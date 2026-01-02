Bihar School Holidays in January 2026: The new year has begun and the official school holiday list is also released by the central and state governments. An official Bihar school holiday list 2026 has been released by the Bihar Education Department and it includes all the major national and regional holidays. Here you can find specific school holiday dates for January month. Use this to schedule your studies, school events and family holidays around it for this month. Key Points The Bihar Education Department has released the official School Holiday list for the academic year 2026.

Also check for winter vacation updates.

Know how to utilise the winter vacation and holidays for students and parents. Bihar School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here Given here is a list of official holidays in the month of January. Check to plan your month accordingly.

Holiday Name Date Number of Holidays Sunday Included Day Makar Sankranti 14 January 2026 1 No Wednesday Vasant Panchami 23 January 2026 1 No Friday Republic Day 26 January 2026 1 No Monday Bihar School Holidays 2026: Winter Vacation Schools in Bihar up to class 8th are closed due to extreme cold and foggy days. The cold weather may affect school kids as they will be vulnerable to the chilly weather. The school may reopen after January 2, 2026 but students and parents are advised to check for official notifications from school and government authorities for further extension of school closure. Keep on checking for Winter Vacation Extension Bihar Schools January 2026 from the official sources only. While schools till Class 8th are closed, students from class 9 don’t have relief yet from the weather. Instead the timing will be changed from 10 AM and 3.30 PM to accommodate the shift in weather.

How to Utilise Winter Vacations for Students and Parents ? Winter Vacations are an appropriate time to relax while also using the time to invest on learning and hobbies. To utilise this well for students and parents both, they can indulge in balanced activities, skill building and family bonding. For Students Students till class 8th can use this time to explore hobbies and their interests in learning and developing skills.

They can also brush up their school curriculum, use different mediums like watching videos or playing study games to utilize their time well.

Students can also indulge in personal projects, like singing, craft, DIY, working on their interests and enjoy the time while doing it. For Parents For Parents it is essential to not only motivate their kids into participating in different activities but also elevate their relaxation time.