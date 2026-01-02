School Holidays in January 2026 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

January 2026 marks the beginning of the new academic calendar year for schools across India and is also one of the most important months in terms of holidays. Due to winter vacations, cold wave conditions, regional festivals, and national holidays, many schools across different states remain closed either fully or partially during this month. For students, parents, and teachers, knowing the state-wise school holiday list for January 2026 is essential to plan studies, exams, travel, and family activities. Unlike December, where holidays are mostly uniform due to winter breaks, January school holidays vary widely from state to state. Northern states generally observe extended winter vacations because of severe cold and fog, while southern states witness holidays due to Pongal, Sankranti, and regional festivals. Additionally, Republic Day on January 26, 2026, is a compulsory national holiday observed by all schools across India.

Major National & Festival Holidays in January 2026 These holidays are observed by most schools across India, either as full holidays or optional closures: Date Day Occasion January 1, 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day January 14, 2026 Wednesday Makar Sankranti / Pongal January 23, 2026 Friday Vasant Panchami January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day State-Wise School Holidays in January 2026 Delhi Schools in Delhi usually observe an extended winter vacation during the first half of January due to cold waves and low visibility conditions. Most government and private schools remain closed till mid-January, with regular classes resuming afterward. Republic Day on January 26 is observed as a mandatory holiday. Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, January holidays largely depend on weather conditions. Primary and middle schools often remain closed for a longer duration due to extreme cold, while senior classes may resume earlier. District administrations may extend holidays based on cold wave alerts. January 26 remains a compulsory holiday.

Punjab Punjab experiences one of the harshest winter conditions in January. Schools generally remain closed during the first week of January, with reopening dates announced based on weather reviews. Cold wave extensions are common, especially for primary classes. Haryana Similar to Punjab, schools in Haryana observe winter vacations in early January. Many schools remain closed till mid-January, particularly government schools. Republic Day is celebrated with school-level programs after reopening. Rajasthan Rajasthan schools observe winter vacations in early January, especially in northern and western districts. Holiday duration may vary by district, but January 1 and Republic Day are widely observed as school holidays. Jammu & Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir follows one of the longest winter vacation schedules in India. Schools remain completely closed throughout January due to snowfall and extreme cold conditions. Classes generally resume in late February or early March.

Tamil Nadu Schools in Tamil Nadu reopen in early January after the December break but close again for Pongal celebrations around mid-January. Pongal holidays usually extend for several days, making January an important festive month for students. Andhra Pradesh January is a major holiday month in Andhra Pradesh due to Sankranti celebrations. Many schools observe extended holidays during the first half of the month, making it one of the longest breaks in the academic year. Kerala Schools in Kerala usually reopen in early January after Christmas vacations. However, New Year’s Day and Republic Day are observed as official holidays. Some schools may also adjust schedules based on academic planning. School Holidays in January 2026: Other States State / UT Expected January Holiday Pattern Maharashtra New Year’s Day & Republic Day Gujarat Winter break in early January Madhya Pradesh Winter holidays in first week Chhattisgarh Limited holidays; Jan 1 & Jan 26 West Bengal Winter vacation in early January Bihar Winter break likely in first half Jharkhand Cold-wave-based closures Odisha New Year & Republic Day holidays Assam Cold wave winter holidays Arunachal Pradesh Winter vacation in early January Manipur Regional holiday adjustments Meghalaya Seasonal winter holidays Tripura Limited January holidays Karnataka Festival and national holidays Telangana Sankranti holidays Himachal Pradesh Extended winter vacation Uttarakhand Cold-weather winter break

Important Points for Students and Parents January holidays differ by state, district, and school board

Cold wave conditions can lead to last-minute holiday extensions

Private schools may reopen earlier than government schools

Republic Day on January 26, 2026, is a mandatory holiday nationwide

Parents should regularly check official school notices January 2026 brings a mix of winter vacations, weather-related closures, festival holidays, and national observances for schools across India. While northern states experience extended winter breaks, southern states enjoy festive holidays around Sankranti and Pongal. Understanding the state-wise school holiday list for January 2026 helps students and parents plan academics, travel, and family time more effectively. As holiday schedules may change due to weather or administrative decisions, staying updated with official school notifications is always advised.