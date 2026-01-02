HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Pattern & Marks Distribution; Download PDF

By Gurmeet Kaur
Jan 2, 2026, 20:37 IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 is released by KSEAB for class 12 students. Download subject-exam blueprint PDFS to check exam pattern, marks distribution, question types, difficulty level, LOTS & HOTS weightage for Class 12 exams 2025-26.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Pattern & Marks Distribution; Download PDF
Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026: Check Subject-Wise Exam Pattern & Marks Distribution; Download PDF

Kanataka 2nd PUC Exam Pattern 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 has been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) to help students understand the latest exam pattern, question paper design, and marks distribution for the board exam sceduled in February/March 2026. This blueprint is a crucial resource for students appearing in the Karnataka Board Class 12 examinations, as it clearly outlines the chapter-wise and question-wise weightage for each subject.

By following the Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2025-26, students can plan their preparation effectively and improve their chances of scoring high marks in the board exams.To support students further, we have provided subject-wise blueprint PDFs for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, for easy reference and download.

Also Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Time Table 2026

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Structure 2025-26

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has defined a uniform and transparent exam structure for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination 2025-26. The blueprint clearly explains the marks distribution, exam duration, question types, difficulty levels, and cognitive skill weightage.

1. Total Marks Distribution

The total marks vary based on the subjects including practical examination and those without prcaticals.

Subjects with Practicals

(Physics, Chemistry, Biology,  etc.)

ComponentMarks
Theory Examination 70 Marks
Practical Examination 30 Marks
Total 100 Marks

Subjects without Practicals

(Mathematics, History, Economics, Business Studies, etc.)

ComponentMarks
Theory Examination 80 Marks
Internal Assessment 20 Marks
Total 100 Marks

2. Exam Duration

  • Time Duration: 3 Hours

  • The duration is uniform for all theory examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.

Types of Questions in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026

According to the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026, the question paper is designed to assess both conceptual understanding and application skills.

1. Question Formats Include:

  • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

  • Very Short Answer Questions

  • Short Answer Questions

  • Long Answer / Essay-Type Questions

Each subject follows a different question pattern and weightage, as mentioned in the subject-wise blueprints released by KSEAB.

2. Difficulty Level Distribution

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Question Paper 2026 follows a balanced difficulty to help students score well with systematic preparation.

Difficulty LevelPercentage
Easy 40%
Moderate 40%
Difficult 20%

3. Cognitive Level Weightage (LOTS & HOTS)

To ensure holistic evaluation, questions are framed based on cognitive skill levels.

Lower Order Thinking Skills (LOTS) – 80%

  • Knowledge-based questions

  • Understanding of concepts

  • Direct application of formulas and facts

Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) – 20%

  • Analytical thinking

  • Reasoning-based questions

  • Problem-solving and critical thinking

This approach ensures a fair balance between theoretical knowledge and analytical ability.

Subject-Wise Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026

Students can download subject-wise blueprint PDFs for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams using the direct download links given below.

Science Stream

Physics

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Chemistry

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Mathematics

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Biology

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Commerce Stream

Accountancy

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Business Studies

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Economics

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Statistics

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Arts Stream

History

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Political Science

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Sociology

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Geography

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Languages

English

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Kannada

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Hindi

Blueprint 2026 PDF

Sanskrit

Blueprint 2026 PDF

👉 To download blueprint for all subjects offered in 2nd PUC, click here

Importance of Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026

The Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Blueprint plays a vital role in exam preparation because it:

  • Clearly defines chapter-wise weightage

  • Helps students focus on important topics

  • Improves time management skills

  • Reduces exam stress by clarifying expectations

  • Enables strategic preparation for high-scoring areas

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Blueprint 2026 is an essential academic document released by KSEAB that provides complete clarity on the exam pattern, marks allocation, and question structure. Students who align their preparation strictly with this blueprint can significantly enhance their performance and score high marks in the Karnataka Board Class 12 Exams 2026. 

Also Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Model Paper 2026 (All Subjects)

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News