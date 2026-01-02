OICL AO Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Prelims Call Letter at orientalinsurance.org.in

HP TET Result 2025
OICL AO Admit Card 2026: OICL has released the OICL AO Call Letter 2026 on January 2, 2026, for the Prelims exam scheduled to be conducted on January 10. Candidates who applied for the 300 Administrative Officer vacancies can download their call letters using their registration number via the direct link at orientalinsurance.org.in.

OICL AO Admit Card 2026

OICL AO Admit Card 2026: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Scale-I Prelims examination on January 2, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for the 300 vacancies, including Generalist and Hindi Officer positions, can now download their OICL AO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. The OICL AO Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026.
The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre details, shift timings, etc. Direct link to download the OICL AO Call Letter 2026 is provided here.

OICL AO Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

OICL has activated the link to download the OICL Administrative Officer Admit Card. Candidates require Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth to download the document. It is highly recommended to candidates that they must download the hall ticket immediately to verify the assigned exam city and shift timings.

Direct Link to Download OICL AO Admit Card 2026 – Click Here

OICL AO Admit Card 2026: Overview

OICL has released the call letter for the Recruitment of 300 Administrative Officers (Scale-I). It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card along with the valid photo ID to the examination centre. Check the table below for OICL AO Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights.

Event

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL)

Post Name

Administrative Officer (AO) Scale-I

Total Vacancies

300 (Generalist: 285, Hindi Officer: 15)

Admit Card Status

Released (Available Now)

Admit Card Release Date

January 2, 2026

OICL AO Prelims Exam Date

January 10, 2026

Shift Timings

Mentioned on the Call Letter

Selection Process

Prelims (Tier-I), Mains (Tier-II), Interview

Official Website

orientalinsurance.org.in

How to Download the OICL AO Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download the OICL AO Admit Card 2026 by clicking on the direct link above, or they can follow the simple steps listed above. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026.

  • Visit the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in.
  • On the homepage click on the careers button
  • Now find the link mentioning, “Recruitment of 300 Administrative Officers (Scale-I) 2025-26”
  • Click on the Download Phase-I Call Letter" link
  • A new page will open up enter your registration number and password and click on the submit button.
  • The OICL AO Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen; verify the details mentioned on it and print it for exam day.

Details to Verify on OICL AO Hall Ticket 2026

Before downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all the details mentioned in the admit card. Check the list below for details to verify

  • Name of Candidate
  • Father's name
  • Date of Birth.
  • Roll Number and User ID
  • Examination Name and Address
  • Shift Time
  • Reporting Time
  • Important Instructions

