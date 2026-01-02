Bihar School Holidays in January 2026: The new year has begun and the official school holiday list is also released by the central and state governments. An official Bihar school holiday list 2026 has been released by the Bihar Education Department and it includes all the major national and regional holidays. Here you can find specific school holiday dates for January month. Use this to schedule your studies, school events and family holidays around it for this month.
-
The Bihar Education Department has released the official School Holiday list for the academic year 2026.
-
Also check for winter vacation updates.
-
Know how to utilise the winter vacation and holidays for students and parents.
Bihar School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here
Given here is a list of official holidays in the month of January. Check to plan your month accordingly.
|
Holiday Name
|
Date
|
Number of Holidays
|
Sunday Included
|
Day
|
Makar Sankranti
|
14 January 2026
1
1
|
No
|
Wednesday
|
Vasant Panchami
|
23 January 2026
1
1
|
No
|
Friday
|
Republic Day
|
26 January 2026
1
1
|
No
|
Monday
Bihar School Holidays 2026: Winter Vacation
Schools in Bihar up to class 8th are closed due to extreme cold and foggy days. The cold weather may affect school kids as they will be vulnerable to the chilly weather. The school may reopen after January 2, 2026 but students and parents are advised to check for official notifications from school and government authorities for further extension of school closure.
Keep on checking for Winter Vacation Extension Bihar Schools January 2026 from the official sources only.
While schools till Class 8th are closed, students from class 9 don’t have relief yet from the weather. Instead the timing will be changed from 10 AM and 3.30 PM to accommodate the shift in weather.
How to Utilise Winter Vacations for Students and Parents ?
Winter Vacations are an appropriate time to relax while also using the time to invest on learning and hobbies. To utilise this well for students and parents both, they can indulge in balanced activities, skill building and family bonding.
For Students
-
Students till class 8th can use this time to explore hobbies and their interests in learning and developing skills.
-
They can also brush up their school curriculum, use different mediums like watching videos or playing study games to utilize their time well.
-
Students can also indulge in personal projects, like singing, craft, DIY, working on their interests and enjoy the time while doing it.
For Parents
For Parents it is essential to not only motivate their kids into participating in different activities but also elevate their relaxation time.
-
Parents can teach their children daily life activities, skills like baking, cooking or something light that also enhances their learning experience.
-
Create activities that involve the entire family. Having a family time where you can talk, play games and spend relaxing time together doing fun activities, will build social skills and confidence in kids.
Bihar School Holidays List 2026: Full List Download PDF
Apart from the school holiday list for the month of January 2026, students and teachers can check out a full school holiday list for the academic year from the link. You can download the PDF to check the holidays for each month from the PDF shared below.
|
Bihar School Holidays List 2026 PDF
