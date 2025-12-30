NALCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 110 Vacancies via GATE 2025

NALCO Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2026: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise, has released the notification PDF for the NALCO GET Recruitment 2026. Candidates who have cleared the the GATE 2025 examination are eligible to apply for these prestigious Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) positions. This is a golden opportunity for engineering graduates to build a rewarding career in one of Asia's largest integrated aluminium complexes.
NALCO GET Notification 2026 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of NALCO GET Vacancy 2026 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Click on the direct link below to download the NALCO GET Notification 2025 PDF
NALCO GET Recruitment 2025
NALCO GET Recruitment 2026 Direct Link to Apply
The application process for the NALCO GET Recruitment 2026 is entirely online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between January 2 and January 22, 2026 after visiting the official website, nalcoindia.com. Check the table below for NALCO Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2025 Direct Link to Apply
Direct Link to Apply for NALCO GET Recruitment 2026 (Active on 02/01/2026)
NALCO Recruitment 2026: Overview
NALCO has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates through Gate 2025. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the GATE 2025 Exam and Personal Interview. Check the table below for NALCO Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Organization
National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
Post Name
Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)
Selection Criteria
Based on GATE 2025 Scores and Personal Interview
Total Vacancies
115 (Expected)
Application Mode
Online
Start Date to Apply
January 2, 2026 (10 AM)
Last Date to Apply
January 22, 2026 (5 PM)
Official Website
Detailed Eligibility Criteria for NALCO GET Recruitment
To be eligible for the GET positions, candidates must meet specific educational and age-related requirements:
Educational Qualification
Candidates must possess a full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognised University or Institute with the minimum aggregate of 65% marks Recruitment is typically open for Mechanical, Electrical, metallurgical, Chemical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines.
Age Limit (as of the specified date)
Upper Age Limit: The maximum age for General/UR candidates is 30 years.
