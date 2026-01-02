What is a Female Deer Called?

Nature is filled with incredible animals, each possessing its own unique name and personality. Some animals even have unique nicknames or terms that we use daily, such as referring to a dog as "man's best friend" and referring to the lion as the "king of the jungle". Even the smallest of creatures can have some type of nickname attached to them, like saying that a fox is a clever or "sly" animal. These names help us to better describe the physical characteristics and how an animal behaves. The naming process is fascinating and has many surprises within it, as the naming of an animal can be based on whether it is male, female or a baby. For example, if you were asked what the name of a male chicken is, you would respond that it is a rooster or that a baby cat is called a kitten. However, have you ever stopped to think of the name for a female deer? Although it is a common question and has been asked many times, it does vary from species to species. This article will focus on the names of female deer from various parts of the world.

What Is Called A Female Deer? The term 'doe' is a common name for most species of deer, particularly for the White-tailed Deer native to North America. The name varies based on which deer species you refer to. For example, a female red deer would be called a 'Hind', a female moose or elk would be called a 'cow', and 'fawn' is a term used for all young deer. A Male deer is commonly referred to as either a 'Buck' or a 'Stag'. Common Terms: Doe: The general term for a female deer, used for many species like white-tailed, fallow, and roe deer.

Hind: Used for female red deer, sika deer, and sometimes moose.

Cow: Used for female moose and elk (wapiti). What Are The Names Of Male And Female Deer? Males and females of the deer species are generally given names in pairs, and these names vary between species. The smaller species have the pair of Buck (the male) and Doe (the female). The larger animals like Elk and Moose are referred to as Bull (the male) and Cow (the female). For Red Deer, the names given are Stag (for the male) and Hind (for the female).