Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Pattern & Marks Distribution; Download PDF

Kanataka 2nd PUC Exam Pattern 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to help students understand the latest exam pattern, question paper design, and marks distribution for the board exam sceduled in February/March 2026. This blueprint is a crucial resource for students appearing in the Karnataka Board Class 12 examinations, as it clearly outlines the chapter-wise and question-wise weightage for each subject.
By following the Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2025-26, students can plan their preparation effectively and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the board exams.To support students further, we have provided subject-wise blueprint PDFs for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, for easy reference and download.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Structure 2025-26
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has defined a uniform and transparent exam structure for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025-26. The blueprint clearly explains the marks distribution, exam duration, question types, difficulty levels, and cognitive skill weightage.
1. Total Marks Distribution
The total marks vary based on the subjects including practical examination and those without prcaticals.
Subjects with Practicals
(Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.)
|Component
|Marks
|Theory Examination
|70 Marks
|Practical Examination
|30 Marks
|Total
|100 Marks
Subjects without Practicals
(Mathematics, History, Economics, Business Studies, etc.)
|Component
|Marks
|Theory Examination
|80 Marks
|Internal Assessment
|20 Marks
|Total
|100 Marks
2. Exam Duration
-
Time Duration: 3 Hours
-
The duration is uniform for all theory examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.
Types of Questions in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026
According to the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026, the question paper is designed to assess both conceptual understanding and application skills.
1. Question Formats Include:
-
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
-
Very Short Answer Questions
-
Short Answer Questions
-
Long Answer / Essay-Type Questions
Each subject follows a different question pattern and weightage, as mentioned in the subject-wise blueprints released by KSEAB.
2. Difficulty Level Distribution
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper 2026 follows a balanced difficulty to help students score well with systematic preparation.
|Difficulty Level
|Percentage
|Easy
|40%
|Moderate
|40%
|Difficult
|20%
3. Cognitive Level Weightage (LOTS & HOTS)
To ensure holistic evaluation, questions are framed based on cognitive skill levels.
Lower Order Thinking Skills (LOTS) – 80%
-
Knowledge-based questions
-
Understanding of concepts
-
Direct application of formulas and facts
Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) – 20%
-
Analytical thinking
-
Reasoning-based questions
-
Problem-solving and critical thinking
This approach ensures a fair balance between theoretical knowledge and analytical ability.
Subject-Wise Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026
Students can download subject-wise blueprint PDFs for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams using the direct download links given below.
Science Stream
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Mathematics
|
Biology
Commerce Stream
|
Accountancy
|
Business Studies
|
Economics
|
Statistics
Arts Stream
|
History
|
Political Science
|
Sociology
|
Geography
Languages
|
English
|
Kannada
|
Hindi
|
Sanskrit
Importance of Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026
The Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Blueprint plays a vital role in exam preparation because it:
-
Clearly defines chapter-wise weightage
-
Helps students focus on important topics
-
Improves time management skills
-
Reduces exam stress by clarifying expectations
-
Enables strategic preparation for high-scoring areas
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 is an essential academic document released by KSEAB that provides complete clarity on the exam pattern, marks allocation, and question structure. Students who align their preparation strictly with this blueprint can significantly enhance their performance and score high marks in the Karnataka Board Class 12 Exams 2026.
