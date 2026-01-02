Sathyabama University Result 2025 OUT at sathyabama.ac.in: Direct Link to Download SIST Result PDF

HP TET Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Jan 2, 2026, 18:19 IST

Sathyabama Result 2025 OUT: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology declared the results of the various UG, PG, PG Diploma & PhD courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Sathyabama University result.

Sathyabama Result 2025 OUT: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology has recently released the End Semester Examination Results (Regular/Arrear) - Nov/Dec 2025 for various UG, PG, PG Diploma & PhD courses like DPharm, LLM, MA, MARCH, MBA, MCom, ME, MPharm, MSc, MTECH, MCA, BA, BCOM, BSc, BBA, BCA, LLB, and Other exams held in November 2025. Sathyabama University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sathyabama.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Sathyabama results 2025 by their register number and date of birth.

Sathyabama Results 2025

As per the latest update, Sathyabama University, released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Sathyabama University Kottayam results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- sathyabama.ac.in. 

Sathyabama University Result 2025

Click here

How to Download Sathyabama University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and professional courses like DPharm, LLM, MA, MARCH, MBA, MCom, ME, MPharm, MSc, MTECH, MCA, BA, BCOM, BSc, BBA, BCA, LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Sathyabama result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- sathyabama.ac.in.

Step 2: Check ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Select your exam, enter your register number and date of birth, and click on ‘Login’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Sathyabama University: Highlights

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (SIST),  formerly known as Sathyabama Engineering College and Sathyabama University, is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It was started in 1987 by industrialist Jeppiaar Jesuadimai.

Sathyabama offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the School of Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Architecture, Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Arts, Science and Humanities, and Faculty of Specialised Engineering.

Sathyabama University: Highlights

University Name

Sathyabama University 

Established

1987

Location

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Sathyabama Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

