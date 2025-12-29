UPSC CDS Books 2026: Check Subject-Wise Best Books for Preparation

UPSC CDS Books 2026: The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026 will be held on April 12, 2026. Aspirants planning to appear in this exam should commence their preparation right away. Start by analysing the CDS syllabus and then choose reliable books for balanced coverage. This helps you build a strong foundation across relevant topics only. Just clearing the concepts is not sufficient. You need to ensure that books have solved examples, practice sets, and old question papers. Read ahead to find the list of best books for CDS Preparation 2026.

UPSC CDS Books 2026

The Union Public Service Commission has released CDS 1 notification for admission to the courses under the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras). The CDS 1 2026 exam is scheduled for April 12, 2026. As the exam is near, you should use the best CDS books to achieve mastery in all topics. The most reliable books are those that explain concepts in easy language. It should be a one-stop solution for learning and practising topics. This can save you time and help you avoid conceptual confusion. To help, we have discussed the list of best UPSC CDS books for reference.