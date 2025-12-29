UGC NET Admit Card 2025
NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Challenge Window Open at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 29, 2025, 13:41 IST

The NEET SS 2025 question paper challenge window is now open until December 30. Candidates can submit grievances on the questions through the login link at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Challenge Window Open at natboard.edu.in
Key Points

  • Last date for candidates to submit challenges on the NEET SS question paper is December 30, 2025
  • NEET SS 2025 results to be announced on January 28, 2026
  • NEET SS 2025 question paper challenge window opens at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the window for candidates to submit grievances on their NEET SS 2025 question paper. As per the information provided in the information bulletin released, if candidates need to challenge the questions for technical errors, the same can be done until December 30, 2025. 

To submit grievances on technical errors in the NEET SS 2025 questions, students can visit the candidate login on the official website. Candidates must make sure they complete the grievance submission within the given deadline. 

The NEET SS 2025 window for submission of grievances on questions is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the question paper grievances.

NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Grievances Login - Click Here

Steps to Submit NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Challenge

To submit the question paper grievances, students can visit the login window on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to submit grievances.

Step 1: Visit the official website for NEET SS 2025

Step 2: Click on the login window

Step 3: Login with the login id and password

Step 4: Click on the question paper grievance link

Step 5: Submit the grievances along with proof or documentation

Step 6: Save and click on submit

NEET SS 2025 Results

As per the details provided, the NEET SS 2025 results will be announced on January 28, 2026. The results will be announced based on the provisional answer key and grievances submitted. Details of the answer key challenge window will be provided by officials on the website soon. 


