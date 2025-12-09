JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: Check Important Dates and Official Updates

JEE Advanced 2026 Datesheet: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has officially announced the JEE Advanced 2026 exam date, bringing clarity and direction for lakhs of aspirants preparing for admission into the prestigious IITs. JEE Advanced is one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations, taken by top-ranking candidates of JEE Main. With the release of the JEE Advanced 2026 date sheet, students can now streamline their revision strategies, plan their preparation milestones, and stay aligned with the official schedule.

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam will be conducted on 17 May 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Along with confirming the exam day and timing, the authorities have also shared a tentative timeline for registration, admit cards, answer key release, and result announcement. As the exam marks a crucial gateway to admissions in B.Tech, B.Arch, and various Integrated M.Tech programmes at premier IITs, staying updated with the official schedule is essential for all eligible candidates.