School Holidays in January 2026 List: State-wise School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Apeksha Agarwal
Jan 2, 2026, 14:30 IST

January 2026 school holidays vary across Indian states due to winter vacations, cold waves, festivals like Pongal and Sankranti, and Republic Day. This article provides a complete state-wise overview for students and parents.

January 2026 marks the beginning of the new academic calendar year for schools across India and is also one of the most important months in terms of holidays. Due to winter vacations, cold wave conditions, regional festivals, and national holidays, many schools across different states remain closed either fully or partially during this month. For students, parents, and teachers, knowing the state-wise school holiday list for January 2026 is essential to plan studies, exams, travel, and family activities.

Unlike December, where holidays are mostly uniform due to winter breaks, January school holidays vary widely from state to state. Northern states generally observe extended winter vacations because of severe cold and fog, while southern states witness holidays due to Pongal, Sankranti, and regional festivals. Additionally, Republic Day on January 26, 2026, is a compulsory national holiday observed by all schools across India.

Major National & Festival Holidays in January 2026

These holidays are observed by most schools across India, either as full holidays or optional closures:

Date

Day

Occasion

January 1, 2026

Thursday

New Year’s Day

January 14, 2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti / Pongal

January 23, 2026

Friday

Vasant Panchami

January 26, 2026

Monday

Republic Day

State-Wise School Holidays in January 2026 

Delhi

Schools in Delhi usually observe an extended winter vacation during the first half of January due to cold waves and low visibility conditions. Most government and private schools remain closed till mid-January, with regular classes resuming afterward. Republic Day on January 26 is observed as a mandatory holiday.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, January holidays largely depend on weather conditions. Primary and middle schools often remain closed for a longer duration due to extreme cold, while senior classes may resume earlier. District administrations may extend holidays based on cold wave alerts. January 26 remains a compulsory holiday.

Punjab

Punjab experiences one of the harshest winter conditions in January. Schools generally remain closed during the first week of January, with reopening dates announced based on weather reviews. Cold wave extensions are common, especially for primary classes.

Haryana

Similar to Punjab, schools in Haryana observe winter vacations in early January. Many schools remain closed till mid-January, particularly government schools. Republic Day is celebrated with school-level programs after reopening.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools observe winter vacations in early January, especially in northern and western districts. Holiday duration may vary by district, but January 1 and Republic Day are widely observed as school holidays.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir follows one of the longest winter vacation schedules in India. Schools remain completely closed throughout January due to snowfall and extreme cold conditions. Classes generally resume in late February or early March.

Tamil Nadu

Schools in Tamil Nadu reopen in early January after the December break but close again for Pongal celebrations around mid-January. Pongal holidays usually extend for several days, making January an important festive month for students.

Andhra Pradesh

January is a major holiday month in Andhra Pradesh due to Sankranti celebrations. Many schools observe extended holidays during the first half of the month, making it one of the longest breaks in the academic year.

Kerala

Schools in Kerala usually reopen in early January after Christmas vacations. However, New Year’s Day and Republic Day are observed as official holidays. Some schools may also adjust schedules based on academic planning.

School Holidays in January 2026: Other States

State / UT

Expected January Holiday Pattern

Maharashtra

New Year’s Day & Republic Day

Gujarat

Winter break in early January

Madhya Pradesh

Winter holidays in first week

Chhattisgarh

Limited holidays; Jan 1 & Jan 26

West Bengal

Winter vacation in early January

Bihar

Winter break likely in first half

Jharkhand

Cold-wave-based closures

Odisha

New Year & Republic Day holidays

Assam

Cold wave winter holidays

Arunachal Pradesh

Winter vacation in early January

Manipur

Regional holiday adjustments

Meghalaya

Seasonal winter holidays

Tripura

Limited January holidays

Karnataka

Festival and national holidays

Telangana

Sankranti holidays

Himachal Pradesh

Extended winter vacation

Uttarakhand

Cold-weather winter break

Important Points for Students and Parents

  • January holidays differ by state, district, and school board

  • Cold wave conditions can lead to last-minute holiday extensions

  • Private schools may reopen earlier than government schools

  • Republic Day on January 26, 2026, is a mandatory holiday nationwide

  • Parents should regularly check official school notices

January 2026 brings a mix of winter vacations, weather-related closures, festival holidays, and national observances for schools across India. While northern states experience extended winter breaks, southern states enjoy festive holidays around Sankranti and Pongal. Understanding the state-wise school holiday list for January 2026 helps students and parents plan academics, travel, and family time more effectively. As holiday schedules may change due to weather or administrative decisions, staying updated with official school notifications is always advised.

