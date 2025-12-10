TS SSC Time Table 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSE Telangana Class 10 Datesheet PDF; Check Exam Timings

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), has officially published the 2026 timetable for the Class 10 (SSC) public exams. This crucial schedule was released on December 10, 2025, and is available for all students on the board's official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Now that the dates are confirmed, all Class 10 students can begin their detailed preparation.

The announcement confirms that the Telangana SSC exams will be held over a month-long period, starting on March 12, 2026, and ending on April 16, 2026. All papers will be conducted in a single morning shift, running from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Students must download the official date sheet now, as it provides specific details like subject names and paper codes, which are essential for planning their final study strategy.