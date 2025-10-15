TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025-26: Check and Download Complete Syllabus here!

The TS intermediate syllabus 2025 provides crucial information, including important topics, the exam pattern, and the distribution of marks for all subjects. All questions in the TS inter board exams will be based on this syllabus. Class 12 students can utilize the exam pattern outlined in the TS inter syllabus 2025 to effectively plan their studies and develop an exam preparation strategy.
It is highly recommended that students complete the TS intermediate syllabus 2025 as early as possible. This will allow ample time for revision and enable students to understand the topic-wise distribution of marks in the Telangana intermediate syllabus 2025 TS. Further details and download links for the tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2025 syllabus for all subjects can be found by reading on.
TS intermediate syllabus 2025
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 – Part II Languages
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Mathematics II A
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Mathematics- II B
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Physics
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Chemistry
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 For Economics
|
|
TS Intermediate Syllabus 2025 for Geography
|
How to download TS Intermediate Board Syllabus 2025 PDF
To download the Telangana Inter Syllabus 2025 TSBIE PDF from the official website, students should follow these steps:
-
Visit tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
-
Click on 'TS 12th Class Syllabus 2025' in the top right corner.
-
The TSBIE syllabus 2025 PDF file will appear on the screen.
-
Download and save the file.
Students are advised to create a study timetable and aim to complete the entire Telangana Intermediate Board syllabus 2025 at least two months before the release of the TS inter exam timetable 2025. After finishing the TS inter syllabus 2025 PDF, concentrate on revision and practice with model papers for better preparation.
Telangana Intermediate Exam Pattern 2025
Along with the TS Intermediate syllabus 2025, students must know the exam pattern which will help plan daily exam preparation schedules. TS intermediate 2025 exam pattern is given in the table below:
|
Parameters
|
TS Inter 1st Year
|
TS Inter 2nd Year
|
Sections Covered
|
English, Second language, Non-language subjects.
|
English, Second language, Non-language subjects.
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
100
|
Time Duration
|
3 Hours
|
3 Hours
|
Qualifying Marks
|
35 marks in each subject
|
35 marks in each subject
|
Negative Marking
|
NO
|
NO
