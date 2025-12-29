IIT Roorkee Released JEE Advanced 2026 New Registration Fees; Check Category Wise Fee Details Here

Key Points
- IIT Roorkee has released the revised JEE Advanced 2026 registration fee details at jeeadv.ac.in.
- The fee has been increased for examination centres in foreign countries.
- Registrations are set to begin on April 23, 2026.
JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Registration Fee details. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the revised category-wise registration fee at jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Roorkee has revised and increased the JEE Advanced application fee for the examination centres in foreign countries. There are no changes in the application fee for centres in India. Interested candidates will need to pay the registration fee online while applying. The registrations will start on April 23, 2026.
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee
The registration fee for JEE Advanced 2026 is as follows:
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee for India
|
Category
|
Sub-category
|
Registration Fee
|
Indian Nationals
|
Female Candidates (all categories)
|
INR 1600
|
SC, ST, and PwD Candidates
|
INR 1600
|
All Other Candidates
|
INR 3200
|
OCI/PIO (I) candidates
|
Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD)
|
INR 1600
|
OPEN (GEN-PwD)
|
INR 1600
|
OPEN (GEN)
|
INR 3200
|
Foreign Nationals and
OCI/PIO (F) candidates
|
Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries
|
USD 100
|
Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries
|
USD 200
JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee for Foreign Countries
|
Category
|
Sub-category
|
Registration Fee (USD)
|
Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates
|
All
|
200
|
Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates
|
Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries
|
200
|
Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries
|
300
