JEE Advanced 2026: Physics Formula Sheet PDF, Download FREE

An all-India competitive exam called JEE Advanced is required for admission to the IITs and IISc. Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced test go on to earn a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Architecture, Design, or Pharmaceutics degree, or an Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual degree. Only those who placed in the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main exam are eligible to take this exam. In two consecutive years, the maximum number of attempts to take the JEE Advanced exam has been reinstated at two. The official announcement for the 2026 JEE Advanced Exam has been made on the JEE Advanced website; the exam will take place in two shifts on May 17, 2026.
JEE Advanced 2026: Key Highlights
JEE Advanced is one of the most important exams that is conducted in India. It is an online test and candidates can check the table below to view the key details related to the JEE Advanced exam.
|
Exam Particulars
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced)
|
Conducting Body
|
IIT Kanpur
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Type of exam
|
Engineering exam
|
Exam Frequency
|
Once a year
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-based test
|
Courses offered through JEE Advanced Exam
|
BTech/BE/BS/BArch/BTech and MTech dual degree/BS and MS dual degree/Integrated MTech/Integrated MSc
|
Total seats in IITs
|
16,232
|
Exam Duration
|
Paper-1: 3 hours
Paper-2: 3 hours
Total: 6 hours
|
No. of Papers
|
Two papers
|
Language/Medium of Exam
|
English / Hindi
|
Colleges Accepting Exam Score
|
All IITs and other institutes
|
Official Website
|
jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Physics Formula PDF
In the JEE Advanced Physics Formula PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas.
|
JEE Advanced Physics Formula 2026: Download PDF
JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2026
The 2026 JEE Advanced exam format is entirely different from the JEE Main exam pattern in terms of the quantity of questions offered, the marking system, etc. Therefore, understanding the exam pattern is essential. Here are all the details regarding the format of the JEE Advanced exam.
- Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be the two required papers, and both must be attempted.
- Each paper takes three hours, and PwD candidates take four hours.
- For every right response, the scores for each question change.
- The JEE Advanced question paper will be available in Hindi and English.
|
Particulars of JEE Main Exam
|
Details
|
Mode of the Examination
|
Computer-based test (CBT)
|
Medium of the exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Number of Papers
|
Two compulsory papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)
|
Number of Sections
|
Paper 1
Paper 2
|
Marking Scheme
|
Full, partial and zero marks
JEE Advanced 2026: Important Topics of Physics
The table below lists the topics that are important for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam, split down by subject, for those who are studying for it.
|
JEE Advanced 2026: Subject-Wise Important Topics
|
Subject
|
Important Topics for JEE Advanced
|
Physics
|
JEE Advanced 2026 Physics: Chapter-Wise Weightage
The table below allows candidates to view the chapter-by-chapter weighting for JEE Advanced 2026 Physics. The majority of physics questions come from topics like mechanics, electricity and magnetism, modern physics, and optics, among others.
|
UNIT & TOPIC NAME
|
NO OF QUESTIONS
|
TOTAL MARKS
|
(%) WEIGHTAGE
|
Class-12
|
16
|
56
|
47%
|
Mechanics
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Gravitation
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Modern Physics
|
4
|
14
|
12%
|
Mass Defect & Binding Energy
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Photoelectric Effect, de-Broglie wavelength of matter waves
|
2
|
7
|
6%
|
Radioactivity
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Optics
|
3
|
11
|
9%
|
Geometrical Optics
|
3
|
11
|
9%
|
Electricity & Magnetism
|
6
|
21
|
18%
|
Alternating current
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Capacitance
|
2
|
7
|
6%
|
Electro Magnetic Field
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Electro Magnetic Induction
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Electrostatics
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Unit & Dimensions, Experiment, Measurement & Errors
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Error in Measurement
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Electromagnetic waves
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Electromagnetic waves
|
1
|
3
|
3%
|
Class-11
|
18
|
64
|
53%
|
Mechanics
|
13
|
46
|
38%
|
Centre of mass
|
2
|
8
|
7%
|
Rigid Body Dynamics
|
2
|
6
|
5%
|
Sound Waves
|
2
|
6
|
5%
|
Fluid Mechanics
|
2
|
6
|
5%
|
Simple Harmonic motion
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Surface Tension
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Rectilinear Motion & Vectors
|
2
|
8
|
7%
|
String wave
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Thermal Physics
|
4
|
14
|
12%
|
Kinetic Theory of Gases & Thermodynamics
|
4
|
14
|
12%
|
Unit & Dimensions, Experiment, Measurement & Errors
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Unit & Dimension
|
1
|
4
|
3%
|
Total
|
34
|
120
|
100%
JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Preparation Tips for Students
To gain admission to IITs, candidates studying for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam must adhere to the preparation guidelines listed below.
- Candidates should acquaint themselves with the syllabus and format of the test. Concentrate on subjects that carry a lot of weight in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
- Candidates must review important NCERT principles in order to have a solid foundation. Comprehending the fundamentals is crucial for resolving complex issues.
- To increase their accuracy and speed, candidates should tackle a range of issues every day. Use prior year's papers and books as practice.
- Exam conditions can be simulated by taking practice exams on a regular basis. Candidates must examine their errors and concentrate on their areas of weakness in order to get better.
- Candidates need to practice answering questions in a set amount of time. It is essential to develop time management techniques for the test.
- Confidence and a positive mindset are crucial during preparation and the exam.
JEE Advanced 2026: Application Fee
The JEE Advanced 2026 application fee shall be notified to you by the exam organising authority. The new fee for JEE Advanced exam is as follows:
|
Nationality of the candidate
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
Indian Nationals (Including PIO/OCI)
|
Female Candidates (all categories)
|
Rs. 1450
|
|
SC, ST, PwD Candidates
|
Rs. 1450
|
|
Others
|
Rs. 2900
|
Foreign Nationals
|
Candidates from SAARC countries
|
USD 90
|
|
Candidates from non-SAARC countries
|
USD 180
