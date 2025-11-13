CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exam for class 12th is scheduled from 17 February 2026, and it has become very necessary to start practicing the old question papers. Previous year question papers are like a trial assessment paper for you to analyse the important, most asked topics, but also help you to build momentum for board exams. With the latest changes in the exam patterns, this has become even more essential to understand the framework of the marking scheme and other areas by solving the papers. Specifically for the History subject, it gets confusing to recognize the question patterns. Read further to access previous year question papers and the question patterns. Also Check: CBSE 12th History Question Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) PDF: Download Now & Check Latest Updates!

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF and Check Latest Updates CBSE History Class 12th Question Pattern The question paper of the History class 12th subject is separated into five sections: Section A consists of multiple-choice questions (1 Mark per question.

Section B includes short-answer questions (3 Marks per question).

Section C has long answer questions (8 Marks each).

Section D, on the other hand, includes source-based questions (4 Marks)

And, Section E has map-based questions (5 Marks). CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper of History 2025-26 Solving the sample paper of History Class 12th is important for students to get an idea about the latest changes in exam patterns, score structure, etc. CBSE ( Central Board of Secondary Education) has updated the exam pattern for the session 2025-26 for classes 12th and 10th. These changes will be in effect by next year 2026 board exams.