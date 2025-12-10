CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
By Anisha Mishra
Dec 10, 2025, 19:24 IST

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) officially released the detailed subject-wise TS SSC (Class 10) 2026 timetable on bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams were conducted in the pen and paper mode with consistent timings from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students could download the official PDF, and schools also distributed printed copies to facilitate preparation. A separate timetable for practical and vocational examinations was issued later by the board.

TS SSC Time Table 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSE Telangana Class 10 Datesheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), has officially published the 2026 timetable for the Class 10 (SSC) public exams. This crucial schedule was released on December 10, 2025, and is available for all students on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Now that the dates are confirmed, all Class 10 students can begin their detailed preparation.

The announcement confirms that the Telangana SSC exams will be held over a month-long period, starting on March 12, 2026, and ending on April 16, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single morning shift, running from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students must download the official date sheet now, as it provides specific details like subject names and paper codes, which are essential for planning their final study strategy.

TS SSC Time Table 2026 – Key Highlights

This table provides a quick overview of the essential information regarding the TS SSC 2026 examinations.

Feature

Details

State

Telangana

Exam Board

Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana)

Class

SSC / 10th Class

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Dates

March 14, 2026 to April 16, 2026

Mode

Offline (Pen & Paper)

Exam Timings

09:30 AM – 12:45 PM (3 hours + 15 minutes reading time)

Official Website

bse.telangana.gov.in

Download Link

Manabadi.co.in

TS SSC Exam Date 2026: Check Complete Schedule Here!

The table below presents the detailed subject-wise schedule for the TS SSC (Class 10) 2026 examinations. Students are advised to refer to this complete timetable to plan their preparation efficiently and note the corresponding dates for each paper.

Dates

Subjects

March 14, 2026

First Language (Group A) / First Language Part-I (Composite Course) / First Language Part-II (Composite Course)

March 18, 2026

Second Language

March 23, 2026

Third Language (English)

March 28, 2026

Mathematics

April 2, 2026

Science Part-I (Physical Science)

April 7, 2026

Science Part-II (Biological Science)

April 13, 2026

Social Studies

April 15, 2026

OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) / SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

April 16, 2026

OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)

Download: TS SSC Time Table 2026 OFFICIAL PDF

How to Download TS SSC Time Table 2026

Follow the steps below to download the Telangana 10th Class Exam Date Sheet 2026:

  • Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

  • On the homepage, locate and click the link titled “TS SSC Time Table 2026.”

  • This will open the PDF file.

  • Download and save the PDF to your device.

  • Consider printing a copy for convenient reference during your exam preparation.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience.
