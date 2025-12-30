Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

WBP Constable Result 2025 Released at prb.wb.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 30, 2025, 12:27 IST

WBPRB Police Constable Result 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) for the posts of  Constables in West Bengal Police. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear for the next Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)round scheduled on January 08, 2026. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

WBP Constable Result 2025: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) or West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the result for the posts of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024.Ṭhe result pdf can be downloaded directly through the link available at the official website including-West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). All the shortlisted in the exam will have to appear for next round which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be held on and from January 08, 2026 tentatively.

WBP Constable Result Link is given below for the convenience of the candidates. You can also download WB Police Constable Result by clicking below:

WBP Constable Result 2025 Link

West Bengal Police (WBP) has uploded the result download link for the posts of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024. The result download link is available at the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in). Candidates can download the same directly through the link given below- 

WBP Constable Result 2025

Direct Link

WBP Constable Result 2025 Overview 

The result of the Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024 is available on the official website. To find the result on the websites the candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of their permanent District/State. You can get the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) 
Post Name Constables in West Bengal Police
Advt. No. No. WBPRB/NOTICE - 2025/31 (CONS._WBP_24)
Credentials required  Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth
Next round  Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
PET/PMT Date  January 08, 2026 tentatively.
Official Website https://prb.wb.gov.in/

How to Check WBP Constable Result 2025 Online at prb.wb.gov.in

Candidates will have to download the result after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can follow the steps given below to download the result-

  1. Go to the official website of WBPRB i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on List of Candidates Shortlisted for PMT & PET'
  3. You will have to select the posts name for which you have applied.
  4. Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth
  5. Download WB Police Constable Result.

What After the WBPRB Police Constable Result 2025?

Those shortlisted in the written exam for Constable posts, are able to appear in the next round which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is scheduled to commence on and from January 08, 2026 tentatively. The candidates will have to download the PET/PMT hall ticket from January 02, 2026 onwards. Candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena. 

Details Mentioned on WBP Constable Scorecard 2025

The Constables in West Bengal Police Result 2025 with scorecard has been released by the West

Bengal Police Recruitment Board on its official website. The WBP Constable Scorecard 2025 contains all essential information related to a candidate’s performance in the examination. Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and check all the  entries carefully with the original one. After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the personal details mentioned below.

  • Name of the Student
  • Roll Number/Registration Number
  • Date of Birth
  • Category
  • Marks Obtained
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying Status



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What After Qualifying WBP Constable Result 2025?
    +
    Those who have qualified in the written exam for WBP Constable posts are eligible to appear for the next round which is Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). 
  • How to Check WBP Constable Result 2025 Online at prb.wb.gov.in?
    +
    The WBP Constable Result 2025 has been released on the official website of WBPRB-https://prb.wb.gov.in. You can download the list of shortlisted candidates after using your login credentials. 
  • How to Raise Objections or Queries on Result?
    +
    If you have any objections against the result or merit list, candidates can follow the help line desk number and guidelines in this regard. 

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News