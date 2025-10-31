TS Inter Exam 2026 Timetable: Download TSBIE Telangana 1st, 2nd Year IPE Exams PDF; Check Exam Date, Day and Time

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the exam schedule for first and second-year students. These important Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for 2026 will start on February 25, 2026, and finish on March 18, 2026. This page provides full details about when each subject's exam will be held, along with dates for practical exams and other important guidelines for students.
All theory exams for both first and second-year students will take place in the morning, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Practical examinations are scheduled from February 2 to February 21, 2026, in two daily sessions: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The English practical exam for first-year students is on January 21, 2026 (Wednesday), and for second-year students on January 22, 2026 (Thursday). If any practical exam dates conflict with JEE Mains 2026, students will be given alternative arrangements.
Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) Feb/March 2026 – Theory Schedule
The tables below provide the complete theory exam schedule for both first and second-year Intermediate students appearing for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) IPE examinations in February/March 2026. All exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
First Year Exams (9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Feb 25, 2026 (Wed)
|
2nd Language Paper-I
|
Feb 27, 2026 (Fri)
|
English Paper-I
|
Mar 2, 2026 (Mon)
|
Mathematics IA, Botany I, Political Science I
|
Mar 5, 2026 (Thu)
|
Mathematics IB, Zoology I, History I
|
Mar 9, 2026 (Mon)
|
Physics I, Economics I
|
Mar 12, 2026 (Thu)
|
Chemistry I, Commerce I
|
Mar 14, 2026 (Sat)
|
Public Administration I, Bridge Course (For IPE Vocational Students)
|
Mar 17, 2026 (Tue)
|
Modern Language I, Geography I
Second Year Exams (9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Feb 26, 2026 (Thu)
|
2nd Language Paper-II
|
Feb 28, 2026 (Sat)
|
English Paper-II
|
Mar 3, 2026 (Tue)
|
Mathematics IIA, Botany II, Political Science II
|
Mar 6, 2026 (Fri)
|
Mathematics IIB, Zoology II, History II
|
Mar 10, 2026 (Tue)
|
Physics II, Economics II
|
Mar 13, 2026 (Fri)
|
Chemistry II, Commerce II
|
Mar 16, 2026 (Mon)
|
Public Administration II, Bridge Course (For IPE Vocational Students)
|
Mar 18, 2026 (Wed)
|
Modern Language II, Geography II
Key Instructions for Examinees
Students must report to the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam starts. Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Hall tickets, which are mandatory for entry, will be released two weeks before the exam date on the official TSBIE portal.
About Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE)
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is the governing body responsible for conducting public examinations for both first and second-year Intermediate students throughout the state. TSBIE plays a crucial role in regulating syllabi, academic schedules, and evaluation processes for all colleges affiliated with it in Telangana.
