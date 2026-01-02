MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 949 Posts, Apply Online at mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for 949 vacancies of Assistant Professors across various subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, etc. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are eligible to apply online from February 27, 2026 after visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026: PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026.
|MPPSSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026
|PDF Download
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Overview
MPPSC has released the detailed subject notification pdfs for the recruitment of eligible candidates as assistant professors. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. Check the table below for MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Professor (Gazetted Second Class)
|
Total Vacancies
|
949
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Notification Date
|
December 31, 2025
|
Starting Date
|
February 27, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam (Paper I & II) + Interview
|
Job Location
|
Madhya Pradesh
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Subject-wise Vacancy
MPPSC has released notification for a total of 949 vacancies across multiple disciplines. The highest number of openings are for the subjects Chemistry and Physics. Check the detailed subject-wise vacancies.
- Chemistry: 160 Posts
- Physics: 145 Posts
- Commerce: 94 Posts
- Economics: 84 Posts
- History: 77 Posts
- Geography: 74 Posts
- Political Science: 62 Posts
- Hindi: 57 Posts
- English: 56 Posts
- Other Subjects: Sociology (49), Sanskrit (34), Law (29), Psychology (18), Geology (8), and Yogic Science (2).
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for released vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit
Educational Qualification
Master's Degree: Candidates must have completed a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks from a recognised university.
Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC/CSIR or the State Level Eligibility Test (SET/SLET) of Madhya Pradesh
Candidates who have completed a PhD degree in accordance with UGC Regulations are exempted from the NET/SET requirement.
Age Limit (as of Jan 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Maximum Age: 40 Years (for Unreserved/Outside MP candidates).
