The CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the upcoming board examinations. History requires students to understand historical events, timelines, sources, archaeological findings, important personalities and the socio-political developments of different periods. Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) can help students revise important concepts, improve factual understanding and strengthen their ability to interpret historical sources. To help students prepare effectively, we have compiled 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering all three parts of the prescribed NCERT textbook, Themes in Indian History. The questions include important topics from ancient, medieval and modern Indian history, along with answers and explanations.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2027: Important Details Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Subject History Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Pre-Board Exam 2027 Textbook Themes in Indian History, Parts I, II and III Theory Marks 80 Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 3 hours Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers Top 50 Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History Pre-Board Exam 2027 The following questions are divided into ancient, medieval and modern Indian history. Students should attempt the questions independently before checking the answers. Section 1: Themes in Indian History- Part I (Ancient India) Q1. Which of the following was one of the major cities of the Harappan Civilisation?

(A) Pataliputra

(B) Mohenjo-daro

(C) Taxila

(D) Mathura Answer: (B) Mohenjo-daro Q2. The Great Bath was discovered at which Harappan site? (A) Harappa

(B) Lothal

(C) Mohenjo-daro

(D) Kalibangan Answer: (C) Mohenjo-daro Q3. Which material was commonly used by Harappan people to make seals? (A) Iron

(B) Steatite

(C) Gold

(D) Silver Answer: (B) Steatite Q4. Who deciphered the Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts in the 1830s? (A) Alexander Cunningham

(B) James Prinsep

(C) John Marshall

(D) Daya Ram Sahni Answer: (B) James Prinsep Q5. Which ancient text provides information about the social organisation and rituals of the Vedic period? (A) Arthashastra

(B) Rigveda

(C) Indica

(D) Rajatarangini Answer: (B) Rigveda Q6. Who was the author of the book Indica? (A) Megasthenes

(B) Kautilya

(C) Banabhatta

(D) Kalidasa Answer: (A) Megasthenes Q7. Who was the founder of the Mauryan Empire?

(A) Ashoka

(B) Bindusara

(C) Chandragupta Maurya

(D) Bimbisara Answer: (C) Chandragupta Maurya Q8. Which ruler is associated with the Kalinga War and the spread of Dhamma? (A) Chandragupta Maurya

(B) Ashoka

(C) Samudragupta

(D) Harshavardhana Answer: (B) Ashoka Q9. The teachings of Gautama Buddha are primarily associated with which concept? (A) The Four Noble Truths

(B) The Doctrine of Divine Right

(C) The Theory of Kingship

(D) The Caste System Answer: (A) The Four Noble Truths Q10. Who was the founder of Jainism according to traditional Jain belief? (A) Mahavira

(B) Rishabhanatha

(C) Parshvanatha

(D) Gautama Buddha Answer: (B) Rishabhanatha Q11. Who was the twenty-fourth Tirthankara of Jainism? (A) Rishabhanatha

(B) Parshvanatha

(C) Mahavira

(D) Ajitanatha Answer: (C) Mahavira Q12. The Mahabharata is traditionally attributed to which sage?

(A) Valmiki

(B) Ved Vyasa

(C) Kalidasa

(D) Panini Answer: (B) Ved Vyasa Q13. Which ancient Indian text contains the story of the Pandavas and Kauravas? (A) Ramayana

(B) Mahabharata

(C) Arthashastra

(D) Manusmriti Answer: (B) Mahabharata Q14. Which of the following was an important feature of the early Buddhist tradition? (A) Rejection of all forms of learning

(B) Emphasis on the Middle Path

(C) Support for animal sacrifice

(D) Promotion of rigid social hierarchy Answer: (B) Emphasis on the Middle Path Q15. What were Stupas primarily associated with in Buddhism? (A) Royal residences

(B) Relics of the Buddha and other sacred objects

(C) Military training centres

(D) Trade warehouses Answer: (B) Relics of the Buddha and other sacred objects Q16. Which ruler is associated with the Allahabad Pillar Inscription? (A) Ashoka

(B) Samudragupta

(C) Chandragupta Maurya

(D) Harshavardhana

Answer: (B) Samudragupta Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: History Section 2: Themes in Indian History - Part II (Medieval India) Q17. Who wrote the Kitab-ul-Hind? (A) Ibn Battuta

(B) Al-Biruni

(C) Amir Khusrau

(D) Ziauddin Barani Answer: (B) Al-Biruni Q18. Which language did Al-Biruni primarily use to write Kitab-ul-Hind? (A) Persian

(B) Arabic

(C) Sanskrit

(D) Turkish Answer: (B) Arabic Q19. Who was the author of the travel account Rihla? (A) Al-Biruni

(B) Ibn Battuta

(C) Marco Polo

(D) Abdur Razzaq Answer: (B) Ibn Battuta Q20. Which traveller visited India during the reign of Muhammad bin Tughlaq? (A) Al-Biruni

(B) Ibn Battuta

(C) Francois Bernier

(D) Niccolao Manucci Answer: (B) Ibn Battuta Q21. Who was the founder of the Mughal Empire in India? (A) Akbar

(B) Humayun

(C) Babur

(D) Jahangir Answer: (C) Babur Q22. The First Battle of Panipat was fought in which year?

(A) 1526

(B) 1556

(C) 1576

(D) 1605 Answer: (A) 1526 Q23. Who commissioned the construction of Fatehpur Sikri? (A) Babur

(B) Akbar

(C) Shah Jahan

(D) Aurangzeb Answer: (B) Akbar Q24. Which Mughal emperor introduced the policy of Sulh-i-Kul? (A) Babur

(B) Akbar

(C) Jahangir

(D) Aurangzeb Answer: (B) Akbar Q25. What does the term 'Sulh-i-Kul' mean? (A) Religious warfare

(B) Universal peace

(C) Royal taxation

(D) Military expansion Answer: (B) Universal peace Q26. Who wrote the Akbarnama? (A) Badauni

(B) Abul Fazl

(C) Faizi

(D) Amir Khusrau Answer: (B) Abul Fazl Q27. Which Mughal emperor commissioned the construction of the Taj Mahal? (A) Akbar

(B) Jahangir

(C) Shah Jahan

(D) Aurangzeb Answer: (C) Shah Jahan Q28. Who was the founder of the Vijayanagara Empire? (A) Harihara and Bukka

(B) Krishnadeva Raya

(C) Deva Raya II

(D) Saluva Narasimha

Answer: (A) Harihara and Bukka Q29. Which traveller described the city of Vijayanagara in the fifteenth century? (A) Ibn Battuta

(B) Abdur Razzaq

(C) Al-Biruni

(D) Marco Polo Answer: (B) Abdur Razzaq Q30. The famous Virupaksha Temple is located in which historical city? (A) Delhi

(B) Hampi

(C) Agra

(D) Varanasi Answer: (B) Hampi Q31. Who was the famous ruler of Vijayanagara associated with the Tuluva dynasty? (A) Harihara I

(B) Krishnadeva Raya

(C) Bukka I

(D) Deva Raya I Answer: (B) Krishnadeva Raya Q32. Which Bhakti saint composed devotional songs in Marathi? (A) Kabir

(B) Tulsidas

(C) Tukaram

(D) Surdas Answer: (C) Tukaram Also Check: CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2027 Section 3: Themes in Indian History - Part III (Modern India) Q33. Who led the Revolt of 1857 in Kanpur? (A) Rani Lakshmibai

(B) Nana Sahib

(C) Kunwar Singh

(D) Bahadur Shah Zafar

Answer: (B) Nana Sahib Q34. Who was declared the symbolic leader of the Revolt of 1857? (A) Bahadur Shah Zafar

(B) Nana Sahib

(C) Tantia Tope

(D) Kunwar Singh Answer: (A) Bahadur Shah Zafar Q35. Who was the Governor-General of India during the Revolt of 1857? (A) Lord Dalhousie

(B) Lord Canning

(C) Lord Curzon

(D) Lord Wellesley Answer: (B) Lord Canning Q36. Which British policy was one of the major causes of resentment among Indian rulers before the Revolt of 1857? (A) Subsidiary Alliance

(B) Doctrine of Lapse

(C) Permanent Settlement

(D) Ryotwari System Answer: (B) Doctrine of Lapse Q37. Who led the revolt in Jhansi in 1857? (A) Begum Hazrat Mahal

(B) Rani Lakshmibai

(C) Sarojini Naidu

(D) Annie Besant Answer: (B) Rani Lakshmibai Q38. Who founded the Indian National Congress in 1885? (A) Mahatma Gandhi

(B) A.O. Hume

(C) Jawaharlal Nehru

(D) Dadabhai Naoroji

Answer: (B) A.O. Hume Q39. Where was the first session of the Indian National Congress held in 1885? (A) Calcutta

(B) Bombay

(C) Madras

(D) Delhi Answer: (B) Bombay Q40. Who was the first president of the Indian National Congress? (A) Dadabhai Naoroji

(B) W.C. Bonnerjee

(C) Surendranath Banerjee

(D) Gopal Krishna Gokhale Answer: (B) W.C. Bonnerjee Q41. In which year did Mahatma Gandhi return to India from South Africa? (A) 1913

(B) 1915

(C) 1917

(D) 1920 Answer: (B) 1915 Q42. Which movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920? (A) Quit India Movement

(B) Non-Cooperation Movement

(C) Civil Disobedience Movement

(D) Swadeshi Movement Answer: (B) Non-Cooperation Movement Q43. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on which date? (A) 13 April 1919

(B) 15 August 1919

(C) 26 January 1920

(D) 10 May 1857 Answer: (A) 13 April 1919

Q44. Who ordered the firing at Jallianwala Bagh? (A) Lord Curzon

(B) General Reginald Dyer

(C) Lord Mountbatten

(D) Lord Canning Answer: (B) General Reginald Dyer Q45. The Dandi March was associated with which movement? (A) Non-Cooperation Movement

(B) Civil Disobedience Movement

(C) Quit India Movement

(D) Khilafat Movement Answer: (B) Civil Disobedience Movement Q46. In which year did Mahatma Gandhi begin the Dandi March? (A) 1920

(B) 1925

(C) 1930

(D) 1942 Answer: (C) 1930 Q47. Who gave the slogan 'Do or Die' during the Indian freedom struggle? (A) Subhas Chandra Bose

(B) Mahatma Gandhi

(C) Jawaharlal Nehru

(D) Bhagat Singh Answer: (B) Mahatma Gandhi Q48. When was the Quit India Movement launched? (A) 1920

(B) 1930

(C) 1942

(D) 1947 Answer: (C) 1942 Q49. Who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?

(A) Rajendra Prasad

(B) Jawaharlal Nehru

(C) B.R. Ambedkar

(D) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Answer: (C) B.R. Ambedkar Q50. When did the Constitution of India come into effect? (A) 15 August 1947

(B) 26 November 1949

(C) 26 January 1950

(D) 2 October 1950 Answer: (C) 26 January 1950 Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects CBSE Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the CBSE History Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory examination will carry 80 marks and the project work will carry 20 marks. The theory paper will contain 34 compulsory questions divided into five sections. Section Question Type Questions Marks A Multiple Choice Questions 21 21 B Short Answer Questions 6 18 C Long Answer Questions 3 24 D Source-Based Questions 3 12 E Map-Based Question 1 5 Total 34 80