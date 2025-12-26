GATE Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download MA Question Paper PDF

GATE Mathematics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Mathematics (MA) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Mathematics previous year question papers. Solving GATE Mathematics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Mathematics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Mathematics previous year question paper of 2025, 2026, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Mathematics Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Mathematics question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Mathematics Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password

Step 4: The question paper of GATE MA 2026 will be shown on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE MA 2026 question paper. GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2026 Pattern The candidates must be familiar with the GATE Mathematics question paper pattern. The GATE Mathematics question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Mathematics. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Mathematics exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Mathematics exam pattern is given in the table below. GATE Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of two sections General Aptitude

Mathematics Total Number of Questions General Aptitude: 10 Questions Mathematics: 55 Questions Mode of Exam Online Time Allotted 3 hours Maximum Marks General Aptitude: 15 Mathematics: 85 Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Mathematics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 01, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Mathematics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Mathematics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Mathematics (MA) Question Paper 2025 GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE MA 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE MA Syllabus It is essential for all the aspirants of the GATE Mathematics 2026 exam that they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Mathematics syllabus. The GATE Mathematics exam consists of two sections, i.e. General Aptitude and Mathematics, and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Mathematics topics for your reference. Mathematics Calculus

Linear Algebra

Real Analysis

Complex Analysis

Ordinary Differential Equations

Algebra

Functional Analysis

Numerical Analysis

Partial Differential Equations

Topology

Linear Programming GATE Mathematics Subject-wise Weightage In the GATE Mathematics exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Mathematics subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Mathematics syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analysing past years' papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of the GATE Mathematics syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.