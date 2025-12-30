This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 31 December

Every day has a history. But have you ever stopped to think about what happened on December 31 before we welcome a new year? Why is this day more than just New Year's Eve? What essential moments in history took place on this last day of the year? December 31 has seen many memorable moments over time. On this day in 1879, Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his electric lightbulb, changing how the world would be lit. In 1907, the first ball was dropped in Times Square, starting a New Year's Eve tradition that continues to this day. This day has also seen political changes, cultural milestones and more. In this article, we'll look at historical events, famous births and other facts tied to December 31.
What Happened On This Day—December 31?
Here's what happened in history on December 31:
1600 – Charter Granted to the East India Company
- On December 31, 1600, Queen Elizabeth I of England granted a royal charter to the East India Company.
- The company was formed by London merchants trading with the East Indies.
- The goal was to break the Dutch monopoly on the spice trade.
- This decision later shaped British colonial rule in Asia.
1775 – Patriots Defeated at Quebec
- On December 31, 1775, Patriot forces attacked the city of Quebec.
- Colonel Benedict Arnold and General Richard Montgomery led the attack.
- The assault took place during heavy snowfall and in the dark.
- The mission failed, and Montgomery was killed.
- The defeat ended hopes of capturing Canada.
1862 – U.S.S. Monitor Sinks
- On December 31, 1862, the ironclad warship U.S.S. Monitor sank in a storm.
- The ship went down off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
- Sixteen sailors lost their lives.
- Earlier that year, the Monitor had revolutionised naval warfare.
1879 – Thomas Edison Demonstrates Incandescent Light
- On December 31, 1879, Thomas Edison gave the first public demonstration of his electric light.
- Streets in Menlo Park, New Jersey, were illuminated.
- Special trains brought crowds to witness the event.
- The moment marked a turning point in modern lighting.
1961 – Kennedy and Khrushchev Exchange New Year Greetings
- On December 31, 1961, John F. Kennedy sent holiday greetings.
- The message was addressed to Nikita Khrushchev and the Soviet people.
- It happened during the height of the Cold War.
- The exchange promoted hopes for peace.
1967 – Evel Knievel Attempts Iconic Motorcycle Jump
- On December 31, 1967, Evel Knievel attempted his longest motorcycle jump.
- He tried to clear 141 feet over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas.
- He missed the landing at nearly 90 mph
- Knievel suffered serious injuries, but his fame soared worldwide.
1968 – Soviets Test Supersonic Airliner
- On December 31, 1968, the Soviet Union tested the TU-144 aircraft.
- It made its first successful flight
- The jet flew before the Concorde.
- Western media nicknamed it the "Konkordski".
1972 – Roberto Clemente Dies in Plane Crash
- On December 31, 1972, Roberto Clemente died in a plane crash.
- He was delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
- The crash occurred off the coast of Puerto Rico.
- Clemente later became a Hall of Fame legend.
1984 – Subway Shooter Bernhard Goetz Surrenders
- On December 31, 1984, Bernhard Goetz turned himself in.
- He surrendered at a police station in New Hampshire.
- Goetz had shot four young Black men on a New York subway.
- The case sparked national debate on crime and self-defence.
1985 – Rick Nelson Dies in Plane Crash
- On December 31, 1985, singer and actor Rick Nelson died.
- He was killed in a plane crash in Texas.
- Nelson was a former teen idol.
- He helped shape early pop music culture.
1988 – Chicago Bears Win the "Fog Bowl"
- On December 31, 1988, the Chicago Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles.
- The playoff game took place at Soldier Field.
- Heavy fog made visibility extremely poor.
- The match became known as the "Fog Bowl".
1999 – Panama Canal Turned Over to Panama
- On December 31, 1999, control of the Panama Canal was transferred.
- Panama officially took over from the United States.
- The handover ended decades of U.S. administration.
- It marked a historic national milestone.
1999 – Putin Becomes Acting President of Russia
- On December 31, 1999, Boris Yeltsin resigned.
- He handed power to Vladimir Putin.
- Putin became the acting president immediately.
- He would soon dominate Russian politics.
2019 – First COVID-19 Cases Reported
- On December 31, 2019, Wuhan officials reported an outbreak of an unusual pneumonia.
- The illness was later identified as COVID-19.
- The virus spread rapidly across the globe.
- It caused one of the deadliest pandemics in history.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 31?
December 31 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 31
Donna Summer (1948–2012)
- American singer-songwriter.
- Known as the “Queen of Disco”.
- Famous songs include Last Dance, Hot Stuff, and Bad Girls.
Henri Matisse (1869–1954)
- French painter and sculptor.
- Leader of the Fauvist movement.
- Known for bold colours and expressive shapes.
John Denver (1943–1997)
- American singer-songwriter.
- Famous for Take Me Home, Country Roads.
- A significant figure in folk and country music.
Notable Deaths on December 31
Betty White (1922–2021)
- Legendary American TV actress.
- Star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.
- Beloved for her humour and long career in entertainment.
James Avery (1945–2013)
- American actor best known as Uncle Phil on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
- His role became iconic in TV history.
Edward Herrmann (1943–2014)
- American film and TV actor.
- Appeared in many movies and shows.
Pope Benedict XVI (1927–2022)
- Former leader of the Catholic Church.
- First pope in 600 years to resign before his death.
Natalie Cole (1950–2015)
- American jazz and soul singer.
- Known for Unforgettable and many hit songs.
Roberto Clemente (1934–1972)
- Puerto Rican baseball star and Hall of Famer.
- Died in a plane crash while delivering aid.
Ricky Nelson (1940–1985)
- American pop singer and teen idol.
- Died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve
Ana Ofelia Murguía (1933–2023)
- Mexican film actress.
- Known for her long and respected career.
