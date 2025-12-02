LRD Gujarat Result 2025 Out at gprb.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF Here

LRD Gujarat Result 2025: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat announced the final result of the exam for the posts of Constable on its website i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in. The provisional merit list has been released in pdf format containing the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the Lokrakshrak Recruitment Board Result and also the cut off marks. The board has shortlisted a total of 11925 candidates for Unarmed Police Constable-Conservator, Armed Police Constable-Conservator and SRPF Constable. The Board has also released the provisional merit list of not selected candidates on its official website. LRD Gujarat Result 2025 PDF Link Candidates who appeared in the document verification which was conducted from September 15, 2025, to September 30, 2025 can check the result pdf given below-

Description Details List of Shortlisted Candidates PDF Link List of Not Selected Candidates PDF Link LRD 2025 Gujarat Merit List PDF Download To view the list of candidates for various posts including Police Constable (UPC), Armed Police Constable (APC), Jail Sepoy (Male) / Jail Matron (Female) and Armed Police Constable (SRPF), candidates will have to check the LRD 2025 Gujarat Merit List PDF available on the official website. You will get the detailed pdf of the merit list and shortlisted candidates for next round. How to Download LRD Gujarat Result 2025? You can download the result after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) - https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link-લોકરક્ષક કેડર હંગામી પરીણામ (Provisional Result) on the home page.

Step 3: Now, you will get the result pdf in a new window.

Step 4: Your Result pdf in a new window on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take the printout of the same.

LRD Gujarat Result 2025: Steps to Withdraw the Candidatures According to the notice released, candidates can withdraw their candidature if they have been selected in another recruitment or for any other reason. To withdraw the candidature, candidates will have to go to the official website https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in and select 'Withdraw Candidature' under 'Other Application,' option. Then you will have to provide your login credentials and upload the Self Declaration Form in PDF format. An OTP sent to the registered mobile number is required to complete the process. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until December 8, 2025. LRD Gujarat 2025 Result PDF Download Candidates can download the Lokrakshak result for various posts after visiting the official website of Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) i.e. https://gprb.gujarat.gov.in. The result pdf is available with details of the shortlisted and not selected candidates in two separate lists. You will have to click on the link displaying as લોકરક્ષક કેડર હંગામી પરીણામ (Provisional Result) on the home page. Your Result pdf will be displayed on your screen in a new window.