NALCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 110 Vacancies via GATE 2025

NALCO Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2026: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, has released the notification PDF for the NALCO GET Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have cleared the the GATE 2025 examination are eligible to apply for these prestigious Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) positions. This is a golden opportunity for engineering graduates to build a rewarding career in one of Asia's largest integrated aluminium complexes.

NALCO GET Notification 2026 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of NALCO GET Vacancy 2026 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Click on the direct link below to download the NALCO GET Notification 2025 PDF