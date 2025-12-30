Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Papers 2025-26, Download PDF

Meticulously designed according to the latest syllabus and blueprint from the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE), Karnataka, this paper provides a clear overview of marks distribution. It highlights high-weightage chapters such as Intelligence, Personality, and Psychological Disorders, which are fundamental to the curriculum.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an invaluable resource for students aiming to understand the complexities of human behavior and mental processes. As the board exams approach, students are encouraged to focus on a balanced preparation strategy that integrates theoretical concepts with real-world applications. This model paper helps students move beyond simple memorization, fostering a deeper comprehension of psychological theories and therapeutic techniques.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025-26

Check the following table to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF:

Step 1: Go to the official website at dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the 2025 - 26 II PUC SUBJECT-WISE MODEL QUESTION PAPERS.

Step 3: Now, click on the Karnataka II PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025-26 PDF link.

Step 4: Download the PDF and save it for practice for the exam.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Psychology Model Question Paper 2025–2026 is an indispensable tool for mastering the exam pattern and improving problem-solving precision. By practicing these papers, students can build the confidence and speed required to excel in their final board examinations.

Also Check:

Karnataka II PUC MODEL QUESTION PAPER 2025-2026: All Subjects