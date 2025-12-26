UGC NET Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Live: Download NTA December Hall Ticket at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Shortly

Mohd Salman
By Mohd Salman
Dec 26, 2025, 15:02 IST

UGC NET Admit Card December 2025 Live: NTA is set to release the UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card on December 26, 2025. With the exam scheduled to be conducted between December 31 and January 7, candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UGC NET Admit Card 2025
UGC NET Admit Card 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Admit cards start getting released from December 26, 2025. The exam is scheduled to start on December 31, 2025
  • The UGC NET Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026
  • The UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Assistant Professor roles or receiving a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges, also taking PhD admissions

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2025 cycle anytime. As per the official schedule, the UGC NET Exam 2025 will start on December 31, 2025. Candidates who have already checked their city intimation slips and waiting for the hall tickets can download their hall tickets at, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card will get released on December 26, 2025 and the candidates will be able to download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Date

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, city of examination, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 4 days before the actual exam date. 

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Overview

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 will get released on December 26, 2025. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2025 Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.


Feature

Details

Exam Name

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)

Session

December 2025 Cycle

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026

City Intimation Slip Status

Released (Dec 21, 2025)

Admit Card Release Date

Expected Today (December 26, 2025)

Login Credentials Needed

Application Number and Date of Birth

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.ac.in
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Dec 26, 2025, 15:02 IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2025: What to do in Date of Birth Error

    One of the common issues faced by candidates in the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 is the date of birth error. As the admit card is generated based on the information provided during the application process, any mismatch in the date of birth can create problems during exam-day verification. Such candidates must reach out to helpdesk for correction

  • Dec 26, 2025, 14:15 IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Reporting Time vs. Exam Start Time

    The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 will contain both reporting time and exam start time. 'Reporting time' is the time by which candidates must reach the examination centre and complete entry formalities, while 'start time' refers to the time when the UGC NET Exam 2025 will start. Generally, the reporting time is set at least 60 minutes before the exam start time

     

  • Dec 26, 2025, 13:37 IST

    UGC NET Admit Card 2025: What are the Details Mentioned in it

    UGC NET Admit Card 2025 contains the important details that a candidate must verify before downloading it from official website

    • Candidate's name
    • Registration & roll number
    • Exam date, shift timing, and reporting time
    • Exam center address with code
    • Photograph and signature
    • Important exam day instructions
  • Dec 26, 2025, 12:59 IST

    UGC NET Admit Card Download: Subject-Wise Link List

    NTA will activate the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; candidates will be able to download the admit card by providing their registration number and password

  • Dec 26, 2025, 12:50 IST

    Is the UGC NET Admit Card 2025 OUT or Not?

    The wait for thousands of candidates will finally get over, as NTA will activate the UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card download link today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The authorities will release the hall tickets 4 days before the commencement of the each day exam

The UGC NET Admit Card 2025 December cycle is released by NTA . The admit card contains the candidate's details, examination centre details and shift timings of the exam. Candidates must reach out to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their call letter. Along with the admit card, the candidate must have a valid photo ID and a recent passport-size photograph.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News