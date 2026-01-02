HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 949 Posts, Apply Online at mppsc.mp.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Jan 2, 2026, 19:48 IST

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: MPPSC has released the Assistant Professor Notification 2026 for 949 vacancies across subjects like Chemistry, Physics, and Commerce. Eligible candidates with a Master's degree and NET/SET can apply online at mppsc.mp.gov.in starting February 27, 2026. Check details here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruiment 2026
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruiment 2026

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 to recruit eligible candidates for 949 vacancies of Assistant Professors across various subjects such as Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, etc. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are eligible to apply online from February 27, 2026 after visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026: PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPPSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026.

MPPSSC Assistant Professor Notification 2026 PDF Download

 

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Overview

MPPSC has released the detailed subject notification pdfs for the recruitment of eligible candidates as assistant professors. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written test and interview. Check the table below for MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

Post Name

Assistant Professor (Gazetted Second Class)

Total Vacancies

949

Application Mode

Online

Notification Date

December 31, 2025

Starting Date

February 27, 2026

Selection Process

Written Exam (Paper I & II) + Interview

Job Location

Madhya Pradesh

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Subject-wise Vacancy

MPPSC has released notification for a total of 949 vacancies across multiple disciplines. The highest number of openings are for the subjects Chemistry and Physics. Check the detailed subject-wise vacancies.

  • Chemistry: 160 Posts
  • Physics: 145 Posts
  • Commerce: 94 Posts
  • Economics: 84 Posts
  • History: 77 Posts
  • Geography: 74 Posts
  • Political Science: 62 Posts
  • Hindi: 57 Posts
  • English: 56 Posts
  • Other Subjects: Sociology (49), Sanskrit (34), Law (29), Psychology (18), Geology (8), and Yogic Science (2).

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for released vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit
Educational Qualification
Master's Degree: Candidates must have completed a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55% marks from a recognised university.
Candidates must have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC/CSIR or the State Level Eligibility Test (SET/SLET) of Madhya Pradesh
Candidates who have completed a PhD degree in accordance with UGC Regulations are exempted from the NET/SET requirement.
Age Limit (as of Jan 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Maximum Age: 40 Years (for Unreserved/Outside MP candidates).

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News