CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC NDA Registration 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Application Form Link Active Now at upsc.gov.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 29, 2025, 17:53 IST

UPSC NDA (I) Application Form 2026: The application portal for UPSC NDA (I) registration is going to close tomorrow. Interested candidates can apply for the 394 posts for getting trained as cadets in the NDA. The application process was started on 10th December 2025. Check this article for full details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UPSC NDA (I) Application Form 2026: Those who are seeking a career in the three Army Wings can apply for the National Defence Academy (NDA) application form 2026 at upsconline.nic.in. It is advisable to the aspirants to apply on time before the deadline ends on 30th December 2025.

The NDA application form should be submitted through the new portal of UPSC which contains four modules. Out of them, three are- Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form, which are common across all exam applications that can be filled by the candidate at any time as these are the general registration processes. Whereas the fourth module is exam specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination. A Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal  which is common for all the examinations of the Commission

UPSC NDA Application Form 2026 Last Date

Those who are aspiring for the NDA examination 2026 must apply as soon as possible because the last date is approaching. The interested candidates can only apply till 30th December 2025.

UPSC NDA 2026 Overview

Candidates who are interested in joining the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) I, 2026 must hurry up and apply soon. Before applying, ensure you meet all the eligibility criteria. Know about the UPSC NDA 2026 here:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

NDA & NA I 2026

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Purpose

Entry into National Defence Academy & Naval Academy courses

Notification Release Date

10 December 2025

Application Start Date

10 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 December 2025

Mode of Application

Online via upsconline.nic.in

Exam Date (Written)

12 April 2026 (Sunday)

Vacancies

394

What are the Steps to Apply for UPSC NDA 2026

Follow these steps to complete your NDA 1 2026 online application:

STEP 1:  Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website of UPSC.

STEP 2: New Users must complete the registration for the three modules- Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form. After completion, a  Universal Registration Number (URN) will be generated, which is further used to complete the fourth module.

STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using the URN and fill the application form for “NDA I 2026”. Provide the details accurately that have been asked in the application form, upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee.

STEP 4: After filling up the examination specific form, Application Number is generated which is examination specific and is to be retained by the applicant.

STEP 5: Save the application form for future reference.

UPSC NDA 2026 Application Form Link

Those who are aspiring for UPSC NDA I 2026 can apply for it by visiting the official portal at upsconline.nic.in or through the direct link that has been provided here.

UPSC NDA I 2026 Application Form

Apply Here

UPSC NDA 2026 Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee for NDA (I) 2026 through online mode Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank. The application fee is non-refundable and will not be negotiated for any other examination.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (NCL)

₹100

SC / ST / Female / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs

Exempted

ALSO CHECK:

UPSC NDA I Syllabus 2026

UPSC CDS I Syllabus 2026

NDA Eligibility Criteria 2026

CDS Eligibility Criteria 2026

NDA Previous Year Papers

CDS Previous Year Papers

NDA Preparation Strategy

NDA Preparation Books 2026

CDS Preparation Books 2026

UPSC NDA 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination.

Criteria

Army Wing (NDA)

Air Force Wing (NDA)

Naval Wing (NDA) / 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme (INA)

Nationality

- Citizen of India OR

- Subject of Nepal/Bhutan OR

- Tibetan refugee settled in India before 1 Jan 1962 (as per UPSC rules)

Same as Army Wing

Same as Army Wing

Age Limit

Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010

Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010

Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010

Sex & Marital Status

Unmarried male & female candidates only

Unmarried male & female candidates only

Unmarried male & female candidates only

Educational Qualification

12th Class pass (10+2 pattern) or equivalent from a recognised Board/University

12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (10+2 pattern) or equivalent

12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (10+2 pattern) or equivalent

UPSC NDA 2026 Important Dates

Event

Date

NDA 1 2026 Notification Release

10 December 2025

Start of Online Application

10 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 December 2025

NDA 1 Exam Date

12 April 2026

Admit Card Release (Tentative)

Last week of March 2026

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News