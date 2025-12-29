The 8th Pay Commission 2026: The union government approved Terms of Reference (TOR) for the 8th Pay Commission (CPC), which is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, as the 10-year cycle of the 7th Pay Commission drew to a close on December 31, 2025. The 8th Pay Commission is tasked with redefining India's public sector compensation framework to align with current inflation and economic realities, and its aim is for over 49 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. When will the 8th Pay Commission be effective? The 8th Pay Commission will revise pensions, allowances and salaries of current employees and pensions of retired employees of the central government. It will also give the salary hikes, and the Dearness Allowance will be adjusted to factor in inflation. Following the traditional 10-year cycle for pay revisions in India, the 8th Pay Commission is set to take effect from January 1, 2026.

Formation: The Central Government approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025.

7th CPC End Date: The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission will close on December 31, 2025.

Effective Date of 8th Pay Commission: 1 January 2026

Disbursement: While the "effective date" is early 2026, the actual payout of revised salaries and arrears typically follows after the commission submits its final report, likely in late 2026 or early 2027. What is the expected salary hike and its impact on basic pay? The core of the pay revision lies in the fitment factor, a multiplier used to transition from old pay scales to new ones. While the 7th CPC used a factor of 2.57, there is strong demand from employee unions for a higher multiplier. Pay Commission Fitment Factor Min. Basic Salary (Actual/Expected) 6th CPC 1.86 ₹7,000 7th CPC 2.57 ₹18,000 8th CPC (Expected) 2.28 – 2.86 ₹41,000 – ₹51,480

Note:Although the central government has not released details about the percentage of hikes under the 8th Pay Commission, experts suggest that even with a conservative fitment factor of 2.28, the minimum basic pay could jump from ₹18,000 to approximately ₹41,000. If a higher factor of 2.86 is approved, the entry-level salary could exceed ₹51,000. What are fitment factors? The fitment factor of the 8th Pay Commission is a crucial multiplier factor which is applied to an employee’s basic pay to determine the new revised basic salary, balancing inflation, economic conditions and fiscal capacity to offer a fair wage hike for central government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2026. How does it work? It is calculated on the basis of the new basic pay plus the grade pay of the employee by considering factors like inflation and the economic condition of the country. For example

New Basic Pay = (Old Basic Grade Pay) * Fitment Factor Fitment Factors: Inflation rate of the county, economic situation, capacity of fiscal (budget) policy of the central government and comparison with private sector wages. A higher fitment factor means a higher salary increase for all levels, including the pensions. What are the key Factors Influencing the 8th Pay Commission? Inflation and Real Wage: The commission will account for the rising cost of living and basic goods and the "erosion" of the value of the rupee since 2016. Dear Allawances (DA) Merger: There is widespread speculation that Dearness Allowance (which is expected to reach 70% by 2026) will be merged into the basic pay before applying the fitment factor. Fiscal Capacity: The government must balance a projected annual cost of ₹1.5 - ₹2 lakh crore with fiscal (annual budget) deficit targets.

Who are the beneficiaries of the 8th Pay Commission? The primary beneficiaries of the *Pay Commission are over 1.1 crore of the Central government employees, including the pensioners, civilian staff, defence personnel and family pensioners who will see revised basic pay and allowances (HR, TA, DA). key beneficiary list. The commission’s mandate covers a broad spectrum of the public sector workforce, such as Central Government Employees:

Civilian Staff: Employees across all central ministries and departments (Railways, Post, Income Tax, etc.).



All India Services: Officers of the IAS (Indian Administrative Service), IPS (Indian Police Service), and IFoS (Indian Forest Service).



Industrial Employees: Workers in government-owned industrial establishments like ordnance factories.



Union Territory Personnel: Employees serving in UTs like Chandigarh, Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, etc.

Defence Personnel:

Serving members of the Army, Navy and Air Force

Pensioners and Family Pensioners:

Retired central government employees receiving regular pensions.



Families of deceased employees receiving family pensions.

Judicial & Regulatory Bodies:

Officers and employees of the Supreme Court and High Courts of UTs



Members of various statutory and regulatory bodies (excluding the RBI).

Specific Benefits for Beneficiaries: The primary goal of the 8th Pay Commission is to restore "purchasing power" lost to inflation. Feature Expected Change for Beneficiaries Basic Pay A projected fitment factor (likely between 2.28 and 2.86) will be applied to current pay, potentially raising the minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to over ₹41,000–₹51,000. Allowances Upward revision of House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), and Children Education Allowance. Pensioners Significant hike in monthly pensions; the current minimum pension of ₹9,000 could rise to ₹20,500–₹25,000. DA/DR Merger Speculation exists regarding the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) into basic pay once it crosses a certain threshold (e.g., 50% or 70%), which would further boost retirement benefits like gratuity.

Also Read about: Constitution of India in Santhali: President Murmu Releases First Ol Chiki Translation on Good Governance Day What is the pay matrix for employees from Level 1 to Level 18? The pay matrix for the 8th Pay Commission is currently based on projections, as the official commission was approved in late 2025 and its recommendations are set to take effect from January 1, 2026. The matrix is calculated by multiplying the current 7th CPC basic pay by a fitment factor. While the official factor is yet to be finalised, experts and employee unions are anticipating a range between 1.92 and 2.86. Projected 8th Pay Commission Pay Matrix (Levels 1–18) The table below shows the entry-level basic pay for each level using two common projections: a conservative 1.92x factor and a more optimistic 2.5x factor.

Pay Level 7th CPC Basic Pay (Current) 8th CPC Expected (1.92x Factor) 8th CPC Expected (2.5x Factor) Typical Roles Level 1 ₹18,000 ₹34,560 ₹45,000 MTS, Attendants Level 2 ₹19,900 ₹38,208 ₹49,750 LDC, Group C Staff Level 3 ₹21,700 ₹41,664 ₹54,250 Constables, Skilled Trades Level 4 ₹25,500 ₹48,960 ₹63,750 Head Constables, LDCs Level 5 ₹29,200 ₹56,064 ₹73,000 Auditor, Upper Div. Clerk Level 6 ₹35,400 ₹67,968 ₹88,500 S.I., Assistant Section Officer Level 7 ₹44,900 ₹86,208 ₹112,250 Inspector, Section Officer Level 8 ₹47,600 ₹91,392 ₹119,000 AAO, Gazetted Officers Level 9 ₹53,100 ₹101,952 ₹132,750 Junior Time Scale Level 10 ₹56,100 ₹107,712 ₹140,250 Entry-level IAS/IPS, Lt. Level 11 ₹67,700 ₹129,984 ₹169,250 Senior Time Scale, Captain Level 12 ₹78,800 ₹151,296 ₹197,000 Selection Grade, Major Level 13 ₹123,100 ₹236,352 ₹307,750 Director rank: Lt Colonel Level 14 ₹144,200 ₹276,864 ₹360,500 Joint Secretary, Colonel Level 15 ₹182,200 ₹349,824 ₹455,500 Principal Secretary Level 16 ₹205,400 ₹394,368 ₹513,500 Additional Secretary Level 17 ₹225,000 ₹432,000 ₹562,500 Secretary, DGP Level 18 ₹250,000 ₹480,000 ₹625,000 Cabinet Secretary