CGPSC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Grade 3 Teacher Schedule

By Mohd Salman
Dec 29, 2025, 19:12 IST

RSSB has scheduled the REET Mains Exam 2025 between January 17 and January 21, 2026, for 7,759 Grade 3 Teacher posts. The offline exam will be conducted in two shifts daily for Level 1 and Level 2. Candidates can download the detailed subject-wise timetable at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
REET Mains Exam Date 2025
REET Mains Exam Date 2025

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the REET Mains Exam Date 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive RSSB aims to fill 7,759 vacancies for Grade 3 Teachers. As per the latest notice, the examination for both Level 1 (Primary) and Level 2 (Upper Primary) will be conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026.
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the REET eligibility test and completed the Mains application process can now streamline their preparation based on this official examination schedule.

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025

The RSSB has uploaded the detailed subject-wise and shift-wise timetable on its official website. Candidates can check the official exam schedule and notification updates through the direct link provided below

REET Mains Exam Date 2025

Click Here

Rajasthan REET Mains Exam Date 2025: Overview

RSSB will conduct the REET Mains 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for Primary Teacher (L-1) & Upper Primary Teacher (L-2). The exam is scheduled to be conducted between January 17 and January 21, 2026. Check the table below for REET Mains Exam 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Exam Name

REET Mains 2025 (Grade 3 Teacher Recruitment)

Total Vacancies

7,759 Posts

Post Names

Primary Teacher (L-1) & Upper Primary Teacher (L-2)

REET Mains Exam Date

January 17 to January 21, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Based)

Job Location

Rajasthan

Official Portal

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Mains Exam 2025: Detailed Schedule and Shift Timings

The REET Mains exam is scheduled to take place over five days and the board will conduct the exam in two shifts daily: shift 1 between 9:30 am and 12:00 pm and shift 2 between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm. The Level 1 exam for Primary Teachers (Classes 1-5) will be conducted in the initial days, followed by subject-specific papers for Level 2 (Classes 6-8), including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, and Social Studies.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News