Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Grade 3 Teacher Schedule

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive RSSB aims to fill 7,759 vacancies for Grade 3 Teachers. As per the latest notice, the examination for both Level 1 (Primary) and Level 2 (Upper Primary) will be conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026.
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the REET eligibility test and completed the Mains application process can now streamline their preparation based on this official examination schedule.
Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025
The RSSB has uploaded the detailed subject-wise and shift-wise timetable on its official website. Candidates can check the official exam schedule and notification updates through the direct link provided below
|
REET Mains Exam Date 2025
Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025: Overview
RSSB will conduct the REET Mains 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for Primary Teacher (L-1) & Upper Primary Teacher (L-2). The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026. Check the table below for REET Mains Exam 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Exam Name
|
REET Mains 2025 (Grade 3 Teacher Recruitment)
|
Total Vacancies
|
7,759 Posts
|
Post Names
|
Primary Teacher (L-1) & Upper Primary Teacher (L-2)
|
REET Mains Exam Date
|
January 17 to January 21, 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR Based)
|
Job Location
|
Rajasthan
|
Official Portal
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
REET Mains Exam 2025: Detailed Schedule and Shift Timings
The REET Mains exam is scheduled to take place over five days and the board will conduct the exam in two shifts daily: shift 1 between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm and shift 2 between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm. The Level 1 exam for Primary Teachers (Classes 1-5) will be conducted in the initial days, followed by subject-specific papers for Level 2 (Classes 6-8), including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, and Social Studies.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation