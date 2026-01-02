MSBTE Winter Result 2025
By Jaya Gupta
Jan 2, 2026, 13:41 IST

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: Check out Rajasthan School Holiday complete list for the year 2026. New Year is here and so is the new school calendar and holiday list from national to gazetted holidays. Students, Teachers and Parents can use this list to plan their study schedules, holiday plans in and around festivals and a lot more.

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: With the commencement of New Year, a new academic calendar is updated as well. The list is beneficial for students, teachers, schools and parents to stay updated on yearly school holidays. As the holidays are divided into gazetted, national, state, regional and state-wise, many get confused as to which academic calendar to follow. This is why each state education department releases a state holiday list including different holidays in the list. While longer vacations are still unpredictable and are decided during the season, students can still expect summer and winter vacations around May-June and in December-January, respectively. 

Rajasthan Academic Calendar 2026 PDF is yet to be released by the state authority, therefore, the list shared here can be used to plan out central based school holidays.

Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026: Month-Wise School Holiday Calendar

Here you can find a month-wise Rajasthan school holiday list for the academic year 2026.The given list is official Central government holidays that will be applicable nation-wide. A state-wise list will be included soon. 

January School Holidays

January 1 (Thursday) New Year's Day 

January 14 (Wednesday) Makar Sankranti/Pongal 

January 23 (Friday) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 

January 26 (Monday) Republic Day 

February School Holidays

February 14 (Saturday) Vasant Panchami 

February 18 (Wednesday) Maha Shivratri 

March School Holidays

March 4 (Wednesday) Holika Dahan 

March 5 (Thursday) Holi

March 20 (Friday) March Equinox (School Holiday is an Exception)

April School Holidays

April 2 (Thursday) Ram Navami 

April 6 (Monday) Mahavir Jayanti 

April 10 (Friday) Good Friday 

April 14 (Tuesday) Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti 

April 18 (Saturday) Easter (restricted/optional school and office holiday) 

May School Holidays

May 1 (Friday) Labour Day/Maharashtra Day 

May 25 (Monday) Buddha Purnima 

June School Holidays

June 17 (Wednesday) Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (dates can be shifted as per the moon sighting) 

July School Holidays

July 17 (Friday) Muharram 

August School Holidays

August 15 (Saturday) Independence Day 

August 19 (Wednesday) Raksha Bandhan 

August 28 (Friday) Janmashtami 

September School Holidays

September 5 (Saturday) Teacher's Day 

September 23 (Wednesday) Onam 

October School Holidays

October 2 (Friday) Gandhi Jayanti

October 19 (Monday) Dussehra 

October 24 (Saturday) Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 

November School Holidays

November 7 (Saturday) Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) 

November 8 (Sunday) Govardhan Puja 

November 9 (Monday) Bhai Dooj 

November 24 (Tuesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti 

December School Holidays 

December 25 (Friday) Christmas Day 

December 31 (Thursday) New Year's Eve (Bank Holiday) 

Rajasthan School Holiday 2026: Gazetted Holidays

S.No

Occasion

Date

Day

01

New Year

01-01-2026

Thursday

02

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

05-01-2026

Monday

03

Makar Sankranti (As per Collector's order)

14-01-2026

Wednesday

04

Maha Shivratri

15-02-2026

Sunday

05

Holi

03-03-2026

Tuesday

06

Dhulandi 

04-03-2026

Wednesday

07

Sheetla Ashtmi (Subject to Collector's order)

11-03-2026

Wednesday

08

Chetichand

20-03-2026

Friday

09

Id-Ul-Fitr (Subject to Moon)

21-03-2026

Saturday

10

Ram Navmi

27-03-2026

Friday

11

Shri Mahaveer Jayanti

31-03-2026

Tuesday

12

Navratra Sthapana

19-03-2026

Thursday

13

Durga Ashtami

19-10-2026

Monday

14

Maha Navami

19-10-2026

Monday

15

Vijaydashmi

20-10-2026

Tuesday

16

Guru Nanak Jayanti

24-11-2026

Tuesday

17

Christmas

25-12-2026

Thursday

Summer Vacation

38 Days

(Expected)

Diwali Break

6 Days (5+1 days) 

From 07-10-2026 (Expected)

Winter Break

December 25, 2025 to January 5, 2026

The list shared here is based on the Central Calendar for 2026. Students and Teachers can expect the official Rajasthan Academic calendar for the new academic year. The listed holidays are national and gazetted holidays that can be used as a primary schedule to plan school events, study plans and others. Utilize your holidays well in advance with the Rajasthan School Holiday List 2026. 

(Note: Students and Teachers can check with the schools for the confirmation of state-wise school public holidays. However, the article will be updated as soon as the Rajasthan Education Department releases the official academic calendar. It is advisable to keep checking the article for any updates.)

Also Check: Rajasthan School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates: Check Winter Holiday Schedule Here

