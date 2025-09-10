GATE ME Syllabus 2026, Check Mechanical Engineering Important Topics, Download PDF

GATE Mechanical Engineering Syllabus 2026: IIT Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 Mechanical Engineering Syllabus for the exam scheduled to be held on February 07, 08, 14 and 15, 2026. It outlines all the important topics that can be covered in the upcoming exam. For every aspirant, going through the complete GATE CSE Syllabus is the first and most important step before starting preparation. A well-planned study strategy is only possible when you clearly know what topics will be covered in the exam. Performing well in GATE 2026 will open opportunities for admission to postgraduate programs (M.Tech, MS, PhD) in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other reputed institutes. In addition, many public sector undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores for recruitment, which makes the exam even more important.
GATE ME Syllabus 2026
The GATE syllabus for Mechanical Engineering (ME) 2026 consists of four sections - Engineering Mathematics, Applied Mechanics and Design, Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences, Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering. The GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus is vast; however, the concepts are interesting. Candidates should go through the detailed GATE ME syllabus for each topic that has been given here.
Engineering Mathematics
Linear Algebra: Matrix algebra, systems of linear equations, eigenvalues and eigenvectors.
Calculus: Functions of single variable, limit, continuity and differentiability, mean value theorems, indeterminate forms; evaluation of definite and improper integrals; double and triple integrals; partial derivatives, total derivative, Taylor series (in one and two variables), maxima and minima, Fourier series; gradient, divergence and curl, vector identities, directional derivatives, line, surface and volume integrals, applications of Gauss, Stokes and Green’s theorems.
Differential equations: First order equations (linear and nonlinear); higher order linear differential equations with constant coefficients; Euler-Cauchy equation; initial and boundary value problems; Laplace transforms; solutions of heat, wave and Laplace's equations.
Complex variables: Analytic functions; Cauchy-Riemann equations; Cauchy’s integral theorem and integral formula; Taylor and Laurent series.
Probability and Statistics: Definitions of probability, sampling theorems, conditional probability; mean, median, mode and standard deviation; random variables, binomial, Poisson and normal distributions.
Numerical Methods: Numerical solutions of linear and non-linear algebraic equations; integration by trapezoidal and Simpson’s rules; single and multi-step methods for differential equations.
Applied Mechanics and Design
Engineering Mechanics: Free-body diagrams and equilibrium; friction and its applications, including rolling friction, belt-pulley, brakes, clutches, screw jack, wedge, vehicles, etc.; trusses and frames; virtual work; kinematics and dynamics of rigid bodies in plane motion; impulse and momentum (linear and angular) and energy formulations; Lagrange’s equation.
Mechanics of Materials: Stress and strain, elastic constants, Poisson's ratio; Mohr’s circle for plane stress and plane strain; thin cylinders; shear force and bending moment diagrams; bending and shear stresses; concept of shear centre; deflection of beams; torsion of circular shafts; Euler’s theory of columns; energy methods; thermal stresses; strain gauges and rosettes; testing of materials with universal testing machine; testing of hardness and impact strength.
Theory of Machines: Displacement, velocity and acceleration analysis of plane mechanisms; dynamic analysis of linkages, cams; gears and gear trains; flywheels and governors; balancing of reciprocating and rotating masses; gyroscope.
Vibrations: Free and forced vibration of single degree of freedom systems, effect of damping; vibration isolation; resonance; critical speeds of shafts.
Machine Design: Design for static and dynamic loading; failure theories; fatigue strength and the SN diagram; principles of the design of machine elements such as bolted, riveted and welded joints; shafts, gears, rolling and sliding contact bearings, brakes and clutches, springs.
Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
Fluid Mechanics: Fluid properties; fluid statics, forces on submerged bodies, stability of floating bodies; control-volume analysis of mass, momentum and energy; fluid acceleration; differential equations of continuity and momentum; Bernoulli’s equation; dimensional analysis; viscous flow of incompressible fluids, boundary layer, elementary turbulent flow, flow through pipes, head losses in pipes, bends and fittings; basics of compressible fluid flow.
Heat-Transfer: Modes of heat transfer; one dimensional heat conduction, resistance concept and electrical analogy, heat transfer through fins; unsteady heat conduction, lumped parameter system, Heisler's charts; thermal boundary layer, dimensionless parameters in free and forced convective heat transfer, heat transfer correlations for flow over flat plates and through pipes, effect of turbulence; heat exchanger performance, LMTD and NTU methods; radiative heat transfer, StefanBoltzmann law, Wien's displacement law, black and grey surfaces, view factors, radiation network analysis
Thermodynamics: Thermodynamic systems and processes; properties of pure substances, behaviour of ideal and real gases; zeroth and first laws of thermodynamics, calculation of work and heat in various processes; second law of thermodynamics; thermodynamic property charts and tables, availability and irreversibility; thermodynamic relations.
Applications: Power Engineering: Air and gas compressors; vapour and gas power cycles, concepts of regeneration and reheat. I.C. Engines: Air-standard Otto, Diesel and dual cycles. Refrigeration and air-conditioning: Vapour and gas refrigeration and heat pump cycles; properties of moist air, psychrometric chart, basic psychrometric processes. Turbomachinery: Impulse and reaction principles, velocity diagrams, Pelton-wheel, Francis and Kaplan turbines; steam and gas turbines.
Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
Engineering Materials: Structure and properties of engineering materials, phase diagrams, heat treatment, stress-strain diagrams for engineering materials.
Casting, Forming and Joining Processes: Different types of castings, design of patterns, moulds and cores; solidification and cooling; riser and gating design. Plastic deformation and yield criteria; fundamentals of hot and cold working processes; load estimation for bulk (forging, rolling, extrusion, drawing) and sheet (shearing, deep drawing, bending) metal forming processes; principles of powder metallurgy. Principles of welding, brazing, soldering and adhesive bonding.
Machining and Machine Tool Operations: Mechanics of machining; basic machine tools; single and multi-point cutting tools, tool geometry and materials, tool life and wear; economics of machining; principles of non-traditional machining processes; principles of work holding, jigs and fixtures; abrasive machining processes; NC/CNC machines and CNC programming.
Metrology and Inspection: Limits, fits and tolerances; linear and angular measurements; comparators; interferometry; form and finish measurement; alignment and testing methods; tolerance analysis in manufacturing and assembly; concepts of coordinate-measuring machine (CMM).
Computer Integrated Manufacturing: Basic concepts of CAD/CAM and their integration tools; additive manufacturing.
Production Planning and Control: Forecasting models, aggregate production planning, scheduling, materials requirement planning; lean manufacturing.
Inventory Control: Deterministic models; safety stock inventory control systems.
Operations Research: Linear programming, simplex method, transportation, assignment, network flow models, simple queuing models, PERT and CPM.
GATE ME Syllabus 2026: Official PDF
The GATE Mechanical syllabus 2026 has been released by the IIT Guwahati on its official website- gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Here, we are also sharing the direct link to download the official syllabus PDF of the GATE ME Syllabus 2026.
GATE ME Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
GATE ME Syllabus: Section-wise weightage
In the GATE ME exam, a total of 85 % weightage is given to the core GATE ME syllabus(Including 13 % to Engineering Mathematics) and 15% weightage to General Aptitude. Section-wise weightage of the GATE ME exam is prepared by analysing the past year's papers. This will help you to know the important topics in Mechanical Engineering.
Section
Weightage Percentage
Number of Questions
Engineering Mathematics
13
7-8
Applied Mechanics and Design
22-24
13-15
Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences
23-25
15-17
Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering
25-27
16-18
How to Prepare the GATE ME Syllabus 2026?
To crack the GATE exam, candidates need to follow a well-planned preparation strategy. Here we share some tips which a candidate needs to keep in mind while preparing for the GATE exam.
Understand the Syllabus: Familiarise yourself with the GATE ME syllabus to get an idea of the topics that will be covered in the exam.
Make a Study Plan: After understanding the syllabus, make a study plan that covers all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Give a specific time for each topic according to your strengths and weaknesses.
Clear Fundamental Concepts: The candidates need todevelop conceptual clarity of all the topics given in the GATE ME syllabus. They should understand the core concepts thoroughly.
Practice Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' question papers. This will help you to get an idea about the exam pattern and the types of questions asked in previous years. It will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses and also give you a fair idea of important topics.
Take Mock Tests: Take mock tests to get familiar with the actual exam environment. It will help you to identify weak areas and improve your time management skills as well. You should analyse your performance after each mock test to identify the topics that require further attention and revise the respective topics.
Create Revision Notes: Create short and effective revision notes for quick revision. These notes will be helpful in the last-minute revision.
GATE ME Exam: Best Books
The selection of study material is also very important to crack the GATE exam. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books.
The Theory of Machines by S S Ratan
Engineering Thermodynamics by P.K. Nag
Material Science and Metallurgy by U C Jindal
Machine design by VB Bhandari
Industrial Engineering by OP Khanna
