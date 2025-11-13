CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) exam for class 12th is scheduled from 17 February 2026, and it has become very necessary to start practicing the old question papers. Previous year question papers are like a trial assessment paper for you to analyse the important, most asked topics, but also help you to build momentum for board exams.
With the latest changes in the exam patterns, this has become even more essential to understand the framework of the marking scheme and other areas by solving the papers. Specifically for the History subject, it gets confusing to recognize the question patterns. Read further to access previous year question papers and the question patterns.
CBSE Class 12th History Previous Year Question Papers - From 2025-2021
For the year 2021, the board exam has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hence, students can skip 2021 and focus on the recent years’ papers. Also, keep in mind that the CBSE board brings changes in syllabus or related areas quite frequently, so the papers may not follow a similar structure. Hence, you can use previous year question papers to analyze the important topics, for regular practice, and marking schemes.
Here is a list of History’s previous year question papers in order.
CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Paper- 2021 (Exam was cancelled due to COVID-19)
CBSE History Class 12th Question Pattern
The question paper of the History class 12th subject is separated into five sections:
Section A consists of multiple-choice questions (1 Mark per question.
Section B includes short-answer questions (3 Marks per question).
Section C has long answer questions (8 Marks each).
Section D, on the other hand, includes source-based questions (4 Marks)
And, Section E has map-based questions (5 Marks).
CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper of History 2025-26
Solving the sample paper of History Class 12th is important for students to get an idea about the latest changes in exam patterns, score structure, etc. CBSE ( Central Board of Secondary Education) has updated the exam pattern for the session 2025-26 for classes 12th and 10th. These changes will be in effect by next year 2026 board exams.
These changes weigh heavily on conceptually based questions, which prompt students to focus on understanding the concepts instead of cramming the syllabus. The change also includes two board exams per year for both classes and relies on NEP (New Education Policy 2020) guidelines. Students are advised to get accommodated to these changes by practicing the sample paper as provided by CBSE on its official website.
There are multiple benefits of solving previous year question papers and sample papers to prepare for the board exams. The process trains you to manage your time better, solve questions effectively, and gives you a clear understanding of question patterns and the marking scheme. So do not fret and start preparing for your CBSE 12th boards with the help of PYQs.
