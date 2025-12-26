GATE Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download MA Question Paper PDF

GATE Mathematics Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Mathematics (MA) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Mathematics previous year question papers. Solving GATE Mathematics previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Mathematics ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Mathematics previous year question paper of 2025, 2026, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
GATE Mathematics Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Mathematics question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download the GATE Mathematics Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Mathematics 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit the GATE 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment ID and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of GATE MA 2026 will be shown on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the GATE MA 2026 question paper.
GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2026 Pattern
The candidates must be familiar with the GATE Mathematics question paper pattern. The GATE Mathematics question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Mathematics. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. GATE Mathematics exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Mathematics exam pattern is given in the table below.
|
GATE Mathematics (MA) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of two sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
General Aptitude: 10 Questions
Mathematics: 55 Questions
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Aptitude: 15
Mathematics: 85
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
GATE Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper
Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Mathematics aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving.
GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2025
The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 01, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the forenoon session. As per the GATE Mathematics paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Mathematics 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
GATE Mathematics (MA) Question Paper 2025
|
GATE Mathematics Question Paper 2025
|
Question Paper
|
Answer Key
|
GATE MA 2025 Question Paper
GATE Mathematics Question Paper with Solution PDF
Solving previous year's question papers is extremely beneficial for GATE Mathematics aspirants. This practice helps you understand the exam's format and boosts your confidence. By working through these papers, you can identify your strong and weak areas and gain key insights into the most important topics. We provide the GATE Mathematics previous year's question papers and their answer keys to help you prepare.
|
GATE MA Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
GATE Question Paper Download Year
|
Question Paper PDF Link
|
Answer Key Link
|
GATE MA 2024 Question Paper
|
GATE MA 2023 Question Paper
|
GATE Mathematics 2022 Question Paper
|
GATE Mathematics 2021 Question Paper
|
GATE Mathematics 2020
|
GATE Mathematics 2019
|
GATE Mathematics 2018
|
GATE Mathematics 2017
|
GATE Mathematics 2016
|
GATE Mathematics 2015
|
GATE Mathematics 2014
|
GATE Mathematics 2013
GATE MA Syllabus
It is essential for all the aspirants of the GATE Mathematics 2026 exam that they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Mathematics syllabus. The GATE Mathematics exam consists of two sections, i.e. General Aptitude and Mathematics, and their weightage is 15% and 85% respectively. Below is a list of Mathematics topics for your reference.
Mathematics
-
Calculus
-
Linear Algebra
-
Real Analysis
-
Complex Analysis
-
Ordinary Differential Equations
-
Algebra
-
Functional Analysis
-
Numerical Analysis
-
Partial Differential Equations
-
Topology
-
Linear Programming
GATE Mathematics Subject-wise Weightage
In the GATE Mathematics exam, the composition comprises 15% for General Aptitude and 85% for the Mathematics subject. Although the distribution of topics within the GATE Mathematics syllabus varies every year, we have compiled the section-wise weightage of the exam by analysing past years' papers. This compilation will provide insights into the important topics of the GATE Mathematics syllabus and help you to make preparation strategies for the exam.
|
Topic
|
Weightage Percentage
|
Number of Questions
|
Vector Calculus
|
20
|
10-12
|
Probability & Statistics
|
20
|
10-12
|
Numerical Methods
|
20
|
10-12
|
Calculus
|
10
|
5-7
|
Linear Algebra
|
10
|
5-7
|
Complex Variable
|
10
|
5-7
|
Differential Equations
|
10
|
5-7
Why Solve the GATE Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
Solving the GATE Mathematics previous year papers plays an important role in your exam preparation journey. Practising GATE Mathematics previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Solving previous year papers helps you become familiar with the question types, marking scheme, and time constraints, which can improve your test-taking strategy.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practising GATE Mathematics past year papers creates a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
It gives you a fair idea about the level of difficulty of the questions asked in the exam.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances the problem-solving skills of the candidate.
Also check,
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation