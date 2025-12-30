RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Which Group D Job Gives Better Salary, Posting & Career Growth in 2026?

RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Are you looking for a secure government job after 10th? Well, you are not alone. Many aspirants wish to start their careers early and build a stable future. RRB Group D and SSC MTS are the top choices after Class 10. Both offer job security and long-term benefits. But they differ in eligibility, duties, pay scale, and growth. For example, RRB Group D has more job openings. Let’s compare both posts to determine which role suits your career aspirations. RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Which is Better? RRB Group D and SSC MTS jobs do not require graduation. It provides a decent career path for 10th pass candidates. But which is better? Before knowing this, you must first understand what these posts are all about. The Railway Recruitment Boards invite applications to hire Group D posts. The most recent data says that over 1 crore applicants have applied for this recruitment drive. About 32000+ vacancies have been released for this post. This shows massive competition against limited vacancies.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invites applications for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff in various Ministries/Departments/ Offices and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. As per past trends, around 50 lakh+ applicants often register for this exam every year. Nearly 8000+ vacancies are usually released for this post. This highlights the popularity of this post among the aspirants. RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Posts There is a variety of posts covered under the RRB Group D and the SSC MTS recruitment. However, you must satisfy all the eligibility conditions before applying. Let’s talk about the posts for both exams shared below: RRB Group D SSC MTS Assistant (S & T)

Assistant (Workshop)

Assistant Bridge

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Assistant TL and AC (Workshop)

Assistant Track Machine

Pointsman B

Track Maintainer-IV Havaldar

Peon

Mali

Daftary

Safaiwala

Jamadar

Chowkidar, etc.

RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Eligibility The eligibility for RRB Group D and SSC MTS is almost similar. The minimum age required for both posts is 18 years. RRB Group D eligibility requires a 10th pass/ITI or NAC granted by NCVT. While SSC MTS accepts applications from 10th pass or equivalent. But they differ in the upper age limit. You should not be more than 36 years old when applying for the RRB Group D post. The upper age limit to apply for the MTS post is 25 years. This implies that RRB Group D is more flexible in both age and qualifications. RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Selection Process You must review the selection process of both posts before applying. It helps you understand what to expect and decide accordingly. The RRB Group D selection process includes four stages. It included a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, DV, and medical exam. SSC MTS selection process includes a computer-based exam. While SSC Havaldar includes CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). SSC MTS may be less lengthy due to the absence of a physical exam.

RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Salary Structure and Allowances Salary is an important part of your career goals. The starting basic pay of these posts is INR 18000 per month. The monthly salary may vary due to different allowances. The SSC MTS salary in hand is roughly INR 17k-INR 20k, depending on the city of posting. On the contrary, the RRB Group D is around INR 22k-INR 25k. Both post offers competitive pay. But RRB Group D employees enjoy attractive perks like Railway travel passes for free or lower cost. RRB Group D vs SSC MTS: Work Pressure and Work-Life Balance Comparison The job profiles for RRB Group D and SSC MTS are completely different. RRB Group D involves on-site work and technical assistance. You need to take care of track maintenance and ensure smooth operations. The role may include night-shift duties.