Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: With the commencement of New Year, a new academic calendar is updated as well. The list is beneficial for students, teachers, schools and parents to stay updated on yearly school holidays. As the holidays are divided into gazetted, national, state, regional and state-wise, many get confused as to which academic calendar to follow. This is why each state education department releases a state holiday list including different holidays in the list. While longer vacations are still unpredictable and are decided during the season, students can still expect summer and winter vacations around May-June and in December-January, respectively.
Rajasthan Academic Calendar 2026 PDF is yet to be released by the state authority, therefore, the list shared here can be used to plan out central based school holidays.
Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar
Here you can find a month-wise Rajasthan school holiday list for the academic year 2026.The given list is official Central government holidays that will be applicable nation-wide. A state-wise list will be included soon.
January School Holidays
January 1 (Thursday) New Year's Day
January 14 (Wednesday) Makar Sankranti/Pongal
January 23 (Friday) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26 (Monday) Republic Day
February School Holidays
February 14 (Saturday) Vasant Panchami
February 18 (Wednesday) Maha Shivratri
March School Holidays
March 4 (Wednesday) Holika Dahan
March 5 (Thursday) Holi
March 20 (Friday) March Equinox (School Holiday is an Exception)
April School Holidays
April 2 (Thursday) Ram Navami
April 6 (Monday) Mahavir Jayanti
April 10 (Friday) Good Friday
April 14 (Tuesday) Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti
April 18 (Saturday) Easter (restricted/optional school and office holiday)
May School Holidays
May 1 (Friday) Labour Day/Maharashtra Day
May 25 (Monday) Buddha Purnima
June School Holidays
June 17 (Wednesday) Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (dates can be shifted as per the moon sighting)
July School Holidays
July 17 (Friday) Muharram
August School Holidays
August 15 (Saturday) Independence Day
August 19 (Wednesday) Raksha Bandhan
August 28 (Friday) Janmashtami
September School Holidays
September 5 (Saturday) Teacher's Day
September 23 (Wednesday) Onam
October School Holidays
October 2 (Friday) Gandhi Jayanti
October 19 (Monday) Dussehra
October 24 (Saturday) Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November School Holidays
November 7 (Saturday) Diwali (Lakshmi Puja)
November 8 (Sunday) Govardhan Puja
November 9 (Monday) Bhai Dooj
November 24 (Tuesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti
December School Holidays
December 25 (Friday) Christmas Day
December 31 (Thursday) New Year's Eve (Bank Holiday)
Rajasthan School Holiday 2026: Gazetted Holidays
|
S.No
|
Occasion
|
Date
|
Day
|
01
|
New Year
|
01-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
02
|
Guru Govind Singh Jayanti
|
05-01-2026
|
Monday
|
03
|
Makar Sankranti (As per Collector's order)
|
14-01-2026
|
Wednesday
|
04
|
Maha Shivratri
|
15-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
05
|
Holi
|
03-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
06
|
Dhulandi
|
04-03-2026
|
Wednesday
|
07
|
Sheetla Ashtmi (Subject to Collector's order)
|
11-03-2026
|
Wednesday
|
08
|
Chetichand
|
20-03-2026
|
Friday
|
09
|
Id-Ul-Fitr (Subject to Moon)
|
21-03-2026
|
Saturday
|
10
|
Ram Navmi
|
27-03-2026
|
Friday
|
11
|
Shri Mahaveer Jayanti
|
31-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
12
|
Navratra Sthapana
|
19-03-2026
|
Thursday
|
13
|
Durga Ashtami
|
19-10-2026
|
Monday
|
14
|
Maha Navami
|
19-10-2026
|
Monday
|
15
|
Vijaydashmi
|
20-10-2026
|
Tuesday
|
16
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
24-11-2026
|
Tuesday
|
17
|
Christmas
|
25-12-2026
|
Thursday
|
Summer Vacation
|
38 Days
|
(Expected)
|
Diwali Break
|
6 Days (5+1 days)
|
From 07-10-2026 (Expected)
|
Winter Break
|
December 25, 2025 to January 5, 2026
The list shared here is based on the Central Calendar for 2026. Students and Teachers can expect the official Rajasthan Academic calendar for the new academic year. The listed holidays are national and gazetted holidays that can be used as a primary schedule to plan school events, study plans and others. Utilize your holidays well in advance with the Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026.
(Note: Students and Teachers can check with the schools for the confirmation of state-wise school public holidays. However, the article will be updated as soon as the Rajasthan Education Department releases the official academic calendar. It is advisable to keep checking the article for any updates.)
