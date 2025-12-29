IIT Roorkee Released JEE Advanced 2026 New Registration Fees; Check Category Wise Fee Details Here

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Registration Fee details. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the revised category-wise registration fee at jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee has revised and increased the JEE Advanced application fee for the examination centres in foreign countries. There are no changes in the application fee for centres in India. Interested candidates will need to pay the registration fee online while applying. The registrations will start on April 23, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee

The registration fee for JEE Advanced 2026 is as follows:

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee for India