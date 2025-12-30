WBP Constable Result 2025 Released at prb.wb.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

WBP Constable Result 2025: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) or West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the result for the posts of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024.Ṭhe result pdf can be downloaded directly through the link available at the official website including-West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). All the shortlisted in the exam will have to appear for next round which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be held on and from January 08, 2026 tentatively. WBP Constable Result Link is given below for the convenience of the candidates. You can also download WB Police Constable Result by clicking below: WBP Constable Result 2025 Link West Bengal Police (WBP) has uploded the result download link for the posts of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024. The result download link is available at the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). Candidates can download the same directly through the link given below-

WBP Constable Result 2025 Direct Link WBP Constable Result 2025 Overview The result of the Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024 is available on the official website. To find the result on the websites the candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State. You can get the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constables in West Bengal Police Advt. No. No. WBPRB/NOTICE - 2025/31 (CONS._WBP_24) Credentials required Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth Next round Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) PET/PMT Date January 08, 2026 tentatively. Official Website https://prb.wb.gov.in/

How to Check WBP Constable Result 2025 Online at prb.wb.gov.in Candidates will have to download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can follow the steps given below to download the result- Go to the official website of WBPRB i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on List of Candidates Shortlisted for PMT & PET ' You will have to select the posts name for which you have applied. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth Download WB Police Constable Result. What After the WBPRB Police Constable Result 2025? Those shortlisted in the written exam for Constable posts, are able to appear in the next round which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to commence on and from January 08, 2026 tentatively. The candidates will have to download the PET/PMT hall ticket from January 02, 2026 onwards. Candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena.