Mahabharata is traditionally attributed to which sage?
(A) Valmiki
(B) Ved Vyasa
(C) Kalidasa
(D) Panini
Answer: (B) Ved Vyasa
Q13. Which ancient Indian text contains the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas?
(A) Ramayana
(B) Mahabharata
(C) Arthashastra
(D) Manusmriti
Answer: (B) Mahabharata
Q14. Which of the following was an important feature of the early Buddhist tradition?
(A) Rejection of all forms of learning
(B) Emphasis on the Middle Path
(C) Support for animal sacrifice
(D) Promotion of rigid social hierarchy
Answer: (B) Emphasis on the Middle Path
Q15. What were Stupas primarily associated with in Buddhism?
(A) Royal residences
(B) Relics of the Buddha and other sacred objects
(C) Military training centres
(D) Trade warehouses
Answer: (B) Relics of the Buddha and other sacred objects
Q16. Which ruler is associated with the Allahabad Pillar Inscription?
(A) Ashoka
(B) Samudragupta
(C) Chandragupta Maurya
(D) Harshavardhana
Answer: (B) Samudragupta
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: History
Section 2: Themes in Indian History - Part II (Medieval India)
Q17. Who wrote the Kitab-ul-Hind?
(A) Ibn Battuta
(B) Al-Biruni
(C) Amir Khusrau
(D) Ziauddin Barani
Answer: (B) Al-Biruni
Q18. Which language did Al-Biruni primarily use to write Kitab-ul-Hind?
(A) Persian
(B) Arabic
(C) Sanskrit
(D) Turkish
Answer: (B) Arabic
Q19. Who was the author of the travel account Rihla?
(A) Al-Biruni
(B) Ibn Battuta
(C) Marco Polo
(D) Abdur Razzaq
Answer: (B) Ibn Battuta
Q20. Which traveller visited India during the reign of Muhammad bin Tughlaq?
(A) Al-Biruni
(B) Ibn Battuta
(C) Francois Bernier
(D) Niccolao Manucci
Answer: (B) Ibn Battuta
Q21. Who was the founder of the Mughal Empire in India?
(A) Akbar
(B) Humayun
(C) Babur
(D) Jahangir
Answer: (C) Babur
Q22. The First Battle of Panipat was fought in which year?
(A) 1526
(B) 1556
(C) 1576
(D) 1605
Answer: (A) 1526
Q23. Who commissioned the construction of Fatehpur Sikri?
(A) Babur
(B) Akbar
(C) Shah Jahan
(D) Aurangzeb
Answer: (B) Akbar
Q24. Which Mughal emperor introduced the policy of Sulh-i-Kul?
(A) Babur
(B) Akbar
(C) Jahangir
(D) Aurangzeb
Answer: (B) Akbar
Q25. What does the term 'Sulh-i-Kul' mean?
(A) Religious warfare
(B) Universal peace
(C) Royal taxation
(D) Military expansion
Answer: (B) Universal peace
Q26. Who wrote the Akbarnama?
(A) Badauni
(B) Abul Fazl
(C) Faizi
(D) Amir Khusrau
Answer: (B) Abul Fazl
Q27. Which Mughal emperor commissioned the construction of the Taj Mahal?
(A) Akbar
(B) Jahangir
(C) Shah Jahan
(D) Aurangzeb
Answer: (C) Shah Jahan
Q28. Who was the founder of the Vijayanagara Empire?
(A) Harihara and Bukka
(B) Krishnadeva Raya
(C) Deva Raya II
(D) Saluva Narasimha
Answer: (A) Harihara and Bukka
Q29. Which traveller described the city of Vijayanagara in the fifteenth century?
(A) Ibn Battuta
(B) Abdur Razzaq
(C) Al-Biruni
(D) Marco Polo
Answer: (B) Abdur Razzaq
Q30. The famous Virupaksha Temple is located in which historical city?
(A) Delhi
(B) Hampi
(C) Agra
(D) Varanasi
Answer: (B) Hampi
Q31. Who was the famous ruler of Vijayanagara associated with the Tuluva dynasty?
(A) Harihara I
(B) Krishnadeva Raya
(C) Bukka I
(D) Deva Raya I
Answer: (B) Krishnadeva Raya
Q32. Which Bhakti saint composed devotional songs in Marathi?
(A) Kabir
(B) Tulsidas
(C) Tukaram
(D) Surdas
Answer: (C) Tukaram
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027
Section 3: Themes in Indian History - Part III (Modern India)
Q33. Who led the Revolt of 1857 in Kanpur?
(A) Rani Lakshmibai
(B) Nana Sahib
(C) Kunwar Singh
(D) Bahadur Shah Zafar
Answer: (B) Nana Sahib
Q34. Who was declared the symbolic leader of the Revolt of 1857?
(A) Bahadur Shah Zafar
(B) Nana Sahib
(C) Tantia Tope
(D) Kunwar Singh
Answer: (A) Bahadur Shah Zafar
Q35. Who was the Governor-General of India during the Revolt of 1857?
(A) Lord Dalhousie
(B) Lord Canning
(C) Lord Curzon
(D) Lord Wellesley
Answer: (B) Lord Canning
Q36. Which British policy was one of the major causes of resentment among Indian rulers before the Revolt of 1857?
(A) Subsidiary Alliance
(B) Doctrine of Lapse
(C) Permanent Settlement
(D) Ryotwari System
Answer: (B) Doctrine of Lapse
Q37. Who led the revolt in Jhansi in 1857?
(A) Begum Hazrat Mahal
(B) Rani Lakshmibai
(C) Sarojini Naidu
(D) Annie Besant
Answer: (B) Rani Lakshmibai
Q38. Who founded the Indian National Congress in 1885?
(A) Mahatma Gandhi
(B) A.O. Hume
(C) Jawaharlal Nehru
(D) Dadabhai Naoroji
Answer: (B) A.O. Hume
Q39. Where was the first session of the Indian National Congress held in 1885?
(A) Calcutta
(B) Bombay
(C) Madras
(D) Delhi
Answer: (B) Bombay
Q40. Who was the first president of the Indian National Congress?
(A) Dadabhai Naoroji
(B) W.C. Bonnerjee
(C) Surendranath Banerjee
(D) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
Answer: (B) W.C. Bonnerjee
Q41. In which year did Mahatma Gandhi return to India from South Africa?
(A) 1913
(B) 1915
(C) 1917
(D) 1920
Answer: (B) 1915
Q42. Which movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920?
(A) Quit India Movement
(B) Non-Cooperation Movement
(C) Civil Disobedience Movement
(D) Swadeshi Movement
Answer: (B) Non-Cooperation Movement
Q43. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on which date?
(A) 13 April 1919
(B) 15 August 1919
(C) 26 January 1920
(D) 10 May 1857
Answer: (A) 13 April 1919
Q44. Who ordered the firing at Jallianwala Bagh?
(A) Lord Curzon
(B) General Reginald Dyer
(C) Lord Mountbatten
(D) Lord Canning
Answer: (B) General Reginald Dyer
Q45. The Dandi March was associated with which movement?
(A) Non-Cooperation Movement
(B) Civil Disobedience Movement
(C) Quit India Movement
(D) Khilafat Movement
Answer: (B) Civil Disobedience Movement
Q46. In which year did Mahatma Gandhi begin the Dandi March?
(A) 1920
(B) 1925
(C) 1930
(D) 1942
Answer: (C) 1930
Q47. Who gave the slogan 'Do or Die' during the Indian freedom struggle?
(A) Subhas Chandra Bose
(B) Mahatma Gandhi
(C) Jawaharlal Nehru
(D) Bhagat Singh
Answer: (B) Mahatma Gandhi
Q48. When was the Quit India Movement launched?
(A) 1920
(B) 1930
(C) 1942
(D) 1947
Answer: (C) 1942
Q49. Who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?
(A) Rajendra Prasad
(B) Jawaharlal Nehru
(C) B.R. Ambedkar
(D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Answer: (C) B.R. Ambedkar
Q50. When did the Constitution of India come into effect?
(A) 15 August 1947
(B) 26 November 1949
(C) 26 January 1950
(D) 2 October 1950
Answer: (C) 26 January 1950
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2026-27
According to the CBSE History Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory examination will carry 80 marks and the project work will carry 20 marks. The theory paper will contain 34 compulsory questions divided into five sections.
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Section
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Question Type
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Questions
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Marks
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A
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Multiple Choice Questions
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21
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21
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B
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Short Answer Questions
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6
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18
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C
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Long Answer Questions
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3
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24
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D
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Source-Based Questions
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3
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12
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E
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Map-Based Question
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1
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5
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Total
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34
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80
Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027
Students can follow these preparation tips to improve their performance in the upcoming History examination:
- Read NCERT textbooks thoroughly: Understand all three parts of Themes in Indian History and focus on important historical events, developments and interpretations.
- Prepare important timelines: Revise major dates, movements, battles, historical developments and important events.
- Practise source-based questions: Learn to interpret historical passages, inscriptions, travel accounts and other sources.
- Revise important personalities: Remember the contributions of rulers, reformers, travellers, freedom fighters and members of the Constituent Assembly.
- Practise map work: Identify important archaeological sites, historical centres and locations associated with the national movement.
- Solve sample papers: Attempt the latest CBSE History sample paper to understand the question pattern and improve time management.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2026-27
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