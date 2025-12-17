OTET Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Key PDF Direct Link

OTET Answer Key 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has successfully conducted the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test on December 17, in two shifts. The OTET, a much awaited state-level eligibility test which used to assess the suitability of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools across Odisha was attended by various candidates across the state. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of OTET Answer Key 2025. The OTET Answer Key 2025 gets released shortly which will allow candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The RSSB also released the response sheet, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

The OTET exam is a state-level eligibility test which is used to assess the suitability of candidates for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools. Candidates appeared for two papers, Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level). Candidates appearing in the exam can check the table given below for all details about the OTET Exam Pattern-

OTET Answer Key 2025 Overview

As per the detailed notification released, to qualify in the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025, candidates will have to obtain category wise cut off marks. Below are details of the OTET Notification 2025. Other details related to the exam are given below.

Exam Conducting Authority Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Exam Name Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) OTET Exam Date December 17, 2025 OTET Admit Card Release Date December 10, 2025 Exam Shifts Paper I: 09.00 am to 11:30 am Paper II: 02:00 pm to 4:30 pm Answer Key Status Soon Raise Objection Method Awaited Official Website www.bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Answer Key 2025 Download

The OTET 2025 answer key will be released on the official website of BSE Odisha soon in pdf format for both the papers with different SETS. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.