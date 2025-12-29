Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Grade 3 Teacher Schedule

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive RSSB aims to fill 7,759 vacancies for Grade 3 Teachers. As per the latest notice, the examination for both Level 1 (Primary) and Level 2 (Upper Primary) will be conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026.

Candidates who have successfully qualified for the REET eligibility test and completed the Mains application process can now streamline their preparation based on this official examination schedule.

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025

The RSSB has uploaded the detailed subject-wise and shift-wise timetable on its official website. Candidates can check the official exam schedule and notification updates through the direct link provided below