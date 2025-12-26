UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Live: Download NTA December Hall Ticket at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Shortly

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2025 cycle anytime. As per the official schedule, the UGC NET Exam 2025 will start on December 31, 2025. Candidates who have already checked their city intimation slips and waiting for the hall tickets can download their hall tickets at, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card will get released on December 26, 2025 and the candidates will be able to download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that candidates need to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Date

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card will get released containing important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, city of examination, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. Admit cards will get released 4 days before the actual exam date.

UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card: Overview

The UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card 2025 will get released on December 26, 2025. Candidates can download the UGC NET December 2025 Hall Ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.



