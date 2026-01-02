School Holiday on 3 January 2026 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 3rd January: Schools across several Indian states are expected to remain closed on Saturday, 3 January 2026, as winter vacations continue in many regions amid intense cold waves, dense fog, and low temperature conditions. While northern and hill states are largely observing extended winter breaks, some urban regions are running schools in online or hybrid mode to ensure student safety. Parents and students are advised to check district-level notices, as reopening dates may vary depending on weather alerts. State-wise School Holiday Status on 3 January 2026 Delhi–NCR Most government and private schools in Delhi continue their winter vacation on 3 January 2026. In Noida and Ghaziabad, several schools are operating online classes up to Class 5, while Classes 6 and above follow a hybrid mode due to severe cold and morning fog conditions.

Uttar Pradesh Schools across major districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Noida and Meerut remain closed under the state’s winter vacation schedule. Authorities may review reopening based on temperature and visibility levels. Bihar Due to persistent cold wave conditions, schools in Bihar are closed for students on January 3. In some districts, teachers may be asked to attend administrative duties if weather conditions permit. Rajasthan Government and private schools in Rajasthan remain shut as winter holidays continue, especially in northern districts where temperatures have dropped significantly. Punjab and Haryana Schools in Punjab and Haryana remain closed on January 3 as part of the winter vacation calendar. Fog-related visibility concerns have also impacted school transport services.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand Hill states continue winter holidays due to snowfall and icy conditions. Several districts have extended breaks for student safety. Madhya Pradesh Schools in selected districts observe winter holidays, while others await district collector-level orders. Morning classes, where open, may start late. Southern States Most schools in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remain open, as winter vacations are not applicable in these regions, except for schools following central or private calendars. School Holiday on 3 January 2026: State-wise Overview Table State / Region School Status Reason Delhi Closed Winter Vacation Noida / Ghaziabad Online / Hybrid Cold wave, fog Uttar Pradesh Closed Winter Vacation Bihar Closed Severe cold Rajasthan Closed Winter break Punjab Closed Winter vacation Haryana Closed Dense fog Himachal Pradesh Closed Snowfall Uttarakhand Closed Extreme cold Tamil Nadu Open Regular classes Karnataka Open Regular classes