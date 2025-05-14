JEE Advanced 2026: Physics Formula Sheet PDF, Download FREE

An all-India competitive exam called JEE Advanced is required for admission to the IITs and IISc. Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced test go on to earn a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Architecture, Design, or Pharmaceutics degree, or an Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual degree. Only those who placed in the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main exam are eligible to take this exam. In two consecutive years, the maximum number of attempts to take the JEE Advanced exam has been reinstated at two. The official announcement for the 2026 JEE Advanced Exam has been made on the JEE Advanced website; the exam will take place in two shifts on May 17, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026: Key Highlights

JEE Advanced is one of the most important exams that is conducted in India. It is an online test and candidates can check the table below to view the key details related to the JEE Advanced exam.