WBP SI Admit Card 2025 Released at wbpolice.gov.in, Download Physical PMT/PET Hall Ticket PDF - LInk Here

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)on November 10, has released the admit card for the posts of Sub-Inspector(Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police. The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025 onwards. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth to the link. Candidates are advised to download the WBP SI Admit Card 2025 on time so as to avoid any technical glitches at https://wbpolice.gov.in. The WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 download link is given below in this article- Direct Link to Download WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card Candidates qualified for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.Check the direct link to download the WB Police SI Admit Card 2025

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 Download Link WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 Documents To Carry Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the printout of their admit card to get

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025 Overview The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025 onwards Category Details Exam Name Sub-Inspector(Unarmed Branch) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police Conducting Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Exam Dates November 17, 2025 onwards Admit card status Out Credentials required Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth Official Website https://wbpolice.gov.in/

How to Download WB Police SI Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) after following the steps given below Visit the official website of WBPRB- wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Download e-Admit Card for Download e-Admit Card.on home page.

Then, it will redirect you to the notice.

Then, click on the download link. Details Mentioned on WBP SI Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police are advised to go through the admit card in detail and check all the crucial entries mentioned on the same. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

Candidate’s name and photo

Date of birth

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number WBP SI Physical Test Admit Card 2025 – Helpline & Contact Details In case of any difficulties during the selection process, candidates can check the notification pdf and are advised to communicate either through telephone (Contact No. 7044108689 & 7044109346) during office hours (10 AM to 05:30 PM) from Monday to Friday and 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on Saturdays (except Govt. Holidays) or through e-mail (wbprbonline@applythrunet.co.in).

Candidates may visit the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) or West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) for ascertaining developments of recruitment process from time to time.