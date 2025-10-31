TS Inter Exam 2026 Timetable: Download TSBIE Telangana 1st, 2nd Year IPE Exams PDF; Check Exam Date, Day and Time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the exam schedule for first and second-year students. These important Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for 2026 will start on February 25, 2026, and finish on March 18, 2026. This page provides full details about when each subject's exam will be held, along with dates for practical exams and other important guidelines for students.

All theory exams for both first and second-year students will take place in the morning, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Practical examinations are scheduled from February 2 to February 21, 2026, in two daily sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The English practical exam for first-year students is on January 21, 2026 (Wednesday), and for second-year students on January 22, 2026 (Thursday). If any practical exam dates conflict with JEE Mains 2026, students will be given alternative arrangements.