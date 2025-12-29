CGPSC Admit Card 2025
IIT Roorkee Released JEE Advanced 2026 New Registration Fees; Check Category Wise Fee Details Here

Dec 29, 2025, 16:21 IST

IIT Roorkee has released the revised and increased the JEE Advanced 2026 registration fee details on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The fee has been increased for examination centres in foreign countries. Registrations are set to begin on April 23, 2026.

Key Points

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 Registration Fee details. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam will need to visit the official website to check the revised category-wise registration fee at jeeadv.ac.in

IIT Roorkee has revised and increased the JEE Advanced application fee for the examination centres in foreign countries. There are no changes in the application fee for centres in India. Interested candidates will need to pay the registration fee online while applying. The registrations will start on April 23, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee

The registration fee for JEE Advanced 2026 is as follows:

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee for India

Category 

Sub-category

Registration Fee 

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories)

INR 1600

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates

INR 1600

All Other Candidates

INR 3200

OCI/PIO (I) candidates

Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD)

INR 1600

OPEN (GEN-PwD)

INR 1600

OPEN (GEN)

INR 3200

Foreign Nationals and

OCI/PIO (F) candidates

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries

USD 100

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries

USD 200

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Fee for Foreign Countries

Category 

Sub-category

Registration Fee (USD)

Indian Nationals and OCI/PIO (I) candidates

All

200

Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries

200

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries

300

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2026 Examination Schedule OUT

