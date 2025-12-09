JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: Check Important Dates and Official Updates

JEE Advanced 2026 Datesheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date, bringing clarity and direction for lakhs of aspirants preparing for admission into the prestigious IITs. JEE Advanced is one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations, taken by top-ranking candidates of JEE Main. With the release of the JEE Advanced 2026 date sheet, students can now streamline their revision strategies, plan their preparation milestones, and stay aligned with the official schedule.
The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be conducted on 17 May 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Along with confirming the exam day and timing, the authorities have also shared a tentative timeline for registration, admit cards, answer key release, and result announcement. As the exam marks a crucial gateway to admissions in B.Tech, B.Arch, and various Integrated M.Tech programmes at premier IITs, staying updated with the official schedule is essential for all eligible candidates.
JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Date & Time
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
JEE Advanced 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
IIT Roorkee
|
Exam Date
|
17 May 2026 (Sunday)
|
Paper 1 Timing
|
09:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|
Paper 2 Timing
|
02:30 PM – 05:30 PM
The exam will be held in fully computer-based mode across designated centres in India and abroad.
JEE Advanced 2026 Complete Date Sheet (Tentative Timeline)
|
Event
|
Expected Date
|
Release of JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure
|
March–April 2026
|
Start of Online Registration
|
April 2026
|
Last Date to Submit Application Form
|
April–May 2026
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
May 2026
|
Release of Admit Card
|
Second Week of May 2026
|
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam
|
17 May 2026
|
Release of Candidate Response Sheet
|
May 2026
|
Provisional Answer Key
|
May 2026
|
Objection Window
|
May 2026
|
Final Answer Key
|
June 2026
|
JEE Advanced 2026 Result
|
June 2026
|
JoSAA Counselling
|
June–July 2026
Note: Only the exam date is officially confirmed. All other dates are tentative and will be updated once released.
Eligibility Criteria (Key Highlights)
-
Only top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2026 rank holders can appear for JEE Advanced 2026.
-
Candidates must satisfy age, attempt limit, and Class 12 qualification criteria.
-
There is a two-attempt limit in consecutive years for JEE Advanced.
-
Category-wise seat distribution includes OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and PwD reservations.
Exam Structure: Papers & Format
JEE Advanced consists of two mandatory papers:
|
Paper
|
Duration
|
Mode
|
Type of Questions
|
Paper 1
|
3 hours
|
CBT
|
MCQs, MSQs, Numerical Value
|
Paper 2
|
3 hours
|
CBT
|
MCQs, MSQs, Numerical Value
Candidates must appear in both papers for rank generation.
What Aspirants Should Do Now ?
-
Start revising high-weightage topics across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
-
Practice previous years' JEE Advanced papers and mock tests.
-
Maintain a personalised timetable based on the official exam date.
-
Keep documents, certificates, and JEE Main 2026 details ready for registration.
-
Track official announcements regularly for updates on the brochure, admit cards, and answer keys.
With IIT Roorkee officially announcing the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date as 17 May 2026, students now have a clear timeline to align their preparation. The confirmed date sheet allows aspirants to plan revisions, mock test schedules, and application procedures well in advance. As one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India, consistency and early preparation will be the key to securing a seat in the IITs. Candidates are advised to stay alert for upcoming official notifications regarding registration, admit cards, answer keys, and result updates.
