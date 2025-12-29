NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Challenge Window Open at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has opened the window for candidates to submit grievances on their NEET SS 2025 question paper. As per the information provided in the information bulletin released, if candidates need to challenge the questions for technical errors, the same can be done until December 30, 2025.

To submit grievances on technical errors in the NEET SS 2025 questions, students can visit the candidate login on the official website. Candidates must make sure they complete the grievance submission within the given deadline.

The NEET SS 2025 window for submission of grievances on questions is available on the official website natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to submit the question paper grievances.

NEET SS 2025 Question Paper Grievances Login - Click Here