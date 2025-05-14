EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
JEE Advanced 2026: Physics Formula Sheet PDF, Download FREE

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 12, 2025, 16:35 IST

JEE Advanced 2026 is scheduled for May 17. With only a few days left, boost your final preparation using this JEE Advanced Physics Formula Sheet PDF. Download concise formulas, key concepts, and quick revision notes to strengthen your score in the physics section.

JEE Advanced 2026 Physics Formula Sheet PDF: Last-Minute Revision Notes for Exam on May 17
An all-India competitive exam called JEE Advanced is required for admission to the IITs and IISc. Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced test go on to earn a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech), Bachelor of Science, Engineering, Architecture, Design, or Pharmaceutics degree, or an Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual degree. Only those who placed in the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main exam are eligible to take this exam. In two consecutive years, the maximum number of attempts to take the JEE Advanced exam has been reinstated at two. The official announcement for the 2026 JEE Advanced Exam has been made on the JEE Advanced website; the exam will take place in two shifts on May 17, 2026.

JEE Advanced 2026: Key Highlights

JEE Advanced is one of the most important exams that is conducted in India. It is an online test and candidates can check the table below to view the key details related to the JEE Advanced exam. 

Exam Particulars

Exam Details

Exam Name

Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced)

Conducting Body

IIT Kanpur

Exam Level

National

Type of exam

Engineering exam

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Mode of Exam

Computer-based test

Courses offered through JEE Advanced Exam

BTech/BE/BS/BArch/BTech and MTech dual degree/BS and MS dual degree/Integrated MTech/Integrated MSc

Total seats in IITs

16,232

Exam Duration

Paper-1: 3 hours

Paper-2: 3 hours

Total: 6 hours

No. of Papers

Two papers

Language/Medium of Exam

English / Hindi

Colleges Accepting Exam Score

All IITs and other institutes

Official Website

jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Physics Formula PDF

In the JEE Advanced Physics Formula PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas. 

JEE Advanced Physics Formula 2026: Download PDF

JEE Advanced Exam Pattern 2026

The 2026 JEE Advanced exam format is entirely different from the JEE Main exam pattern in terms of the quantity of questions offered, the marking system, etc. Therefore, understanding the exam pattern is essential. Here are all the details regarding the format of the JEE Advanced exam.

  • Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be the two required papers, and both must be attempted.
  • Each paper takes three hours, and PwD candidates take four hours.
  • For every right response, the scores for each question change.
  • The JEE Advanced question paper will be available in Hindi and English.

Particulars of JEE Main Exam

Details

Mode of the Examination

Computer-based test (CBT)

Medium of the exam

English and Hindi

Number of Papers

Two compulsory papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2

Exam Duration

3 hours for each paper (4 hours for PwD candidates)

Number of Sections

Paper 1

  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Mathematics

Paper 2

  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Mathematics

Marking Scheme

Full, partial and zero marks

JEE Advanced 2026: Important Topics of Physics

The table below lists the topics that are important for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam, split down by subject, for those who are studying for it. 

JEE Advanced 2026: Subject-Wise Important Topics

Subject

Important Topics for JEE Advanced

Physics
  • Rotational Motion
  • Thermodynamics (Thermal Physics)
  • SHM
  • Electrostatics
  • Optics
  • Modern Physics

JEE Advanced 2026 Physics: Chapter-Wise Weightage 

The table below allows candidates to view the chapter-by-chapter weighting for JEE Advanced 2026 Physics. The majority of physics questions come from topics like mechanics, electricity and magnetism, modern physics, and optics, among others.

UNIT & TOPIC NAME

NO OF QUESTIONS

TOTAL MARKS

(%) WEIGHTAGE

Class-12

16

56

47%

Mechanics

1

3

3%

Gravitation

1

3

3%

Modern Physics

4

14

12%

Mass Defect & Binding Energy

1

3

3%

Photoelectric Effect, de-Broglie wavelength of matter waves

2

7

6%

Radioactivity

1

4

3%

Optics

3

11

9%

Geometrical Optics

3

11

9%

Electricity & Magnetism

6

21

18%

Alternating current

1

3

3%

Capacitance

2

7

6%

Electro Magnetic Field

1

3

3%

Electro Magnetic Induction

1

4

3%

Electrostatics

1

4

3%

Unit & Dimensions, Experiment, Measurement & Errors

1

4

3%

Error in Measurement

1

4

3%

Electromagnetic waves

1

3

3%

Electromagnetic waves

1

3

3%

Class-11

18

64

53%

Mechanics

13

46

38%

Centre of mass

2

8

7%

Rigid Body Dynamics

2

6

5%

Sound Waves

2

6

5%

Fluid Mechanics

2

6

5%

Simple Harmonic motion

1

4

3%

Surface Tension

1

4

3%

Rectilinear Motion & Vectors

2

8

7%

String wave

1

4

3%

Thermal Physics

4

14

12%

Kinetic Theory of Gases & Thermodynamics

4

14

12%

Unit & Dimensions, Experiment, Measurement & Errors

1

4

3%

Unit & Dimension

1

4

3%

Total

34

120

100%

JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Preparation Tips for Students

To gain admission to IITs, candidates studying for the JEE Advanced 2026 exam must adhere to the preparation guidelines listed below.

jee advanced tips

  • Candidates should acquaint themselves with the syllabus and format of the test. Concentrate on subjects that carry a lot of weight in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
  • Candidates must review important NCERT principles in order to have a solid foundation. Comprehending the fundamentals is crucial for resolving complex issues.
  • To increase their accuracy and speed, candidates should tackle a range of issues every day. Use prior year's papers and books as practice.
  • Exam conditions can be simulated by taking practice exams on a regular basis. Candidates must examine their errors and concentrate on their areas of weakness in order to get better.
  • Candidates need to practice answering questions in a set amount of time. It is essential to develop time management techniques for the test.
  • Confidence and a positive mindset are crucial during preparation and the exam.

JEE Advanced 2026: Application Fee

The JEE Advanced 2026 application fee shall be notified to you by the exam organising authority. The new fee for JEE Advanced exam is as follows:

Nationality of the candidate

Category

Application Fees

Indian Nationals (Including PIO/OCI)

Female Candidates (all categories)

Rs. 1450

 

SC, ST, PwD Candidates

Rs. 1450

 

Others

Rs. 2900

Foreign Nationals

Candidates from SAARC countries

USD 90

 

Candidates from non-SAARC countries

USD 180

