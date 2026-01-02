OICL AO Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Prelims Call Letter at orientalinsurance.org.in

OICL AO Admit Card 2026: The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has released the admit card for the Administrative Officer (AO) Scale-I Prelims examination on January 2, 2026. Candidates who have successfully applied for the 300 vacancies, including Generalist and Hindi Officer positions, can now download their OICL AO Admit Card 2025 after visiting the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. The OICL AO Prelims Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2026.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre details, shift timings, etc. Direct link to download the OICL AO Call Letter 2026 is provided here.

OICL AO Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

OICL has activated the link to download the OICL Administrative Officer Admit Card. Candidates require Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth to download the document. It is highly recommended to candidates that they must download the hall ticket immediately to verify the assigned exam city and shift timings.