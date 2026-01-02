Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Pattern & Marks Distribution; Download PDF

Kanataka 2nd PUC Exam Pattern 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to help students understand the latest exam pattern, question paper design, and marks distribution for the board exam sceduled in February/March 2026. This blueprint is a crucial resource for students appearing in the Karnataka Board Class 12 examinations, as it clearly outlines the chapter-wise and question-wise weightage for each subject. By following the Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2025-26, students can plan their preparation effectively and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the board exams.To support students further, we have provided subject-wise blueprint PDFs for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, for easy reference and download.

Also Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2026 Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Structure 2025-26 The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has defined a uniform and transparent exam structure for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025-26. The blueprint clearly explains the marks distribution, exam duration, question types, difficulty levels, and cognitive skill weightage. 1. Total Marks Distribution The total marks vary based on the subjects including practical examination and those without prcaticals. Subjects with Practicals (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, etc.) Component Marks Theory Examination 70 Marks Practical Examination 30 Marks Total 100 Marks Subjects without Practicals (Mathematics, History, Economics, Business Studies, etc.) Component Marks Theory Examination 80 Marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

2. Exam Duration Time Duration: 3 Hours

The duration is uniform for all theory examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Types of Questions in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 According to the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026, the question paper is designed to assess both conceptual understanding and application skills. 1. Question Formats Include: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Very Short Answer Questions

Short Answer Questions

Long Answer / Essay-Type Questions Each subject follows a different question pattern and weightage, as mentioned in the subject-wise blueprints released by KSEAB. 2. Difficulty Level Distribution The Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper 2026 follows a balanced difficulty to help students score well with systematic preparation. Difficulty Level Percentage Easy 40% Moderate 40% Difficult 20%

3. Cognitive Level Weightage (LOTS & HOTS) To ensure holistic evaluation, questions are framed based on cognitive skill levels. Lower Order Thinking Skills (LOTS) – 80% Knowledge-based questions

Understanding of concepts

Direct application of formulas and facts Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) – 20% Analytical thinking

Reasoning-based questions

Problem-solving and critical thinking This approach ensures a fair balance between theoretical knowledge and analytical ability. Subject-Wise Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 Students can download subject-wise blueprint PDFs for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams using the direct download links given below. Science Stream Physics Blueprint 2026 PDF Chemistry Blueprint 2026 PDF Mathematics Blueprint 2026 PDF Biology Blueprint 2026 PDF