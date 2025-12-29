AIBE 20 Result: BCI to Release AIBE XX Scorecards and Final Answer Key PDF Soon; Check Details Here

Key Points
- The Bar Council of India is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
- Candidates can check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.
- The release of result scorecards will follow the final answer key.
AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council can release the AIBE 20 final answer key in early January 2026, shortly followed by the result. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE XX Exam 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Expected Date
AIBE 20 Exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE XX provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam. Similarly, the final answer key and result scorecards can be expected in early to mid January 2026. Candidates can check the provisional answer key to estimate their scores until the results are declared.
AIBE 20 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to AIBE XX exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 release date
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Board name
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Passing criteria
|
General/OBC: 45%
SC/ST: 40%
|
AIBE XX Result date
|
January 2026 (expected)
How to download AIBE 20 Result 2025 online?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 result online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the ‘AIBE 20 Result’ tab
- Enter your details: user ID and password
- In candidate dashboard, click on the result tab
- AIBE XX Result 2025 will appear
- Review your details and download for admission processes
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation