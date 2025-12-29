UPSC NDA Registration 2025 Ends Tomorrow, Application Form Link Active Now at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA (I) Application Form 2026: Those who are seeking a career in the three Army Wings can apply for the National Defence Academy (NDA) application form 2026 at upsconline.nic.in. It is advisable to the aspirants to apply on time before the deadline ends on 30th December 2025. The NDA application form should be submitted through the new portal of UPSC which contains four modules. Out of them, three are- Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form, which are common across all exam applications that can be filled by the candidate at any time as these are the general registration processes. Whereas the fourth module is exam specific and can be filled during the time period allowed in notification of an examination. A Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal which is common for all the examinations of the Commission

UPSC NDA Application Form 2026 Last Date Those who are aspiring for the NDA examination 2026 must apply as soon as possible because the last date is approaching. The interested candidates can only apply till 30th December 2025. UPSC NDA 2026 Overview Candidates who are interested in joining the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) I, 2026 must hurry up and apply soon. Before applying, ensure you meet all the eligibility criteria. Know about the UPSC NDA 2026 here: Particulars Details Exam Name NDA & NA I 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Purpose Entry into National Defence Academy & Naval Academy courses Notification Release Date 10 December 2025 Application Start Date 10 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 30 December 2025 Mode of Application Online via upsconline.nic.in Exam Date (Written) 12 April 2026 (Sunday) Vacancies 394

What are the Steps to Apply for UPSC NDA 2026 Follow these steps to complete your NDA 1 2026 online application: STEP 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in, the official website of UPSC. STEP 2: New Users must complete the registration for the three modules- Account creation, Universal Registration and Common Application Form. After completion, a Universal Registration Number (URN) will be generated, which is further used to complete the fourth module. STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using the URN and fill the application form for “NDA I 2026”. Provide the details accurately that have been asked in the application form, upload the required documents in the prescribed format and pay the application fee. STEP 4: After filling up the examination specific form, Application Number is generated which is examination specific and is to be retained by the applicant.

UPSC NDA 2026 Eligibility Criteria The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Criteria Army Wing (NDA) Air Force Wing (NDA) Naval Wing (NDA) / 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme (INA) Nationality - Citizen of India OR - Subject of Nepal/Bhutan OR - Tibetan refugee settled in India before 1 Jan 1962 (as per UPSC rules) Same as Army Wing Same as Army Wing Age Limit Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010 Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010 Born not earlier than 1 July 2007 and not later than 1 July 2010 Sex & Marital Status Unmarried male & female candidates only Unmarried male & female candidates only Unmarried male & female candidates only Educational Qualification 12th Class pass (10+2 pattern) or equivalent from a recognised Board/University 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (10+2 pattern) or equivalent 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (10+2 pattern) or equivalent