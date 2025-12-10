TS SSC Time Table 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSE Telangana Class 10 Datesheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), has officially published the 2026 timetable for the Class 10 (SSC) public exams. This crucial schedule was released on December 10, 2025, and is available for all students on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Now that the dates are confirmed, all Class 10 students can begin their detailed preparation.
The announcement confirms that the Telangana SSC exams will be held over a month-long period, starting on March 12, 2026, and ending on April 16, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single morning shift, running from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students must download the official date sheet now, as it provides specific details like subject names and paper codes, which are essential for planning their final study strategy.
TS SSC Time Table 2026 – Key Highlights
This table provides a quick overview of the essential information regarding the TS SSC 2026 examinations.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Exam Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana)
|
Class
|
SSC / 10th Class
|
Academic Year
|
2025–26
|
Exam Dates
|
March 14, 2026 to April 16, 2026
|
Mode
|
Offline (Pen & Paper)
|
Exam Timings
|
09:30 AM – 12:45 PM (3 hours + 15 minutes reading time)
|
Official Website
|
bse.telangana.gov.in
|
Download Link
|
Manabadi.co.in
TS SSC Exam Date 2026: Check Complete Schedule Here!
The table below presents the detailed subject-wise schedule for the TS SSC (Class 10) 2026 examinations. Students are advised to refer to this complete timetable to plan their preparation efficiently and note the corresponding dates for each paper.
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 14, 2026
|
First Language (Group A) / First Language Part-I (Composite Course) / First Language Part-II (Composite Course)
|
March 18, 2026
|
Second Language
|
March 23, 2026
|
Third Language (English)
|
March 28, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
April 2, 2026
|
Science Part-I (Physical Science)
|
April 7, 2026
|
Science Part-II (Biological Science)
|
April 13, 2026
|
Social Studies
|
April 15, 2026
|
OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) / SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
|
April 16, 2026
|
OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)
Download: TS SSC Time Table 2026 OFFICIAL PDF
How to Download TS SSC Time Table 2026
Follow the steps below to download the Telangana 10th Class Exam Date Sheet 2026:
-
Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in
-
On the homepage, locate and click the link titled “TS SSC Time Table 2026.”
-
This will open the PDF file.
-
Download and save the PDF to your device.
-
Consider printing a copy for convenient reference during your exam preparation.
