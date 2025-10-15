SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025-26: Check and Download Complete Syllabus here!

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 15, 2025, 18:21 IST

The TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 is essential for Class 12 students, offering key information on important topics, exam patterns, and mark distribution across all subjects. Adhering to this syllabus is crucial for success in the TS inter board exams. Students are advised to complete the syllabus early to allow for extensive revision and strategic exam preparation. Further details and download links are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

By Anisha Mishra

Oct 15, 2025, 18:21 IST

The TS intermediate syllabus 2025 provides crucial information, including important topics, the exam pattern, and the distribution of marks for all subjects. All questions in the TS inter board exams will be based on this syllabus. Class 12 students can utilize the exam pattern outlined in the TS inter syllabus 2025 to effectively plan their studies and develop an exam preparation strategy.

It is highly recommended that students complete the TS intermediate syllabus 2025 as early as possible. This will allow ample time for revision and enable students to understand the topic-wise distribution of marks in the Telangana intermediate syllabus 2025 TS. Further details and download links for the tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2025 syllabus for all subjects can be found by reading on.

TS intermediate syllabus 2025

Subjects 

Topics

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 – Part II Languages

  1. Telugu

  2. Hindi

  3. Sanskrit

  4. French

  5. Urdu

  6. Arabic

  7. French

  8. Tamil

  9. Kannada

  10. Oria

  11. Marathi

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Mathematics II A

  1. Complex Numbers

  2. De Moivre’s Theorem

  3. Quadratic Expressions

  4. Theory Of Equations

  5. Permutations And Combinations

  6. Binomial Theorem

  7. Partial Fractions

  8. Measures Of Dispersion

  9. Probability

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Mathematics- II B

  1. Circle

  2. System Of Circles

  3. Parabola

  4. Ellipse

  5. Hyperbola

  6. Integration

  7. Definite Integrals

  8. Differential Equations

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Physics

  1. Waves

  2. Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

  3. Wave Optics

  4. Electric Charges and Fields

  5. Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

  6. Current Electricity

  7. Moving Charges and Magnetism

  8. Magnetism and Matter

  9. Electromagnetic Induction

  10. Alternating Current

  11. Electromagnetic Wave

  12. Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

  13. Atoms

  14. Nuclei

  15. Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices And Simple Circuit

  16. Communication System

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Chemistry

  1. Solid state

  2. Solutions

  3. Electrochemistry And Chemical Kinetics

  4. Surface Chemistry

  5. General Principles Of Metallurgy

  6. p-block Elements

  7. d And f Block Elements & Coordination Compounds

  8. Polymers

  9. Biomolecules

  10. Chemistry In Everyday Life

  11. Haloalkanes And Haloarenes

  12. Organic Compounds Containing C, H And O (Alcohols, Phenols, Ethers, Aldehydes, Ketones And Carboxylic Acids)

  13. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 For Economics

  1. Economic Growth And Economic Development

  2. Population And Human Resource Development

  3. National Income, Poverty & Unemployment

  4. Planning And Environment

  5. Agricultural Sector

  6. Industrial Sector

  7. Tertiary Sector

  8. New Economic Reforms And Foreign Sector

  9. Economic Features Of Telangana

  10. Sectoral & Infrastructural Contribution To Telangana

TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Geography

  1. Human & Economic: Definition, Nature and Scope; Man and Geography

  2. World Population

  3. Resources

  4. Primary Economic activities

  5. Minerals

  6. Secondary Economic activities

  7. Tertiary & Quaternary Economic activities

  8. Transport and Trade

  9. Physiography

  10. Climate, Vegetation & Soil

  11. Population

  12. Agriculture

  13. Irrigation and Power

  14. Minerals & Energy Resources

  15. Industries

  16. Trade & Transport

  17. Geography of Telangana

How to download TS Intermediate Board Syllabus 2025 PDF

To download the Telangana Inter Syllabus 2025 TSBIE PDF from the official website, students should follow these steps:

  1. Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Click on 'TS 12th Class Syllabus 2025' in the top right corner.

  3. The TSBIE syllabus 2025 PDF file will appear on the screen.

  4. Download and save the file.

Students are advised to create a study timetable and aim to complete the entire Telangana Intermediate Board syllabus 2025 at least two months before the release of the TS inter exam timetable 2025. After finishing the TS inter syllabus 2025 PDF, concentrate on revision and practice with model papers for better preparation.

Telangana Intermediate Exam Pattern 2025

Along with the TS Intermediate syllabus 2025, students must know the exam pattern which will help plan daily exam preparation schedules. TS intermediate 2025 exam pattern is given in the table below:

Parameters

TS Inter 1st Year

TS Inter 2nd Year

Sections Covered

English, Second language, Non-language subjects.

English, Second language, Non-language subjects.

Maximum Marks

100

100

Time Duration

3 Hours

3 Hours

Qualifying Marks

35 marks in each subject

35 marks in each subject

Negative Marking

NO

NO

