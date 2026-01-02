MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 949 Posts, Apply Online at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for 949 vacancies of Assistant Professors across various subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, etc. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are eligible to apply online from February 27, 2026 after visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026: PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026. MPPSSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 PDF Download

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Overview MPPSC has released the detailed subject notification pdfs for the recruitment of eligible candidates as assistant professors. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. Check the table below for MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Exam Name MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Professor (Gazetted Second Class) Total Vacancies 949 Application Mode Online Notification Date December 31, 2025 Starting Date February 27, 2026 Selection Process Written Exam (Paper I & II) + Interview Job Location Madhya Pradesh