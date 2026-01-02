Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: With the commencement of New Year, a new academic calendar is updated as well. The list is beneficial for students, teachers, schools and parents to stay updated on yearly school holidays. As the holidays are divided into gazetted, national, state, regional and state-wise, many get confused as to which academic calendar to follow. This is why each state education department releases a state holiday list including different holidays in the list. While longer vacations are still unpredictable and are decided during the season, students can still expect summer and winter vacations around May-June and in December-January, respectively.

Rajasthan Academic Calendar 2026 PDF is yet to be released by the state authority, therefore, the list shared here can be used to plan out central based school holidays.