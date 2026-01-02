School Holiday on 3 January 2026 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 3rd January: Schools across several Indian states are expected to remain closed on Saturday, 3 January 2026, as winter vacations continue in many regions amid intense cold waves, dense fog, and low temperature conditions. While northern and hill states are largely observing extended winter breaks, some urban regions are running schools in online or hybrid mode to ensure student safety. Parents and students are advised to check district-level notices, as reopening dates may vary depending on weather alerts.
State-wise School Holiday Status on 3 January 2026
Delhi–NCR
Most government and private schools in Delhi continue their winter vacation on 3 January 2026. In Noida and Ghaziabad, several schools are operating online classes up to Class 5, while Classes 6 and above follow a hybrid mode due to severe cold and morning fog conditions.
Uttar Pradesh
Schools across major districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida and Meerut remain closed under the state’s winter vacation schedule. Authorities may review reopening based on temperature and visibility levels.
Bihar
Due to persistent cold wave conditions, schools in Bihar are closed for students on January 3. In some districts, teachers may be asked to attend administrative duties if weather conditions permit.
Rajasthan
Government and private schools in Rajasthan remain shut as winter holidays continue, especially in northern districts where temperatures have dropped significantly.
Punjab and Haryana
Schools in Punjab and Haryana remain closed on January 3 as part of the winter vacation calendar. Fog-related visibility concerns have also impacted school transport services.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Hill states continue winter holidays due to snowfall and icy conditions. Several districts have extended breaks for student safety.
Madhya Pradesh
Schools in selected districts observe winter holidays, while others await district collector-level orders. Morning classes, where open, may start late.
Southern States
Most schools in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain open, as winter vacations are not applicable in these regions, except for schools following central or private calendars.
School Holiday on 3 January 2026: State-wise Overview Table
|
State / Region
|
School Status
|
Reason
|
Delhi
|
Closed
|
Winter Vacation
|
Noida / Ghaziabad
|
Online / Hybrid
|
Cold wave, fog
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Closed
|
Winter Vacation
|
Bihar
|
Closed
|
Severe cold
|
Rajasthan
|
Closed
|
Winter break
|
Punjab
|
Closed
|
Winter vacation
|
Haryana
|
Closed
|
Dense fog
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Closed
|
Snowfall
|
Uttarakhand
|
Closed
|
Extreme cold
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
Regular classes
|
Karnataka
|
Open
|
Regular classes
What Students and Parents Should Know?
-
Reopening dates may differ for private schools
-
Online or hybrid classes may continue in NCR regions
-
Morning school timings may be revised after reopening
-
Official district notices should be checked regularly
The school holiday on 3rd January 2026 continues across several northern and hill states due to winter vacations and harsh weather conditions. While Delhi–NCR schools adopt online and hybrid learning models, southern states remain largely unaffected. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school announcements as weather-based decisions may lead to further extensions.
