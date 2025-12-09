CG Police Result 2025
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: Check Important Dates and Official Updates

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 9, 2025, 11:34 IST

IIT Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date, confirming that the exam will be held on 17 May 2026 in two shifts. The date sheet also outlines the tentative schedule for registration, admit cards, answer keys, and results. Only top JEE Main 2026 qualifiers will be eligible to apply. Candidates can now plan their preparation strategy according to the official timeline. Final detailed notifications will be released soon.

JEE Advanced 2026 Datesheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date, bringing clarity and direction for lakhs of aspirants preparing for admission into the prestigious IITs. JEE Advanced is one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations, taken by top-ranking candidates of JEE Main. With the release of the JEE Advanced 2026 date sheet, students can now streamline their revision strategies, plan their preparation milestones, and stay aligned with the official schedule.

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be conducted on 17 May 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Along with confirming the exam day and timing, the authorities have also shared a tentative timeline for registration, admit cards, answer key release, and result announcement. As the exam marks a crucial gateway to admissions in B.Tech, B.Arch, and various Integrated M.Tech programmes at premier IITs, staying updated with the official schedule is essential for all eligible candidates.

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Date & Time

Event

Details

Exam Name

JEE Advanced 2026

Conducting Body

IIT Roorkee

Exam Date

17 May 2026 (Sunday)

Paper 1 Timing

09:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Paper 2 Timing

02:30 PM – 05:30 PM

The exam will be held in fully computer-based mode across designated centres in India and abroad.

JEE Advanced 2026 Complete Date Sheet (Tentative Timeline)

Event

Expected Date

Release of JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure

March–April 2026

Start of Online Registration

April 2026

Last Date to Submit Application Form

April–May 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

May 2026

Release of Admit Card

Second Week of May 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam

17 May 2026

Release of Candidate Response Sheet

May 2026

Provisional Answer Key

May 2026

Objection Window

May 2026

Final Answer Key

June 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result

June 2026

JoSAA Counselling

June–July 2026

Note: Only the exam date is officially confirmed. All other dates are tentative and will be updated once released.

Eligibility Criteria (Key Highlights)

  • Only top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2026 rank holders can appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

  • Candidates must satisfy age, attempt limit, and Class 12 qualification criteria.

  • There is a two-attempt limit in consecutive years for JEE Advanced.

  • Category-wise seat distribution includes OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and PwD reservations.

Exam Structure: Papers & Format

JEE Advanced consists of two mandatory papers:

Paper

Duration

Mode

Type of Questions

Paper 1

3 hours

CBT

MCQs, MSQs, Numerical Value

Paper 2

3 hours

CBT

MCQs, MSQs, Numerical Value

Candidates must appear in both papers for rank generation.

What Aspirants Should Do Now ?

  • Start revising high-weightage topics across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

  • Practice previous years' JEE Advanced papers and mock tests.

  • Maintain a personalised timetable based on the official exam date.

  • Keep documents, certificates, and JEE Main 2026 details ready for registration.

  • Track official announcements regularly for updates on the brochure, admit cards, and answer keys.

With IIT Roorkee officially announcing the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date as 17 May 2026, students now have a clear timeline to align their preparation. The confirmed date sheet allows aspirants to plan revisions, mock test schedules, and application procedures well in advance. As one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in India, consistency and early preparation will be the key to securing a seat in the IITs. Candidates are advised to stay alert for upcoming official notifications regarding registration, admit cards, answer keys, and result updates.

