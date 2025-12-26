Constitution of India in Santhali: President Murmu Releases First Ol Chiki Translation on Good Governance Day

President Droupadi Murmu released the constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on the occasion of Good Governance Day. The president stated that it is a matter of pride and joy for all the Santhali people that the constitution of India is now available in the Santhali language, which is written in the Chiki script written by Pandit Raghunath Murmu in 1925. It will enable Santhali-speaking people to read and understand the constitution in their own language. Key Highlights of the Event: The release took place on a day of double significance: Good Governance Day: Observed annually on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Birth Centenary of the Ol Chiki Script: 2025 marks 100 years since Pandit Raghunath Murmu developed the Ol Chiki script in 1925.

The Significance of the Santhali Language The Santhali language is one of India's most ancient living languages, which is predominantly spoken by the tribal people of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. It was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003. For the first time the Constitution of India is published in Santhali by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The government of India aims to bridge the gap between the tribal population and the legal framework of the country, ensuring that the "last person in the line" understands the land of the laws, such as fundamental rights and duties mentioned in the Constitution of India. What is the Ol Chiki script?

The Ol Chiki script, also known as ‘Ol Cemet’ or the Santali alphabet, is the primary writing system for the Santali language, just like Hindi is derived from the ancient Brahmi/Devnagri script. It is spoken by millions of people in India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, especially tribal communities. Ol Chiki is a unique indigenous invention which is especially designed to suit the phonetic structure of Santali. Feature Details Common Names Ol Chiki, Ol Cemet (“Learning Writing”), or Santali Alphabet Inventor Pandit Raghunath Murmu (1925) Language Primarily Santali (Munda language family) Script Type Alphabet (Vowels and consonants are separate, independent letters) Direction Left to Right Character Count 30 letters (6 Vowels, 24 Consonants) + 10 Digits Design Logic Shapes are based on natural objects (fire, earth, water) and postures Official Status Part of the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution (since 2003) Digital Support Included in Unicode Standard (Range: U+1C50–U+1C7F) Writing Styles Chapa (Print style) and Usara (Cursive style)